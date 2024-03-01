Nepal vs Namibia Match Prediction NEP 35 % Chance of Winning NAM 65 % Bet Now! Namibia and Nepal will meet again in the 4th game of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024. The game will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on March 1. The match will begin at 11:15 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Nepal vs Namibia Chance of Winning

Nepal are placed 16th in the ICC T20I rankings. They perform well at home but struggle in multilateral tournaments. Nepal lost both their games in the competition. They lie at the bottom of the points table with no points and a net run rate of -0.550. Nepal will look to do better and learn from their mistakes in the past games.

Namibia had a brief break from the format but came in blazing guns in the current competition. They won their first game but suffered a loss in their second game of the competition. They are currently placed 2nd in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.975.

Namibia’s chance of winning: 65%

Nepal’s chance of winning: 35%

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Nepal vs Namibia Betting Tips

Nepal to score low before 1st dismissal

Nepal has a good batting order and it has been their strength. However, there runs an inconsistency with the form in the team. Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh open for the team currently in the T20Is and 33.88 & 25.09 in their respective T20I careers. In their last three games, the pair secured 15, 0 & 0 runs before their first dismissal. In the current competition, Nepal went against Namibia and Netherlands where their opening partnership read as 0 in both the games. Kushal Bhurtel lost his wicket at 0 on both the occasions. That said, the openers will have a challenge to score high in the opening partnership of their next outing. Namibia have an aggressive bowling order and it has improved a lot every year. They will look to pick an early wicket in the next game.

Nepal vs Namibia Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur is a balanced pitch. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 145 runs. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the team batting first.

Weather Report

Temperature is expected to be around 22 °C with 50% humidity. Winds at a speed of 10 kmph are expected with no possibility of rain and sunny skies.

Nepal Players List

Lalit Rajbanshi, Binod Bhandari, Sompal Kami, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Anil Sah, Sagar Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Rashid Khan, Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla, Pratish GC, Bibek Yadav and Gulshan Jha

Predicted Playing XI

Bibek Yadav Bowler Kushal Bhurtel Batter Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Rohit Paudel Batter Gulsan Jha Batter Kushal Malla All-rounder Abinash Bohara Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler Dipendra Singh Airee Batter Karan KC Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal lost both their games in the competition. They have a poor bowling order and leaked way too many runs and failed to chase those scores.

Namibia Player List

Gerhard Erasmus (captain) JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephen Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Lohan Louwrens, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Zhivago Groenewald, Mauritius Ngupita, JP Kotze, Zane Green, Pikky Ya France, Jan de Villiers, Christi Viljoen

Predicted playing XI

Gerhard Erasmus © Batter Zane Green Wicket Keeper Malan Kruger Batter JP Kotze Batter Michael Van Lingen Batter JJ Smit Batter Jan Frylinck All-rounder Ruben Trumpelmann Bowler Bernard Scholtz Bowler Peter-Daniel Blignaut Bowler Tangeni Lungameni Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia have a strong batting order. Their bowlers leaked a lot of runs in the last game which led to their loss in the last game. They will look to getting back to winning ways in the next game.

Nepal vs Namibia Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed a single time in the format where Namibia managed to win the game.

Nepal won- 0

Namibia won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Nepal vs Namibia Betting Odds

Nepal went against Netherlands in the last game. Netherlands raised 184 runs in the game with the loss of 4 wickets. Karan KC and Kushal Malla picked a wicket each. Nepal failed to chase down the target and were restricted to 182, losing the game by 2 runs. Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee scored 50 & 63 runs respectively but their efforts were in vain as the side lost the game. Nepal will look for their first win of the competition after facing two consecutive losses in the tournament.

Namibia faced Netherlands in the last game. It was a pleasant batting outing for Netherlands who scored 247 runs in the game. Ruben Trumpelmann was the only useful bowler from Namibia with 2 wickets in the game. During the chase, Jab Frylinck scored 42 runs whereas Zane Green remained not out at 42. Leaving them, no one else played an impactful innings leading to Namibia’s loss in the game who were stopped at 188 runs. Namibia lost the game by 59 runs. Namibia has defeated Nepal earlier this season and should be able to replicate the same in the upcoming game.

Nepal vs Namibia Top Batters

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton to be the top batter for Namibia

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton is a top batsman from Namibia. He scored 101 off 36 balls in the first game against Nepal. This marked the fastest century ever scored by a batsman in the format. He scored 11 runs in the last game against Netherlands. He will be the best batting pick from Namibia in the next game.

Dipendra Singh Airee to be the top batter for Nepal

Dipendra Singh Airee is an underrated talent of Nepal. He bats pretty well in the middle order and has been consistent in the format. He has scored 48* in his last meeting against Namibia. He also scored 63 runs in the last game. He will be the top batting pick from the team.

Nepal vs Namibia Top Bowlers

Ruben Trumpelmann to be the top bowler for Namibia

Ruben Trumpelmann is the top bowler from Namibia. He was excellent in the first game of the competition where he was able to pick 4 wickets in the game. He continued his form to pick 2 wickets in the next game. He will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game.

Karan KC to be the top bowler for Nepal

Karan KC will be the top bowling prospect in the team. His quick deliveries are overwhelming to read and that got him 2 wickets in two games. Karan KC will be his team’s best bowling pick for the next game.