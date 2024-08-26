Netherlands vs Canada Match Prediction CND 31 % Chance of Winning NED 69 % Bet now! Netherlands and Canada are set to face off at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, as part of the Netherlands Tri-Nation T20I Series. Their clash will be held on August 26, 2024, with a scheduled start time of 7:30 P.M IST.

Netherlands vs Canada Chances of Winning

The opening fixture of the competition was between Netherlands and Canada which turned out to be a heavily one-sided affair after a dismal batting showcase from the visitors. Canada posted 152 runs on the board with great difficulty and it was largely due to skipper Nicholas Kirton’s perseverance that the team had something to show for themselves, considering the captain scored an unbeaten 69. Ravinderpal Singh’s 39 not out definitely helped but none of the other batters surpassed single digit scores. To reiterate just how painfully substandard their performance was, Netherlands’ sloppy bowling effort handed Canada 24 extras. During the home team’s chase, openers Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd hit the ground running with totals of 62 not out and 23, respectively, while Vikramjit Singh came in at one-down to blitz to 52. In the end, Netherlands brought it home with five wickets to spare in their first victory of the tournament.

Canada’s second match against the United States of America did not pan out as well as they would have hoped since the match came to a halt after the first innings. However, there was a noticeable upswing in Canada’s batting performance, seeing as they managed to secure a total of 169 with slightly lesser aid from extras. Opener Aaron Johnson was the top scorer with 45 runs while skipper Nicholas Kirton was dismissed for 44, both of whom narrowly missed out on half-centuries. With scant contributions from the others, Canada had a par score on the board this time but the game was not played to fruition, leading to no result.

Netherlands chance of winning - 69%

Canada chance of winning - 31%

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Netherlands vs Canada Betting Tips

Netherlands to score high before first dismissal

Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd gave Netherlands a dream start to their campaign by scoring 60 runs together right off the bat in the first game against Canada. While the latter was averaging at 23.00, the former remained undismissed in the entire session, thereby not giving him an average. In the last five games of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, the openers scored 58, 0, 11, 77 and 45 runs together before the first dismissal which offers assurance that Netherlands’ opening wicket is in safe hands.

Netherlands vs Canada Toss Prediction

In the first two games of the tournament, Canada were the toss winning side on both occasions and they elected to bat first both times. It did not pay off the first time as their total was chased down and their subsequent game ended without a result. Both teams would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game, though, despite the mixed results prior to this.

Weather Report

On match day, there is a mild 20% possibility of rainfall at Utrecht with partially cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Zach Lion-Cachet, Aryan Dutt, Brandon Glover, Daniel Doram, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma.

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Levitt Batter Max O'Dowd Batter Vikramjit Singh All-rounder Scott Edwards (C) Wicket-keeper Zach Lion-Cachet All-rounder Ryan Klein Bowler Saqib Zulfiqar All-rounder Kyle Klein Bowler Daniel Doram Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Vivian Kingma Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands’ batters and bowlers alike were on the money against Canada. They are expected to continue to be in sublime form.

Canada Player List

Nicholas Kirton (c), Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyan Pathan, Akhil Kumar, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva, Jeremy Gordon, Kaleem Sana, Parveen Kumar, Rishiv Joshi.

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Johnson Batter Rayyan Pathan Batter Nicholas Kirton (C) Batter Harsh Thaker All-rounder Shreyas Movva Wicket-keeper Ravinderpal Singh Batter Dilon Heyliger All-rounder Saad Bin Zafar All-rounder Kaleem Sana Bowler Jeremy Gordon Bowler Parveen Kumar Bowler

Canada Team Form

Canada’s batters were rather lackluster in the first outing but they showed a bit more grit at the second time of asking. They are, however, still inferior against the Netherlands.

Netherlands vs Canada Head-to-Head

Netherlands are ahead of Canada in their head-to-head tally with three wins in four outings.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Netherlands - 3

Canada - 1

Netherlands vs Canada Betting Odds

Netherlands to have a better opening partnership than Canada

Aaron Johnson is Canada’s mainstay opener since he has had a different partner in both games so far, having opened alongside Dilpreet Bajwa and Rayyan Pathan. In the first game against Netherlands, the openers only scored nine runs together but with the aid of ridiculously lax extras from the opposition, they posted a partnership of 20 runs. They definitely amped up their contribution in the next game against the USA as they added 52 runs to the first wicket but they still fall short when pitted against their upcoming rivals. The host nation secured an impressive opening stand on merit in the first match versus Canada, having scored 60 runs. Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd are, indisputably, the favored opening wicket in the forthcoming fixture.

Netherlands vs Canada Best Batters

Michael Levitt to be Netherlands’ Best Batter

Michael Levitt was the top scorer for the team in the first outing of the series against Canada where the openers notched up an unbeaten 62. He was striking at 131.91 and anchored the innings for his side. He has an average of 38.41 in his T20I career thus far and will be expected to emerge as Netherlands’ standout batter.

Nicholas Kirton to be Canada’s Best Batter

Nicholas Kirton was unopposed at the top during Canada’s first match against Netherlands where the skipper scored 69 not out. He missed out on a second half-century in the last game versus the USA, having departed for 44. He has a total of 113 runs in two innings and remains the leading choice for the next game.

Netherlands vs Canada Best Bowlers

Kyle Klein to be Netherlands’ Best Bowler

Kyle Klein was Netherlands’ leading wicket-taker against Canada earlier in the tournament where his full quota of four overs yielded a three-wicket haul. During his spell, he allowed 31 runs and earned an economy rate of 7.75. With an average of 10.33, he is the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Harsh Thaker to be Canada’s Best Bowler



Harsh Thaker was the joint highest wicket-taker for Canada in their first encounter of the series against Netherlands, having taken two wickets in three innings. His economy rate of 9.66 was slightly on the higher side but his impressive average of 14.50 makes him the leading contender for round two against Netherlands.