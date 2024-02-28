Nepal vs Netherlands Match Prediction NEP Chance of Winning NED Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Netherlands and Nepal will collide in the 2nd game of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024. The game will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on February 28. The match will begin at 11:15 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Nepal vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Nepal are placed 16th in the ICC T20I rankings. They perform well at home but struggle in multilateral tournaments. Nepal lost their first game of the series against Namibia. They are currently placed second in the points table with a net run rate of -1.000. Nepal's experience and familiarity with conditions give them confidence coming into the next game.

Netherlands last played a T20I in 2022 when they competed in the T20 World Cup. They will play their first game of the current series and will be expected to produce favourable results. They are placed 15th, a spot over Nepal, in the ICC T20I rankings. They have a good team and will have a chance at getting at the top of the table here.

Netherland's chance of winning: 56%

Nepal’s chance of winning: 44%

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Nepal vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Nepal to score low before 1st dismissal

Nepal has a good batting order and it has been their strength. However, there runs an inconsistency with the form in the team. Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh open for the team currently in the T20Is and 35.19 & 24.81 in their respective T20I careers. In their last three games, the pair secured 26, 15 & 0 runs before their first dismissal. Nepal went against Namibia in the 1st game of the current series where Bhurtel lost his wicket at 0 whereas Sheikh followed shortly after with the score of 6 in the game. That said, the openers will have a challenge to score high in the opening partnership of their next outing. The Netherlands have an aggressive bowling order and it has improved a lot every year. They will look to pick an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nepal's score before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Netherlands' score before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Netherlands 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal vs Netherlands Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur is a balanced pitch. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 145 runs. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the team batting first.

Weather Report

Temperature is expected to be around 21.72 °C with 13% humidity. Winds at a speed of 2.01 m/s are expected with a low possibility of rain and overcast conditions.

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (c & wk), Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Max O' Dowd, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Vikramjit Singh All-rounder Sybrand Engelbrecht Batter Michael Levitt All-rounder Max O'Dowd All-rounder Teja Nidamanuru Batter Noah Croes All-rounder Aryan Dutt All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Scott Edwards (c) Wicket-keeper Vivian Kingma Bowler Bas de Leede Bowler

Netherlands Recent Form

Netherlands defeated Nepal recently in an ODI. Their confidence will be up after that. However, they have been unfortunate against this side in the past and should be preparing well for the game.

Nepal Players List

Lalit Rajbanshi, Binod Bhandari, Sompal Kami, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Anil Sah, Sagar Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Rashid Khan, Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla, Pratish GC, Bibek Yadav and Gulshan Jha

Predicted Playing XI

Bibek Yadav Bowler Kushal Bhurtel Batter Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Rohit Paudel Batter Gulsan Jha Batter Kushal Malla All-rounder Abinash Bohara Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler Dipendra Singh Airee Batter Karan KC Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal lost the last game against Namibia. They leaked a lot of runs in the game (over 200) and were unable to chase the target, losing all their wickets. They need to work in both departments.

Nepal vs Netherlands Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed nine times in the format where both have won four times.

Nepal won- 4

Netherlands won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Nepal vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Nepal faced Namibia in the inaugural game of this Tri-Nation Series. Namibia batted first and were able to secure 206 runs with the loss of 4 wickets in the game. Nepal bowlers were pretty inefficient in the game and leaked a lot of runs. Rohit Paudel picked 2 wickets whereas most of the bowlers returned empty-handed. During the chase, Nepal lost their openers pretty quickly but were able to salvage the situation to some extent. However, it did not help as they went on to lose all their wickets in the 19th over with 186 runs on the scoreboard. They lost the game by 20 runs. Dipendra Singh Airee was the highest scorer with 48 runs in the game whereas Rohit Paudel scored 42 runs of his own.

The Netherlands last played a T20I match in the 2022 T20 World Cup against South Africa. They recorded their first win over the Proteas team by 13 runs. Colin Ackermann made an unbeaten 41 runs off 26 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award. Netherlands are coming after a win against Nepal in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 by 8 wickets. This will be an opportunity for them to take a lead over Nepal in the T20 format.

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Nepal vs Netherlands Top Batters

Max O’Dowd to be the top batter for Netherlands

Max O’Dowd is a fantastic batter from the Netherlands. He has scored over 1500 runs in his T20I career at an average of around 30. He opens for the team and will be a key batter from his team in the next game.

Dipendra Singh Airee to be the top batter for Nepal

Dipendra Singh Airee is an underrated talent of Nepal. He bats pretty well in the middle order and has been consistent in the format. He has scored 48* in his last meeting against Netherlands. He also scored 48 runs in the last game against Namibia. He will be the top batting pick from the team.

Nepal vs Netherlands Top Bowlers

Bas de Leede to be the top bowler for Netherlands

Bas de Leede is a ferocious pace attack from the Dutch. The team has struggled before against him. In his previous meeting with Nepal recently in the ODIs, he picked 2 wickets in the game. He will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game.

Karan KC to be the top bowler for Nepal

Karan KC will be the top bowling prospect in the team. His quick deliveries are overwhelming to read that got him 1 wicket in the previous match. Karan KC has a good record at this venue as in the last 3 matches he played here, he has taken 6 wickets.