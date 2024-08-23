Netherlands vs Canada Match Prediction NED 65 % Chance of Winning CND 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.502 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canada and the Netherlands will meet in the first game of the Netherlands Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024. The game will be held at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht on August 23. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of this game before it begins.

Netherlands vs Canada Chance of Winning

Host Netherlands will be looking to start their home season on a positive note when they take on Canada in the opening match of the Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024. In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Netherlands were eliminated in the preliminary stages of the competition. After beating Nepal, Netherlands lost to South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The team will be led by Scott Edwards and will be hoping to turn this series into success.

On the other hand, Canada also had a dismal campaign in the ICC T20I World Cup 2024. The team won a single game and lost on two occasions. They were eliminated after the group games. Captain Saad Bin Zafar will be hoping that the side can adjust to the conditions in Netherlands and put on a good show in this opening encounter of this Tri-Nation series.

Netherlands' chance of winning: 65%

Canada' chance of winning: 35%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Netherlands vs Canada Betting Tips

Netherlands to score high before their 1st dismissal ( @ Parimatch)

The Netherlands have presented a strong batting front in the past few outings. Before entering this series, NED posted the scores of 67, 3, 1, 22 & 45 runs before their first dismissal in the last five outings. Max O’Dowd and Michael Levitt opened for the side in those games and suffered with inconsistency. However, the pair looked in good form as they posted an opening partnership of 45 runs in the last game against Sri Lanka. Max O’Dowd and Levitt average at 29.41 & 33.25 in their respective T20I careers. The openers will be hopeful to withstand a sound opening partnership in the next game against Canada as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Netherlands 1.71 Bet on Parimatch Netherlands’ score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Canada’s score before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Netherlands vs Canada Toss Prediction

Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht is going to host the opening match of the Netherlands T20I Tri-series played between Netherlands and Canada. The average first innings at Utrecht in the only two T20Is is 130 runs. The highest total posted here is Germany 130 for 4 against Italy in the second T20I played in 2019. Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht has been a ground for chasing with the only two T20Is played won by side batting second. With that record in mind, both the captains will be keen to field first here.

Weather Report

The rainy clouds are lurking over Prairie view and might spoil the fun for all cricket enthusiasts on the match-day. The temperature will peak at 22 degree Celsius on the day of the game.

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (captain), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Aryan Dutt, Oli Elenbaas, Clayton Floyd, Viv Kingma, Kyle Klein, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede

Predicted Playing XI

Bas de Leede All-rounder Vivian Kingma Bowler Michael Levitt All-rounder Max O'Dowd Batter Teja Nidamanuru Batter Logan van Beek All-rounder Aryan Dutt Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Scott Edwards (c) Wicket-keeper Daniel Doram Bowler Vikramjit Singh Batter

Netherlands Team Form

The Netherlands have not clashed against Canada in a long time. The team has emerged to become a very strong cricketing nation. The team was eliminated early from the T20 World Cup but they delivered promising performances over the years. The team has a number of strong batters and bowlers. Netherlands will come in confident, playing at home conditions.

Canada Player List

Nicholas Kirton, Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rishiv Joshi, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva

Predicted Playing XI

Shreyas Movva Wicketkeeper Aaron Johnson Batter Navneet Dhaliwal Batter Pargat Singh Batter Nicholas Kirton Batter Ravinderpal Singh Batter Saad Bin Zafar All-rounder Kaleem Sana Bowler Dilon Heyliger Bowler Junaid Siddiqui Bowler Jeremy Gordon Bowler

Canada Team Form

Canada has won a single fixture in their last five outings. The team has a decent batting unit but have lacked in their bowling order. The team will be facing off against Netherlands after 12 years.

Netherlands vs Canada Head-to-Head Record

In their only three meetings between the sides, Netherlands leads the tally by 2-1 against Canada.

Netherlands Won: 2

Canada Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Netherlands vs Canada Betting Odds

The Netherlands have a pretty strong team in the T20Is. In the batting department, the side will be relying on the likes of Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, captain Scott Edwards, all-rounder Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek to deliver the bulk of the runs. In the bowling department, the side will be relying on the likes of Aryan Dutt, Paul Van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Tim Pringle, Vivian Kingma and Logan van Beek to deliver the timely breakthroughs.

Canada won a single game in their last five outings. The team is fairly new to the format. In the batting department, the side will be backed by Aaron Johnson, Nicholas Kirton, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh and Saad Bin Zafar to bat well and score a bundle of runs in the match. The team has a decent bowling unit as well. The side will be relying on the likes of Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Saad Bin Zafar, Junaid Siddiqui and Jeremy Gordon in the bowling department.

Netherlands vs Canada T20i Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, null Netherlands Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.54 Bet Now! Canada Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.607 Bet Now!

Netherlands vs Canada Top Batters

Nicholas Kirton to be Canada’s Best Batter

Nicholas Kirton will be leading his side with his bat. He was the top scorer from Canada in the T20 World Cup. He scored 101 runs in 3 games at an average of 33.66. He averages 28.07 in his T20I career. Kirton will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Michael Levitt to be Netherlands’ Best Batter

Since January 2024, Michael Levitt has been a standout performer with the bat for Netherlands. In 13 T20Is played, Levitt has accumulated 399 runs at an average of 33.25 with one century and two half-centuries. He will be looking to strike hard in the first game of the competition.

Netherlands vs Canada Top Bowlers

Dilon Heyliger to be Canada’s Best Bowler

Dilon Heyliger was the key bowler for Canada in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. He took 5 wickets in 3 games and maintained an economy rate of 5.00 throughout his campaign. Heyliger will be expected to bowl well in the first game of this series.

Logan van Beek to be Netherlands’ Best Bowler

Logan van Beek is a terrific bowler from the Netherlands. He was fantastic in the T20 World Cup where he took 7 wickets for his side in 4 games. He will come in hot in the first game of this series.