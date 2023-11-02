Nepal vs Oman Match Prediction NEP 70 % Chance of Winning OMN 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.428 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nepal and Oman are set to lock horns in a Group A fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023. The match will take place at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Thursday, November 2nd. The contest will begin at 8:45 AM IST.

Nepal vs Oman Chance Winning

Nepal and Oman have both qualified for the semifinals of the ICC men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final. Part of Group A, both teams have won their opening two games and can not be displaced even if they lose this fixture. This match will be more of a preparation for the semifinals but they will also like to finish at the top of the table.

Oman currently occupy the top spot with four points and a superior net run-rate of 1.350. In their previous game, they defeated Singapore by 22 runs on Tuesday. Batting first, Oman posted a strong total of 174/6 on the back of Pratik Athavale, who made 42 off 32 at the top and Aqib Ilyas, who smashed 63 off 35 deliveries. Fayyaz Butt was the pick of the bowlers while defending the target, picking 2 for 21 in four overs. Bilal Khan also bagged 2 for 26 as they restricted the opponent comfortably.

Nepal are placed second in Group A with four points and a net run-rate of 1.322. They are coming off a six-wicket victory against Malaysia on Tuesday. Bowling first, Nepal had an awful start as they conceded 58 runs to the opening pair in 5.4 overs. But they pulled things back, led by Abinash Bohara, who snared 4 for 27 in four overs. Chasing 166, Nepal's top order did a great job. Kushal Bhurtel scored 43 off 25 while Kushal Malla blasted 65 off 34 deliveries as they completed the run-chase in 18 overs.

Looking at the two teams' overall strength and past record, Nepal head into this game as favourites. Here are the two teams' chances of winning this game on Thursday.

Nepal's chance of winning: 70%

Oman’s chance of winning: 30%

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Nepal vs Oman Betting Tips

The Nepal wicket-keeper batter Aasif Sheikh has been in decent touch recently, scoring 20 or more runs in six of the previous seven games. He has scored 27 and 32 in the two games this tournament, and can be backed to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Zeeshan Maqsood has been in pretty good form in the shorter format. In his last four T20 innings, he has scored 42, 40, 56* and 26. With such form on his side, you can bet on Zeeshan to score over 14.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oman Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nepal Opening Partnership Under 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Nepal 1.63 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal vs Oman Toss Prediction

The pitches at this venue are pretty decent for batting and usually stay the same throughout the match. Oman won the toss once in the tournament and opted to bat first. Nepal haven't been lucky with the toss but both their victories came while chasing. Both teams could look to put runs on the board. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather in Nepal's Kirtipur is expected to be hazy on Thursday morning. There's no prediction of cloud cover or rain during the match-time. The temperature is likely to range between 22 to 27 degree Celsius with the wind gusts blowing at 17 kmph.

Nepal Player List

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Binod Bhandari, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Bibek Yadav, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kushal Bhurtel Batter Aasif Sheikh Wicketkeeper Kushal Malla All-rounder Rohit Paudel (c) All-rounder Sundeep Jora Batter Bibek Yadav Batter Abinash Bohara All-rounder Gulsan Jha Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler Karan KC Bowler

Nepal Recent Form

In the match prior to this tournament, Nepal had lost the final of a tri-nation series to the UAE. They defeated Singapore by eight wickets in the opening game of this competition. Most recently, Nepal beat Malaysia by six wickets, chasing down 166 two two overs to spare.

Oman Players List

Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Bukkapatnam Siddharth, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kashyap Prajapati Batter Pratik Athavale Wicket-keeper Aqib Ilyas All-rounder Zeeshan Maqsood (c) All-rounder Ayaan Khan Batter Mehran Khan Batter Mohammad Nadeem All-rounder Shoaib Khan Bowler Shakeel Ahmed Bowler Fayyaz Butt Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Recent Form

Oman have been undefeated in their last five games. In September, they defeated the UAE to win the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship. Oman began this tournament with a 32-run win over Malaysia and proceeded to beat Singapore by 22 runs.

Nepal vs Oman Head-to-Head Record

Nepal and Oman have faced each other in four T20 matches till date. Nepal have been victorious in three most recent games while Oman had won the first ever clash in 2019.

Nepal vs Oman Betting Odds

Nepal to score over 48.5 runs in first six overs

Nepal have a strong top order, with Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Malla and Rohit Paudel in superb form. They smashed 58/0 in the first game against Singapore and then scored 59/1 in the second game versus Malaysia. Betting on Nepal to score over 48.5 runs in the powerplay would be wise.

Nepal vs Oman T20i Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu Nepal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now! Oman Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.752 Bet Now!

Nepal vs Oman Top Batters

Kushal Bhurtel to be the top batter for Nepal

The 26-year old Kushal Bhurtel has an outstanding record in the shorter format. He has scored 847 runs from 26 T20 internationals at an average of 38 while striking at 131. He has one hundred and seven fifties in T20I cricket. You can bet on him to be the top batter for Nepal.

Aqib Ilyas to be the top batter for Oman

Aqib Ilyas is coming off a superb knock against Singapore, where he struck 63 off 35 balls. He has been in pretty good form with the bat, smashing four fifties in his last seven T20 innings. Overall, Ilyas has 954 runs in the format at 32 average and 132 strike rate. Bet on Ilyas to be Oman's top batter.

Nepal vs Oman Top Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be the top bowler for Nepal

The 23-year old leg-break bowler has terrific numbers in the T20 format. Lamichhane has taken 92 wickets from 49 T20Is at an economy of 6.30 while striking every 11.9 balls. He picked 2 for 18 in the first game of this tournament. You can back him to be the top bowler for Nepal.

Bilal Khan to be the top bowler for Oman

Bilal Khan has picked two wickets in each of his last four T20 innings. The leader of the Oman bowling attack, he has done well for his side in both formats. Bilal has taken 85 wickets from 61 T20 internationals at an economy of 6.44 and strike rate of 15.4. Betting on him to be the top bowler in this match would be justified.