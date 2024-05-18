Netherlands vs Scotland Match Prediction
NED
61%
Chance of Winning
SCO
39%
T20i
VRA Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Scotland leads the tally by 7-6 in their last 13 clashes against Netherlands.
- The Netherlands won the last meeting against Scotland in 2019.
Netherlands vs Scotland Chance of Winning
The Netherlands recently played in Nepal Triangular Series 2024 and ended up winning the series by beating Nepal in the finals by 4 wickets. The team will be pumped after that win and will be taking up against better teams now. They will now play a triangular series with Scotland and Ireland. Their first game is against Scotland and the team will be prepared for the fixture.
Scotland toured UAE where they played a three match T20I series against UAE. They lost the first game but ended up winning the next two games to clinch the series in their favour by 2-1. Scotland will now face-off against Ireland and Netherlands in this tri-nation series. Scotland has a very aggressive bowling order and will be relying on them to win games here.
Scotland's chance of winning: 39%
Netherlands' chance of winning: 61%
Netherlands vs Scotland Betting Tips
Netherlands to score under 21.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)
The Netherlands have presented a strong batting front in the past few games. Before entering this series, NED posted the scores of 15, 4 & 83 runs before their first dismissal in the last three outings. Max O’Dowd and Michael Levitt opened for the side in those games and suffered with inconsistency. They will be up against Scotland in the next game who have done pretty well in the bowling department. That said, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the upcoming clash against Scotland.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest opening partnership: Netherlands
Netherlands’ score before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs
Scotland’s score before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs
Netherlands vs Scotland Toss Prediction
The wicket prepared for the T20I is expected to favour the batting units. Spinners might get some assistance from the surface. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition to less than 150 runs. The previous match played at this venue was won by side batting second.
Weather Report
The dark clouds might interrupt the game on May 18. There is a prediction of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will revolve around 19 degree Celsius.
Netherlands Player List
Scott Edwards (captain), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh and Wesley Barresi.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Wesley Barresi
|
Batter
|
Fred Klaassen
|
Bowler
|
Michael Levitt
|
All-rounder
|
Max O'Dowd
|
Batter
|
Teja Nidamanuru
|
Batter
|
Logan van Beek
|
All-rounder
|
Aryan Dutt
|
Bowler
|
Paul van Meekeren
|
Bowler
|
Scott Edwards (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bas de Leede
|
All-rounder
|
Vikramjit Singh
|
Batter
Netherlands Team Form
Netherlands are coming into this series after winning the Nepal Tri-Nation series. They beat Nepal in the finals by 4 wickets in a terrific batting display. The team will be thrilled to enter this series and win the first game against Scotland.
Scotland Player List
Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt.
Predicted Playing XI
|
George Munsey
|
Batter
|
Ollie Hairs
|
Batter
|
Brandon McMullen
|
Batter
|
Richie Berrington (C)
|
Batter
|
Matthew Cross
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Leask
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Watt
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Greaves
|
Bowler
|
Safyaan Sharif
|
Bowler
|
Bradley Currie
|
Bowler
|
Gavin Main
|
Bowler
Scotland Team Form
Scotland engaged in a T20I series against UAE before entering this series. They performed very well and managed to win the series by 2-1. They boast a very strong bowling unit. They will be looking to take a big lead over Netherlands after a win here.
Netherlands vs Scotland Head-to-Head Record
Scotland and the Netherlands have met each other in 13 T20Is. Netherlands have won six games whereas Scotland managed to win on seven occasions.
Scotland Won: 7
Netherlands Won: 6
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Netherlands vs Scotland Betting Odds
Netherlands won the Nepal Tri-Series before entering this series. They met with Nepal in the final game. Nepal scored 184/8 in the game. Michael Levitt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Fred Klaassen and Timm van der Gugten picked 2 wickets each in the game. It was a competitive target. Netherlands managed to chase down the target and posted 189 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in the game, winning the match by 4 wickets. Michael Levitt smashed 54 runs whereas Sybrand Engelbrecht knocked 48 runs in the game to help the team win the game. The Netherlands have a pretty good mix of players in the squad. The all-rounders in the team have shown real skill lately and helped the team in the deep order as well. The team will be confident stepping into this game.
Scotland went against the United Arab Emirates in the last game. They won the game by 32 runs in the end. Batting first, Scotland had a disastrous outing and were knocked all out at 94 runs in the game. George Muney was the top scorer with 21 runs in the game. However, the bowlers took control of the game and pushed UAE batters to their backfoot with relentless deliveries. Their efforts paid off as Scotland bowlers bundled out UAE at 62 runs to win the game by 32 runs. Bradley Currie, Jack Jarvis and Mark Watt picked 3 wickets each in the game. The team will be expected to bring in their top form in the next game against the Netherlands.
Netherlands vs Scotland
T20i
VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen
Netherlands vs Scotland Top Batters
Michael Levitt to be the top batter for Netherlands
Michael Levitt is a terrific batter from the Netherlands. He smashed 54 runs in his last T20I outing. He is in fantastic form and will be looking to strike hard in the next game against Scotland. He averages at 61.75 in the format and will lead an impactful innings in the next game.
George Munsey to be the top batter for Scotland
George Munsey was the only batter that stood tall in the last game against the UAE. He scored 21 runs in his last T20I outing. He averages 30.47 in the format and will be expected to lead with his bat in the next game.
Netherlands vs Scotland Top Bowlers
Paul van Meekeren to be the top bowler for Netherlands
Paul van Meekeren is a fast bowler from the Netherlands. He has picked 64 wickets in 56 T20I outings in his career. He has emerged to be one of the top wicket takers in the team.
Mark Watt to be the top bowler for Scotland
Mark Watt will pose a threat to the Netherlands. He picked 3 wickets in his last T20I game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Netherlands
Scotland to win the match @ 2.22 (Parimatch)
Netherlands to win the match @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
Parimatch