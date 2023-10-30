Nepal vs Singapore Match Prediction NEP 90 % Chance of Winning SIN 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.072 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Match 2 of the 2023 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers Final will witness the tussle between Nepal and Singapore. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 8:45 am IST.

Nepal vs Singapore Chance of Winning

Nepal are arriving here following a successful performance in the recent Tri-Series, which also featured UAE and Hong Kong. Nepal dominated the group stage by winning all four matches and accumulating 8 points with an impressive net run rate of +1.975. However, they faced a setback in the final, suffering a 4-wicket defeat to UAE. Notably, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, and Dipendra Singh Airee all delivered outstanding performances for Nepal during the competition, amassing 154, 152, and 151 runs, respectively. On the bowling front, Karan KC proved to be a key asset, securing 10 wickets.

Singapore's most recent appearance in the 2023 Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition saw them finish 2nd in their group. They secured a victory in one match but suffered a defeat in the other. Their journey began with a 73-run loss to Malaysia, followed by a convincing 99-run victory over Thailand. Unfortunately, Singapore didn't make it to the knockout stage. During the tournament, Chetan Suryawanshi and Janak Prakash were the leading run-scorers for Singapore, accumulating 60 and 55 runs, respectively. In the bowling department, Anish Paraam and Aahan Gopinath Achar shared the title of highest wicket-takers for Singapore, each claiming five wickets.

Nepal's chance of winning: 90%

Singapore’s chance of winning: 10%

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Nepal vs Singapore Betting Tips

Dipendra Singh Airee played some fantastic knocks in the Tri-series recently, scoring 151 runs in four innings at an average of 75.50. His scores in the series read 34*, 57, 40* & 20 runs respectively. Hence, we have backed Airee to score over 20.5 runs in the game.

Janak Prakash stood out as a top performer for Singapore during the Asian Games, accumulating 55 runs. He secured the distinction of being the second-highest run-scorer for the Singaporean team in the competition. The 23-year-old boasts an impressive batting average of 22.16. We predict Janak Prakash to accumulate over 22.5 runs in the game against Nepal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nepal Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Singapore Opening Partnership Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnerhship: Nepal 1.47 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal vs Singapore Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is well-balanced but tends to favour batsmen. Considering the track record, the team that wins the toss would be wise to opt for bowling first, as most matches at this venue have been won by the team chasing the target.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Monday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 56% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 13 km/h. The weather forecast indicates that Kirtipur can expect sunny conditions on Monday.

Nepal Players List

Rohit Kumar Paudel, Mahamad Asif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Binod Bhandari, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Abinash Bohara

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Sundeep Jora Batsman Karan KC All-rounder Mahamad Asif Sheikh Wicket Keeper Kushal Malla Batsman Rohit Kumar Paudel All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Sompal Kami All-rounder Gulshan Kumar Jha Bowler Abinash Bohara Bowler Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal emerged victorious in all four of their group stage matches during the recent Tri-series. Nevertheless, they faced a 4-wicket defeat to UAE in the final.

Singapore Players List

Aritra Dutta (c), Rohan Rengarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Anish Paraam, Manpreet Singh, Janak Prakash, Akshay Roopak Puri, Thilip Omamdurai Thilappan, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Anantha Krishna, Utsav Rakshit, Aaryan Russell Menon, Amartya Kaul, Aryaveer Chaudhary, Harsha Bharadwaj

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rohan Rengarajan Batsman Anish Paraam Batsman Janak Prakash All-rounder Manpreet Singh Wicket Keeper Aritra Dutta (c) Batsman Surendran Chandramohan Batsman Aryaveer Chaudhary Bowler Aaryan Russell Menon Bowler Anantha Krishna Bowler Ramesh Kalimuthu Bowler Akshay Roopak Puri Bowler

Singapore Recent Form

Singapore last featured in the 2023 Asian Games where they won and lost a game each. They failed to qualify for the knockouts.

Nepal vs Singapore Head-to-Head Record

So far, these teams have met only four times in T20Is. In these encounters, each team managed to secure a victory, while the other two matches had to be called off.

Total Matches Played: 4 matches

Nepal Won: 1 match

Singapore Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 2 matches

Nepal vs Singapore Betting Odds

Nepal to score over 21.5 runs before their first dismissal

In the past five games, Nepal recorded opening partnerships of 24, 28, 9, 2 & 43 runs before their first dismissal. In each of these five games, barring one, Nepal managed to surpass the threshold of 21.5 runs before losing their first wicket in the game. Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh opened for the team in the last game and averaged close to 15.00 & 30.80 in the Tri-series recently. Therefore, we anticipate that Nepal will continue their trend of scoring more than 21.5 runs before losing their first wicket in the upcoming game.

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Nepal vs Singapore Top Batters

Rohit Paudel to be Nepal’s Best Batter

Rohit Paudel accumulated 152 runs in the Tri-series recently at an average of 50.66 and emerged as their second highest run-scorer. The 21-year-old has 644 runs in 28 T20I innings at an average of 26.83. Paudel has been in phenomenal form this year, scoring 268 runs in 8 games at an average of 44.66. Bet on Paudel to be the best batter for Nepal in the game.

Janak Prakashto be Singapore’s Best Batter

Janak Prakash was a standout performer for Singapore in the Asian Games, amassing 55 runs. He claimed the title of Singapore's second-highest run-scorer in the competition. The 23-year-old holds an impressive average of 22.16. Based on his performance, we anticipate that Janak Prakash will be the top batsman for Singapore in the upcoming game.

Nepal vs Singapore Top Bowlers

Karan KC to be Nepal’s Best Bowler

Karan KC, the 32-year-old right arm pacer, claimed 10 wickets in five innings in the Tri-series recently at an economy of 7.76. Karan has some 72 wickets in 50 T20I career innings. He can be relied on to be the best bowler for Nepal in the upcoming game.

Anish Paraam to be Singapore’s Best Bowler

Anish Paraam bagged five wickets in two games at the 2023 Asian Games for Singapore recently. Paraam emerged as the joint highest wicket-taker for his team and conceded runs at an economy of 3.37. Hence, we have backed Anish Paraam to be the best bowler for Singapore in the upcoming game.