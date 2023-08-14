NED (Netherlands Women) vs IRL (Ireland Women) Match Prediction NED 6 % Chance of Winning IRL 94 % Bet Now! Ireland women are on the tour of the Netherlands for a T20I series. The first game of the series will take place at VRA Ground in Amstelveen on August 14th. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Chance of Winning

Ireland women's tour of the Netherlands will comprise three T20 internationals, first of which will take place on Monday. The two teams will look to get an early advantage in the series.

The last time these two teams played against each other was in the T20 World Cup Europe qualifiers in August 2021, where Ireland women came out on top by 24 runs. Before that, Netherlands women toured Ireland for a four-match series. Ireland won the series by 2-1, with victories in the first and third game while Netherlands won the dead rubber fourth T20I.

Netherlands women competed in a tri-series against Thailand and Scotland last month at home. They won a match each against the two opponents and had four points, with all three teams tied on points. Thailand won the series thanks to their superior net run-rate.

Ireland women couldn't make an impression in the T20 World Cup earlier this year in South Africa, where they lost all four games in the group stage. In July, they visited the Caribbean for a three-game series. They pushed the hosts to the final ball while defending 112 in the first game but ended up losing. Ireland lost the next two games fairly convincingly to concede the series 3-0.

Talking about this game, Ireland women have been a more experienced side in the sport and they start as heavy favourites. The two teams' chances of winning are as follows.

Netherlands Women chance of winning @ 6%

Ireland Women chance of winning @ 94%

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Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Betting Tips

Heather Siegers has scored 49* and 40* in two of her last four T20I innings. She has done well at the top for Netherlands in some of the games. You can take a punt on her to score over 15.5 runs in the match.

Orla Prendergast scored 71 against Australia in the last ODI. Earlier she scored 40 against West Indies in a T20I. She has been in decent form and you can back her to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Toss Prediction

Netherlands women have won the toss in four of their previous five games and they have preferred bowling first in all of those. Ireland, on the other hand, opted to bat first in the last two games they won the toss in. Expect both teams to stick to their strengths. We predict the Ireland Women to win the toss and bat first.

Weather Report

The forecast in Amstelveen suggests the weather could be mostly cloudy on Monday. However, the match shouldn't be impacted much with only around a 25% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to range between 21-25 degrees with wind gusts blowing at 26 kmph.

Netherlands Women Player List

Netherlands Women squad:Heather Siegers (c), Jolien van Vliet, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Iris Zwilling, Eva Lynch, Babette de Leede (wk), Caroline de Lange, Hannah Landheer, Phebe Molkenboer, Annemijn Thomson, Isabel van der Woning, Frederique Overdijk, Mikkie Zwilling, Robyn van Oosterom

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Siegers (captain) All-Rounder Iris Zwilling Batter Sterre Kalis Wicketkeeper Robine Rijke All-Rounder Jolien van Vliet Batter Eva Lynch Batter Babette de Leede (wk) All-Rounder Caroline de Lange All-Rounder Hannah Landheer Bowler Phebe Molkenboer Bowler Annemijn Thomson Bowler

Netherlands Women Recent Form

Netherlands Women recently played a tri-series, where they defeated Thailand by six wickets and Scotland by seven wickets. But they also lost a game each to these teams. In December last year, they played a four-match series versus Thailand, losing by 3-1.

Ireland Women Player List

Ireland Women squad: Amy Hunter (wk), Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Louise Little, Mary Waldron, Leah Paul, Sophie MacMahon, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray, Aimee Maguire

Predicted Playing XI

Gaby Lewis Batter Amy Hunter (wk) Wicketkeeper Orla Prendergast All-Rounder Laura Delany (captain) All-Rounder Eimear Richardson Batter Rebecca Stokell All-Rounder Arlene Kelly All-Rounder Ava Canning Bowler Georgina Dempsey Bowler Cara Murray Bowler Aimee Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Recent Form

Ireland women haven't had a great time this year, losing all seven games. They finished at the bottom in Group 2 in the T20 World Cup and later were defeated by West Indies by 3-0. The first game against West Indies was a close defeat on the final ball but the next two were straightforward.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have competed against each other in 12 T20Is, with Ireland Women leading the scoreline by a big margin. They have won 10 matches while Netherlands Women have been victorious only once.

Matches played - 12

Netherlands Women - 1

Ireland Women - 10

No result - 1

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Betting Odds

Ireland Women to hit most fours

Ireland women have some quality players in their line-up such as Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany and Rebecca Stokell. Add to that they will be facing a weaker side so they should be able to do well. Betting on Ireland Women to hit the most fours in the match is a wise move.

Netherlands Women to score under 36.5 runs in the first six overs

Netherlands lack powerful strikers in their batting unit with most of their batters having a pretty ordinary record. And facing Ireland's potent bowling unit won't be an easy task. Bet on Netherlands Women to score under 36.5 runs in the first six overs.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Batter

Heather Siegers to be Netherlands Women’s best batter

Heather Siegers has been one of the best batters for the Dutch women's team. She has 527 runs in T20 internationals at an average of 19 and strike rate of 97. She has made two unbeaten 40-plus scores in the last four games. Bet on Siegers to be the top batter for Netherlands Women.

Orla Prendergast to be Ireland Women’s best batter

Orla Prendergast has done pretty well in recent times and even in the English domestic circuit. She made a terrific 71 in the last ODI against Australia. As for the last 10 T20Is, she has scored 251 runs at a strike rate of 117. Bet on Prendergast to be the top batter for Ireland Women.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Bowlers

Robine Rijke to be Netherlands Women’s best bowler

Robine Rijke has started to bowl regularly recently and has done an excellent job. She was terrific in the recent tri-series, picking eight wickets in four games including 4 for 11 against Scotland. Back Rijke to be Netherlands' top bowler in this game.





Arlene Kelly to be Ireland Women’s best bowler

The right arm seam all-rounder has been a key asset for Ireland in recent times. She has taken 29 wickets from 23 T20 internationals at an economy of 6.18 while striking every 16th delivery. Bet on Kelly to be the best bowler for Ireland Women.