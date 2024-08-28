Netherlands vs USA Match Prediction NED 60 % Chance of Winning USA 40 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.555 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Netherlands and the USA will meet in the 6th game of the Netherlands Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024. The game will be held at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam on August 28. The game will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of this game before it begins.

Netherlands vs USA Chance of Winning

Host Netherlands are coming from a loss here. They have played three games and managed to win two of them. Despite that, the team is placed at the top of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 2.145. They will look to win this game and hence this tri-series.

USA won their first game of this competition against Canada in the last game. The team has a win and a loss in three games. The team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 3 points and a net run rate of -2.050. The team can change the course of this competition with a win in the last game of this series.

USA' chance of winning: 40%

Netherlands' chance of winning: 60%

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Netherlands vs USA Betting Tips

Netherlands to score high before their 1st dismissal ( @ Parimatch)

The Netherlands have presented a strong batting front in the past few outings. Max O’Dowd and Michael Levitt opened for the side in those games and suffered with inconsistency. Coming into this series, Netherlands scored 60, 77 & 8 runs before their first dismissal in three games so far. Levitt and O’Dowd look in spectacular form and average at 38.71 & 28.84 respectively in their respective T20I careers. In their last meeting against the USA, Netherlands scored 77 runs before their 1st dismissal. Looking at their form, the openers will be hopeful to withstand a sound opening partnership in the next game against USA as well.

Netherlands vs USA Toss Prediction

This match will be played at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam. The pitch here is green and favours pace bowling with good bounce. Batting conditions are average, and spin bowling also performs at an average level. Teams should plan their strategies considering the pitch’s support for pace and bounce while adapting to the batting and spin conditions. The teams will opt to bat first in the game.

Weather Report

The skies will be clear with a bit of a cloud cover during the game. The temperature will peak at 29 degree Celsius on the day of the game.

USA Player List

Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones, Smit Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad, Ali Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Juanoy Drysdale All-rounder Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Harmeet Singh All-rounder Jasdeep Singh All-rounder Andries Gous Batter Nitish Kumar Batter Aaron Jones Batter Shayan Jahangir Batter Monank Patel (c) Wicket-keeper Shadley van Schalkwyk Bowler Yasir Mohammad Bowler

USA Team Form

The USA won their first game of this series against Canada. They scored a high total while the bowlers were equally competent in restricting Canada under the target. USA will hope for a good performance in the next game as well. They lost the previous encounter against Netherlands but a win can change things for them.

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (captain), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Aryan Dutt, Oli Elenbaas, Clayton Floyd, Viv Kingma, Kyle Klein, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede

Predicted Playing XI

Zach Lion-Cachet All-rounder Vivian Kingma Bowler Michael Levitt All-rounder Max O'Dowd Batter Ryan Klein Batter Saqib Zulfiqar Bowler Kyle Klein Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Scott Edwards (c) Wicket-keeper Daniel Doram Bowler Vikramjit Singh Batter

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands is coming from a loss in the last game. The team bowled well and let Canada score 132 runs in the game. The batters faced too many quick wickets and had an unfortunate outing in the game. They could only score 124 runs, losing the game by 8 runs.

Netherlands vs USA Head-to-Head Record

USA and Netherlands have clashed twice in the format before. Netherlands have won on both the occasions, including their recent outing in this tri-series.

USA Won: 0

Netherland Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Netherlands vs USA Betting Odds

The Netherlands faced an unfortunate loss in the last game. They went against Canada in the last outing. Batting first, Canada scored 132/9 in the game. Kyle Klein and Paul van Meekeren picked 3 wickets each in the game. Daniel Doram took 2 wickets in the match as well. Chasing the target, Netherlands scored 124 runs in the game for the loss of 8 wickets in the game, losing the match by 8 runs. Vikramjit Singh and Ryan Klein scored 22 runs while Noah Croes chipped in 32 runs in the match.

The USA went against Canada in the last game. Batting first, USA scored 168/6 in the game. Saiteja Mukkamalla was the top scorer of the team with 52 runs in the game. Harmeet Singh also posted 24 runs in the game. The team was equally good in the bowling department. Chasing the target, Canada scored 148/7 in the match and lost the game by 20 runs. Nosthush Kenjige, Aaron Jones and Shadley van Schalkwyk picked 2 wickets each in the game.

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Netherlands vs USA Top Batters

Michael Levitt to be Netherlands’ Best Batter

Since January 2024, Michael Levitt has been a standout performer with the bat for Netherlands. He is the top scorer of the competition and has struck 143 runs in 3 innings at an average of 71.50. He scored 68 runs in the last game against the USA in his last outing against them. Looking at his form, he shall score high in the next game.

Saiteja Mukkamalla to be USA’ Best Batter

Saiteja Mukkamalla made his debut in the T20Is with his last outing against Canada. He scored 52 runs off 27 balls in the last game. He looks in terrific form and shall lead the batting order in the next game as well.

Netherlands vs USA Top Bowlers

Kyle Klein to be Netherland's Best Bowler

Kyle Klein has picked 3 wickets in his last clash. Klein carried his top form into this competition and managed to take 8 wickets in the 3 games of this series. With that, he will walk in as the best bowler from the Netherlands.

Shadley van Schalkwyk to be USA’s Best Bowler

Shadley van Schalkwyk is the top bowling talent from the USA. He has taken 6 wickets in 3 games and possesses an economy rate of 9.50 in the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game and was the best bowler from the side.