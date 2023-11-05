Nepal vs Oman Match Prediction OMN 26 % Chance of Winning NEP 74 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.428 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR It will be Nepal and Oman going head to head in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023. The match will take place at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Sunday, November 5th. The game is scheduled to kick off at 10:45 AM IST.

Nepal vs Oman Chance Winning

Nepal and Oman,the two teams who were part of Group A will meet again in the final of the ICC men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier. The two teams have qualified for the upcoming 20-team T20 World Cup by virtue of reaching the final of this tournament.

The hosts Nepal have given their fans a moment to rejoice after beating the UAE in the semi final to secure their second appearance at the T20 World Cup. Kushal Malla was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3 for 11 in his three overs. Sandeep Lamichhane also picked 2 for 14 in four overs as they restricted the opponents to 134. Chasing the target, Aasif Sheikh scored 64 off 51 at the top of the order while captain Rohit Paudel made 34 off 20. The pair added an unbroken 68-run stand for the third wicket as they finished the chase with 17 balls to spare.

Oman, who finished at the top of Group A, hammered Bahrain by 10 wickets in the semi final to seal the ticket for the World Cup. Bahrain, who won the toss and elected to bat first, had a good start with 45/1 on the board in six overs. But then Oman bowlers pulled things back, led by Aqib Ilyas. The spin bowling all-rounder bagged 4 for 10 in his four overs while Shakeel Ahmed picked 2 for 24 in his quota to restrict Bahrain to just 106. The Oman openers then got the job done without losing a wicket in 14.2 overs. Kashyap Prajapati struck 57 not-out in 44 balls while Pratik Athavale made 50 off 42 balls.

Talking about this match, the two teams are closely matched but Nepal start as clear favourites. Here are the two teams' chances of winning this game on Sunday.

Nepal's chance of winning: 74%

Oman’s chance of winning: 26%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Nepal vs Oman Betting Tips

Nepal's Aasif Sheikh is coming off a superb fifty in the previous game. He has been in good touch recently, scoring 20 or more runs in seven of the previous nine games. He can be backed to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Oman's Pratik Athavale has been in pretty good form with the bat. He has scored 42, 24 and 50 not-out in the previous three innings. Betting on him to score over 15.5 runs in this game would be a good punt.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oman Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nepal Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Nepal 1.63 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal vs Oman Toss Prediction

Oman have won the toss once in the tournament, where they opted to bat first. Butv Nepal won the toss once and elected to field first, and all three of their victories have come while chasing. But with the pitch likely worn out, both teams could look to put runs on the board in the final. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

Talking about the weather, the forecast suggests it will be hazy in Nepal's Kirtipur is expected to be hazy on Sunday morning. There could be 8% cloud cover but with little to no threat of rain. The temperature is likely to hover between 20 to 25 degree Celsius, with the wind gusts blowing at 13 kmph.

Nepal Player List

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Binod Bhandari, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Bibek Yadav, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kushal Bhurtel Batter Aasif Sheikh Wicketkeeper Kushal Malla All-rounder Rohit Paudel (c) All-rounder Sundeep Jora Batter Bibek Yadav Batter Abinash Bohara All-rounder Gulsan Jha Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler Karan KC Bowler

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal have won three out of four games in the ongoing tournament, with their only defeat coming against Oman by five runs in the group stage. They beat Singapore and Malaysia in the group stage. In the semi final, Nepal defeated the UAE by eight wickets.

Oman Players List

Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Bukkapatnam Siddharth, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kashyap Prajapati Batter Pratik Athavale Wicket-keeper Aqib Ilyas All-rounder Zeeshan Maqsood (c) All-rounder Ayaan Khan Batter Mehran Khan Batter Mohammad Nadeem All-rounder Shoaib Khan Bowler Shakeel Ahmed Bowler Fayyaz Butt Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Recent Form

Oman have been undefeated in this T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final tournament, winning four out of four games. After beating Malaysia, Singapore and Nepal in the group stage, they smashed Bahrain by 10 wickets in the semi final.

Nepal vs Oman Head-to-Head Record

Nepal and Oman have competed against each other in five T20 matches. Nepal have won three of those while Oman have claimed two matches. In the most recent clash, Oman edged out Nepal by five runs after posting 145.

Nepal vs Oman Betting Odds

Nepal to score over 44.5 runs in overs 1-6

Nepal's top order includes Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Malla and Rohit Paudel, all of whom have made an impact with the bat. Their powerplay scores in this tournament read 58/0 against Singapore, 59/1 versus Malaysia, 46/3 against Oman and 39/1 in the semi final. Take a punt on Nepal to score over 44.5 runs in the powerplay.

Nepal vs Oman T20i Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu Oman Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Nepal Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.708 Bet Now!

Nepal vs Oman Top Batters

Kushal Bhurtel to be the top batter for Nepal

The opening batter Kushal Bhurtel has scored 204 runs in his last five T20 innings, including 74 in the first game of this tournament. He has a good record in T20 internationals, with 884 runs at an average of 37 while striking at 131. You can bet on Bhurtel to be the top batter for Nepal.

Pratik Athavale to be the top batter for Oman

Pratik Athavale scored a steady unbeaten fifty in the previous game. He has scored 148 runs in four innings in the ongoing tournament at a strike rate of 119. Betting on Athavale to be Oman's top batter would be a calculated punt.

Nepal vs Oman Top Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be the top bowler for Nepal

Sandeep Lamichhane has been consistently good in limited overs cricket for Nepal. He has taken seven wickets from four games in the ongoing tournament, including 2 for 14 in the last game. Overall, he has 96 wickets in T20I cricket at an economy of 6.27. You can back him to be the top bowler for Nepal.

Shakeel Ahmed to be the top bowler for Oman

Shakeel Ahmed has picked 2 for 15 and 2 for 24 in his last two games against Nepal and Bahrain, respectively. The left arm orthodox spinner has only played nine T20Is, picking eight wickets at an economy of 6.17. You can bet on him to be the top bowler for Oman.