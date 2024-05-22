Netherlands vs Scotland Match Prediction SCO 36 % Chance of Winning NED 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.546 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Netherlands and Scotland will clash again in the 4th game of the Netherlands Tri-Nation Series 2024. The game will be played at Sportpark Westvliet, the Hague on May 22, 2024. The game will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Netherlands vs Scotland Chance of Winning

The Netherlands won the Nepal Triangular Series 2024 by beating the host team in the finals by 4 wickets. They were confident stepping into this series and won their first game against Scotland. They experienced a very close defeat in the last game against Ireland. Clearly, they are one of the strongest teams here and will be looking to occupy the top place in the standings. Netherlands are 2nd in the standings with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.000.

Scotland won the last series they played against Ireland by 2-1. They stepped into this series in preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024. However, things didn't go as planned. They lost the first game against the Netherlands. Their second game was washed up due to rain. They are at the bottom of the standings with a net run rate of -2.050.

Scotland's chance of winning: 36%

Netherlands' chance of winning: 64%

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Netherlands vs Scotland Betting Tips

Netherlands to score over 21.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

The Netherlands have presented a strong batting front in the Nepal Triangular Series. Before entering this series, NED posted the scores of 15, 4 & 83 runs before their first dismissal in the last three outings. Max O’Dowd and Michael Levitt opened for the side in those games. However, the pair looks in good form as they posted an opening partnership of 68 runs in the first game against Scotland. Max O’Dowd scored 30 runs whereas Levitt chipped in 43 runs. The pair secured 39 runs in the next game before Levitt lost his wicket. The openers will be hopeful to withstand a sound opening partnership in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Netherlands 1.76 Bet on Parimatch Netherlands’ score before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Scotland’s score before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Netherlands vs Scotland Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared for the T20I is expected to favour the batting units. Spinners might get some assistance from the surface. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition to less than 150 runs. The previous match played at this venue was won by side batting second.

Weather Report

The dark clouds will hover over the Hague on May 22. There will be light rain in the morning but the skies should remain clear during the game. The temperature will peak at 17 degree Celsius.

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (captain), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh and Wesley Barresi.

Predicted Playing XI

Vikramjit Singh Batter Vivian Kingma Bowler Michael Levitt All-rounder Max O'Dowd Batter Teja Nidamanuru Batter Logan van Beek All-rounder Bas de Leede All-rounder Paul van Meekeren Bowler Scott Edwards (c) Wicket-keeper Daniel Doram Bowler Tim Pringle Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

The Netherlands won their first game of the series against Scotland. They lost their last game against Ireland by a narrow margin but they will look to reinstate their position in the series in the upcoming clash.

Scotland Player List

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt.

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Jones Batter Ollie Hairs Batter Charlie Tear Batter Richie Berrington (C) Batter Matthew Cross Wicket-keeper Michael Leask All-rounder Mark Watt All-rounder Chris Greaves Bowler Chris Sole Bowler Bradley Currie Bowler Gavin Main Bowler

Scotland Team Form

Scotland lost their first game while their second game was abandoned due to poor weather conditions. Scotland will have to work upon their batting order to win the next game.

Netherlands vs Scotland Head-to-Head Record

Scotland and the Netherlands have met each other in 14 T20Is. The tally is levelled at 7-7.

Scotland Won: 7

Netherlands Won: 7

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Netherlands vs Scotland Betting Odds

Netherlands met with Ireland in their last outing. Ireland went in to bat first and posted 150/8 in the game. Tim Pringle was the best bowler from the Dutch with 3 wickets. Daniel Doram and Paul van Meekeren picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Netherlands posted 149/8, losing the game by 1 run. Max O’Dowd had a good start with 33 runs to his name. Bas de Leede scored 32 runs whereas Tim Pringle remained unbeaten at 35. The Netherlands will look to return with a win here. They have a strong squad and have defeated Scotland before in the competition.

Scotland met with Netherlands in the first game of this Tri-series. To their surprise, Netherlands raised 167/8 batting first in the game. Chris Sole and Gavin Main picked 2 wickets each in the game. It was a competitive total. Despite a decent bowling performance, the team could not reciprocate the same in the batting department. They could only score 126 runs in the game. Richie Berrington scored 39 runs whereas Matthew Cross smashed 49 runs in the game. Except for them, all the other batters dismissed out on a single digit total. Their next game against Ireland was abandoned due to bad weather.

Netherlands vs Scotland T20i VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen Scotland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.32 Bet Now! Netherlands Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.546 Bet Now!

Netherlands vs Scotland Top Batters

Max O’Dowd to be the top batter for Netherlands

Max O’Dowd is a terrific opening batsman. He averages around 30 in the T20Is. Max O’Dowd scored 30 runs in the first game while registering 33 runs in the second match. He will come in as the best batter from the side in the next game.

Matthew Cross to be the top batter for Scotland

Matthew Cross is a wicket-keeper batter from Scotland. He has scored over 1100 runs in the format and averages 23.56 in his T20I career. He scored 49 runs against Netherlands in the last game. Looking at his form, he will be expected to bat well in the next game against the Netherlands.

Netherlands vs Scotland Top Bowlers

Paul van Meekeren to be the top bowler for Netherlands

Paul van Meekeren is a fast bowler from the Netherlands. He picked a total of 3 wickets in 2 games. He plucked 2 wickets in the last game against Ireland for 27 runs in the game. He will be responsible for regular dismissals in the next game.

Mark Watt to be the top bowler for Scotland

Mark Watt will pose a threat to the Netherlands. He picked a wicket in his last T20I game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.