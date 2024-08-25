Netherlands vs USA Match Prediction NED 69 % Chance of Winning USA 31 % Bet now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

Netherlands vs USA Chance of Winning

Host Netherlands will play their second game in the competition. In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Netherlands were eliminated in the preliminary stages of the competition. The Netherlands won the first game of this Tri-nation series against Canada. The team is placed at the top of the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.864. The Netherlands will be ready for another victory at home.

Monank Patel will lead his side into this series. The team did fairly well in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The team finished second in the group table and were the part of the Super Eights. However, contesting amongst the best teams was not easy for them and the team was eliminated shortly. The team played their first game of this competition against Canada. The game was abandoned after the 1st innings due to bad weather. The team has a point and are placed at the 3rd place of the points table.

USA' chance of winning: 31%

Netherlands' chance of winning: 69%

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Netherlands vs USA Betting Tips

Netherlands to score high before their 1st dismissal ( @ Parimatch)

The Netherlands have presented a strong batting front in the past few outings. Before entering this series, NED posted the scores of 67, 3, 1, 22 & 45 runs before their first dismissal in the last five outings. Max O’Dowd and Michael Levitt opened for the side in those games and suffered with inconsistency. Coming into this series, Netherlands scored 60 runs before their first dismissal in their first game against Canada. Levitt scored an unbeaten 62 runs while Max O’Dowd scored 23 runs in the game. Looking at their form, the openers will be hopeful to withstand a sound opening partnership in the next game against USA as well.

Netherlands vs USA Toss Prediction

Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht is going to host the opening match of the USA T20I Tri-series played between USA and Netherlands. The average first innings at Utrecht in the only two T20Is is 130 runs. The highest total posted here is Germany 130 for 4 against Italy in the second T20I played in 2019. Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht has been a ground for chasing with the only two T20Is played won by side batting second. With that record in mind, both the captains will be keen to field first here.

Weather Report

The skies will be clear on the day of the game. There will be cloudy cover but there is no prediction of rain. The temperature will remain under 21 degrees Celsius on the day of the game.

USA Player List

Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones, Smit Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad, Ali Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Juanoy Drysdale All-rounder Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Harmeet Singh All-rounder Jasdeep Singh All-rounder Andries Gous Batter Nitish Kumar Batter Aaron Jones Batter Shayan Jahangir Batter Monank Patel (c) Wicket-keeper Shadley van Schalkwyk Bowler Yasir Mohammad Bowler

USA Team Form

The USA have not won a game in their last five outings. The team has lost three games while two of the fixtures were abandoned. Their last game was abandoned due to rain. They will now contest against Netherlands in the next game.

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (captain), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Aryan Dutt, Oli Elenbaas, Clayton Floyd, Viv Kingma, Kyle Klein, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede

Predicted Playing XI

Zach Lion-Cachet All-rounder Vivian Kingma Bowler Michael Levitt All-rounder Max O'Dowd Batter Ryan Klein Batter Saqib Zulfiqar Bowler Kyle Klein Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Scott Edwards (c) Wicket-keeper Daniel Doram Bowler Vikramjit Singh Batter

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands is coming from a win in the last game. The team bowled well and let Canada score 152 runs in the game. The batters were efficient as well and scored past the target and won the game by 5 wickets. The team has an experienced squad and will be confident in the next game.

Netherlands vs USA Head-to-Head Record

USA and Netherlands have clashed once in the format before. Netherlands won that game by 7 wickets.

USA Won: 0

Netherland Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Netherlands vs USA Betting Odds

Netherlands is coming from a huge win against Canada in the first game of this Tri-Nation series. Canada batted first in the game and scored 152, losing 5 wickets in the process. Kyle Klein picked 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, the top order performed very well in the game. Michael Levitt scored an unbeaten 62 runs in the game whereas Vikramjit Singh smashed 52 runs in the game. Netherlands managed to score 153/5 in the match, winning it by 5 wickets.

The USA went against Canada in the last game. Batting first, Canada scored 169/5 in the game. The USA was pretty good with the ball. Jasdeep Singh was the best bowler from the USA as he picked 2 wickets in the game. The rain interrupted the game and the match was called off. Both the teams returned with a point each.

Netherlands vs USA Top Batters

Michael Levitt to be Netherlands’ Best Batter

Since January 2024, Michael Levitt has been a standout performer with the bat for Netherlands. In 13 T20Is played, Levitt has accumulated 399 runs at an average of 33.25 with one century and two half-centuries. He will be looking to strike hard in the first game of the competition.

Andries Gous to be USA’ Best Batter

Andries Gous was the best batter from the USA in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. He scored 219 runs in 6 games at an average of 43.80 and struck at a rate over 150 in the competition. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Netherlands vs USA Top Bowlers

Kyle Klein to be Netherlands’s Best Bowler

Kyle Klein has picked 4 wickets in his last ODI clash against the USA. Klein carried his top form into this competition and managed to take 3 wickets in the first game of this series. With that, he will walk in as the best bowler from the Netherlands.

Harmeet Singh to be USA’s Best Bowler

Harmeet Singh was one of the best bowlers from the USA in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Singh picked 4 wickets in 5 games for the team. He did not get any wicket in the last game but the bowler will be looking to bowl well in the next game.