Nepal vs Netherlands Match Prediction NEP 44 % Chance of Winning NED 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.811 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Netherlands and Nepal will now contest in the finals of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024. Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur will be usual hosts for the fixture. The game will be played on March 5. The match will begin at 11:15 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Nepal vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Nepal have made a strong comeback in the competition. With only a few changes and motivation behind their backs, they won two back-to-back games and claimed the 2nd position in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.293. They won against Netherlands in their last outing and will be looking to lift the trophy.

The Netherlands have won two games, lost one while their last outing was abandoned due to bad weather. They lost the last game they played against Nepal. With 5 points and a net run rate of 0.310, they finished second in the points table. Scott Edwards' side cannot underestimate Nepal here and will be looking to win the competition.

Netherland's chance of winning: 56%

Nepal’s chance of winning: 44%

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Nepal vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Nepal to score under 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Nepal have bounced back in the competition, mainly due to their terrific bowling unit. Their openers have faced early dismissals consistently in the competition. Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh opened for the team. Anil Sah replaced Bhurtel for a game but Bhurtel is back after a game. Sheikh and Bhurtel average at 12.25 & 4.00 respectively in the competition. Together, the team has posted opening partnerships of 15, 0, 5 & 26 runs before their first dismissal in four games. The openers scored under 18 runs in three out of the four games. Nepal went against Netherlands twice this season where they posted 0 & 26 before losing their first wicket. Despite scoring 26 runs for their opening partnership, the duo were out for dismal scores in the competition. The Netherlands have an aggressive bowling order and it has improved a lot every year. They will look to pick an early wicket in the next game.

Nepal vs Netherlands Toss Prediction

The pitch has been a batting paradise with some record-breaking innings from the visitors’ teams. It has been a high-scoring venue so far and 180 seems to be quite gettable on this ground. As a result, a match-winning score, in our opinion, would be something over 185-190 runs. It is a great venue for batting and if the team batting first can get past 190, they will stand a good chance of winning this match.

Weather Report

Temperature is expected to be around 22 °C. There is no possibility of rain but the skies will remain clear for the day.

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (c & wk), Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Max O' Dowd, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Klein Bowler Sybrand Engelbrecht Batter Michael Levitt All-rounder Max O'Dowd All-rounder Teja Nidamanuru Batter Noah Croes All-rounder Aryan Dutt All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Scott Edwards (c) Wicket-keeper Vivian Kingma Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler

Netherlands Recent Form

Netherlands finished at the top of the points table with two wins and a loss. They lost the last game against Nepal but the sides have a terrific batting order and will look to win this contest and hence, the competition.

Nepal Players List

Lalit Rajbanshi, Binod Bhandari, Sompal Kami, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Anil Sah, Sagar Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Rashid Khan, Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla, Pratish GC, Bibek Yadav and Gulshan Jha

Predicted Playing XI

Aarif Sheikh Batter Kushal Bhurtel Batter Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Rohit Paudel Batter Gulsan Jha Batter Kushal Malla All-rounder Abinash Bohara Bowler Pratis GC Bowler Dipendra Singh Airee Batter Karan KC Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal lost the initial two games of this series. They made a break-through by winning the last two games. They have a decent batting order but displayed impressive bowling strength in the last game.

Nepal vs Netherlands Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed eleven times in the format where the tally is tied at 5-5.

Nepal won- 5

Netherlands won- 5

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Nepal vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Nepal have finally gained a winning momentum with two consecutive wins in this tri-series after losing to both Namibia and the Netherlands. They are coming off a victory against Netherlands by 6 wickets and will look to seal the deal and win the tournament. Rohit Paudel and Aasif Sheikh are the key batters in the top order while Dipendra Singh Airee was the key batsman in the middle order. Dipendra Singh Airee will be the key bowler to watch out for. Karan KC and Sompal Kami are other wicket-takers who will be responsible for delivering breakthroughs.

The Netherlands have got a solid overall squad that features reliable and in-form batters and a promising bowling attack. Though it is a high-scoring venue that offers a lot of help for the batters, the likes of Tim van der Gugten, Aryan Dutt and the experienced Roelof van der Merwe are some quality bowlers who could challenge the hosts. Michael Levitt is in great touch and Max O’Dowd has found his rhythm in the tournament. Sybrand Engelbrecht and skipper Scott Edwards have made significant contributions in the middle-order.

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Nepal vs Netherlands Top Batters

Michael Levitt to be the top batter for Netherlands

Michael Levitt has scored 193 runs in 3 innings at an average of 64.33. He has scored 54, 135 & 4 runs in those innings. In his last two games against Nepal, he scored 5 4 & 4 runs. He will be expected to strike back in the upcoming game.

Rohit Paudel to be the top batter for Nepal

Rohit Paudel is a terrific batter and leads his pack with his bat. He has scored 42, 50, 10 & 46 runs in the three games. He has been consistent and amassed 148 runs in 4 games at an average of 37.00. He will be the top pick in the batting order.

Nepal vs Netherlands Top Bowlers

Vivian Kingma to be the top bowler for Netherlands

Vivian Kingma is the top bowler from the Netherlands in the competition. He has picked 6 wickets in 4 games of the competition. He has an economy rate of 5.66 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game against Nepal.

Karan KC to be the top bowler for Nepal

Karan KC will be the top bowling prospect in the team. His quick deliveries are overwhelming to read and that got him 6 wickets in the current series so far. Karan KC picked 2 wickets in his last game against Netherland and will perform well in the next fixture as well.