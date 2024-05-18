Netherlands vs Scotland Match Prediction NED 61 % Chance of Winning SCO 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.602 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Netherlands Tri-Nation Series 2024 will witness its first game between the host team, Netherlands, and Scotland. The game will be played at Sportpark Westvliet, the Hague on May 18, 2024. The game will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Netherlands vs Scotland Chance of Winning

The Netherlands recently played in Nepal Triangular Series 2024 and ended up winning the series by beating Nepal in the finals by 4 wickets. The team will be pumped after that win and will be taking up against better teams now. They will now play a triangular series with Scotland and Ireland. Their first game is against Scotland and the team will be prepared for the fixture.

Scotland toured UAE where they played a three match T20I series against UAE. They lost the first game but ended up winning the next two games to clinch the series in their favour by 2-1. Scotland will now face-off against Ireland and Netherlands in this tri-nation series. Scotland has a very aggressive bowling order and will be relying on them to win games here.

Scotland's chance of winning: 39%

Netherlands' chance of winning: 61%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Netherlands vs Scotland Betting Tips

Netherlands to score under 21.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

The Netherlands have presented a strong batting front in the past few games. Before entering this series, NED posted the scores of 15, 4 & 83 runs before their first dismissal in the last three outings. Max O’Dowd and Michael Levitt opened for the side in those games and suffered with inconsistency. They will be up against Scotland in the next game who have done pretty well in the bowling department. That said, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the upcoming clash against Scotland.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Netherlands 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Netherlands’ score before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Scotland’s score before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Netherlands vs Scotland Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared for the T20I is expected to favour the batting units. Spinners might get some assistance from the surface. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition to less than 150 runs. The previous match played at this venue was won by side batting second.

Weather Report

The dark clouds might interrupt the game on May 18. There is a prediction of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will revolve around 19 degree Celsius.

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (captain), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh and Wesley Barresi.

Predicted Playing XI

Wesley Barresi Batter Fred Klaassen Bowler Michael Levitt All-rounder Max O'Dowd Batter Teja Nidamanuru Batter Logan van Beek All-rounder Aryan Dutt Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Scott Edwards (c) Wicket-keeper Bas de Leede All-rounder Vikramjit Singh Batter

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands are coming into this series after winning the Nepal Tri-Nation series. They beat Nepal in the finals by 4 wickets in a terrific batting display. The team will be thrilled to enter this series and win the first game against Scotland.

Scotland Player List

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt.

Predicted Playing XI

George Munsey Batter Ollie Hairs Batter Brandon McMullen Batter Richie Berrington (C) Batter Matthew Cross Wicket-keeper Michael Leask All-rounder Mark Watt All-rounder Chris Greaves Bowler Safyaan Sharif Bowler Bradley Currie Bowler Gavin Main Bowler

Scotland Team Form

Scotland engaged in a T20I series against UAE before entering this series. They performed very well and managed to win the series by 2-1. They boast a very strong bowling unit. They will be looking to take a big lead over Netherlands after a win here.

Netherlands vs Scotland Head-to-Head Record

Scotland and the Netherlands have met each other in 13 T20Is. Netherlands have won six games whereas Scotland managed to win on seven occasions.

Scotland Won: 7

Netherlands Won: 6

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Netherlands vs Scotland Betting Odds

Netherlands won the Nepal Tri-Series before entering this series. They met with Nepal in the final game. Nepal scored 184/8 in the game. Michael Levitt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Fred Klaassen and Timm van der Gugten picked 2 wickets each in the game. It was a competitive target. Netherlands managed to chase down the target and posted 189 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in the game, winning the match by 4 wickets. Michael Levitt smashed 54 runs whereas Sybrand Engelbrecht knocked 48 runs in the game to help the team win the game. The Netherlands have a pretty good mix of players in the squad. The all-rounders in the team have shown real skill lately and helped the team in the deep order as well. The team will be confident stepping into this game.

Scotland went against the United Arab Emirates in the last game. They won the game by 32 runs in the end. Batting first, Scotland had a disastrous outing and were knocked all out at 94 runs in the game. George Muney was the top scorer with 21 runs in the game. However, the bowlers took control of the game and pushed UAE batters to their backfoot with relentless deliveries. Their efforts paid off as Scotland bowlers bundled out UAE at 62 runs to win the game by 32 runs. Bradley Currie, Jack Jarvis and Mark Watt picked 3 wickets each in the game. The team will be expected to bring in their top form in the next game against the Netherlands.

Netherlands vs Scotland T20i VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen Netherlands Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.59 Bet now! Scotland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.348 Bet now!

Netherlands vs Scotland Top Batters

Michael Levitt to be the top batter for Netherlands

Michael Levitt is a terrific batter from the Netherlands. He smashed 54 runs in his last T20I outing. He is in fantastic form and will be looking to strike hard in the next game against Scotland. He averages at 61.75 in the format and will lead an impactful innings in the next game.

George Munsey to be the top batter for Scotland

George Munsey was the only batter that stood tall in the last game against the UAE. He scored 21 runs in his last T20I outing. He averages 30.47 in the format and will be expected to lead with his bat in the next game.

Netherlands vs Scotland Top Bowlers

Paul van Meekeren to be the top bowler for Netherlands

Paul van Meekeren is a fast bowler from the Netherlands. He has picked 64 wickets in 56 T20I outings in his career. He has emerged to be one of the top wicket takers in the team.

Mark Watt to be the top bowler for Scotland

Mark Watt will pose a threat to the Netherlands. He picked 3 wickets in his last T20I game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.