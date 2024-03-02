Nepal vs Netherlands Match Prediction NEP 40 % Chance of Winning NED 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.704 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Netherlands and Nepal will clash again in the 5th game of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024. Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur will be usual hosts for the fixture. The game will be played on March 2. The match will begin at 11:15 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Nepal vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Nepal are facing a tough time in the competition. They lost the first two games of the competition but made a break-thorugh as they are coming from a win in their last outing. With that, they still have a chance at making it to the final match of the current series. They were excellent in their batting order but needed improvements in their bowling line-up.

The Netherlands have a good chance at winning this Tri-Nation Series. They have won both the games in their campaign and occupy the first place in the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 1.525. They have an ecstatic squad at disposal and will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the competition.

Netherland's chance of winning: 60%

Nepal’s chance of winning: 40%

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Nepal vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Nepal to score low before 1st dismissal

Nepal has a good batting order and it has been their strength. However, there runs an inconsistency with the form in the team. Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh opened for the team in the first few games. Anil Sah replaced Bhurtel due to his poor form. Aasif Sheikh averages at 25.09 in his T20I career whereas Anil Sah made his T20I debut against Namibia in the previous game. In their last three games, the pair secured 15, 0 & 5 runs before their first dismissal. Nepal went against Netherlands in the series before where Bhurtel lost his wicket at 0. That said, the openers will have a challenge to score high in the opening partnership of their next outing. The Netherlands have an aggressive bowling order and it has improved a lot every year. They will look to pick an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nepal Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Netherlands Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Netherlands 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal vs Netherlands Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur is a balanced pitch. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 145 runs. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the team batting first.

Weather Report

Temperature is expected to be around 22 °C with 54% humidity. There is no possibility of rain but the skies will remain covered with clouds.

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (c & wk), Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Max O' Dowd, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Wesley Barresi Batter Sybrand Engelbrecht Batter Michael Levitt All-rounder Max O'Dowd All-rounder Teja Nidamanuru Batter Noah Croes All-rounder Aryan Dutt All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Scott Edwards (c) Wicket-keeper Vivian Kingma Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler

Netherlands Recent Form

Netherlands sit at the top of the points table with an undefeated streak in the competition. They defeated Namibia recently in the last game by 59 runs. They scored well in the game and also bowled well and won the game.

Nepal Players List

Lalit Rajbanshi, Binod Bhandari, Sompal Kami, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Anil Sah, Sagar Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Rashid Khan, Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla, Pratish GC, Bibek Yadav and Gulshan Jha

Predicted Playing XI

Aarif Sheikh Batter Anil Sah Batter Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Rohit Paudel Batter Gulsan Jha Batter Kushal Malla All-rounder Abinash Bohara Bowler Pratis GC Bowler Dipendra Singh Airee Batter Karan KC Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal lost the initial two games of this series. They made a break-through by defeating Namibia in their last outing by 3 runs. They have a decent batting order but lack majorly in the bowling strength.

Nepal vs Netherlands Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed ten times in the format where Netherlands leads the tally by 5-4.

Nepal won- 4

Netherlands won- 5

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Nepal vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Nepal faced Namibia in the previous game of this Tri-Nation Series. Nepal batted first and secured a huge total of 180 runs in 20 overs. Kushal Malla remained unbeaten at 55 while Aarif Sheikh scored 31 runs in the game. Nepal managed to stop Namibia this time and defended the target successfully, winning the game by a narrow margin of 3 runs. Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee and Karan KC picked 2 wickets each. Nepal will look to continue this form but it will be difficult against the strong team of the Netherlands.

The Netherlands went against Namibia in the last game. It was a batting masterclass from the Dutch as they scored 247 runs in the game. Michael Levitt smashed 135 off 62 whereas Sybrand Engelbrecht scored 75 runs in the game to reach that total. It was an easy target to defend. Despite the best efforts of Namibia, they could only score 188 runs in the game, losing the game by 59 runs. Timm van der Gugten picked 2 wickets whereas the remaining bowlers picked a wicket each. This was a big success for the team as they discovered their various strengths in the format. They will continue to display their form in the next game as well.

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Nepal vs Netherlands Top Batters

Michael Levitt to be the top batter for Netherlands

Michael Levitt scored 54 runs off 36 balls in the last game against Nepal. But his extraordinary innings of 135 runs off 62 balls in the last game against Namibia attracted a lot of attention in the series. He is a terrific batter from the Netherlands and will be the top batting pick from the side in the upcoming game.

Dipendra Singh Airee to be the top batter for Nepal

Dipendra Singh Airee is an underrated talent of Nepal. He bats pretty well in the middle order and has been consistent in the format. He has scored 48, 63 and 16 runs in the three games. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Nepal vs Netherlands Top Bowlers

Roelof van der Merwe to be the top bowler for Netherlands

Roelof van der Merwe is a terrific bowler from the Netherlands. He picked 2 wickets in the last game against Nepal for 24 runs in the game. Apart from picking wickets, he makes sure to keep his deliveries economical as well.

Karan KC to be the top bowler for Nepal

Karan KC will be the top bowling prospect in the team. His quick deliveries are overwhelming to read and that got him 4 wickets in the current series so far. Karan KC picked 2 wickets in his last game and will perform well in the next fixture as well.