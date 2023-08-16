NED (Netherlands Women) vs IRL (Ireland Women) Match Prediction NED 6 % Chance of Winning IRL 94 % Bet Now! Ireland women kicked off their tour of the Netherlands with a comprehensive victory in the first T20I. The two teams will now meet in the second game at VRA Ground in Amstelveen on August 16th. The contest is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Chance of Winning

Ireland women made light work of the home side in the opening game to take 1-0 lead in this three-match series. Netherlands Women need to find a way to keep the series alive when they meet on Wednesday.

The first T20I witnessed the Irish women register a dominant 10-wicket win in Amstelveen on Monday. Ireland won the toss and opted to field first. Netherlands had a horror start while batting first, losing four wickets for 18 runs in the first five overs. Robine Rijke scored 38 off 35 but was the fifth wicket to fall. Phebe Molkenboer made 23 not-out as they managed to reach 92/9 in 20 overs. Four of the top seven batters getting dismissed without scoring summed up their innings.

Arlene Kelly was the star with the ball for Ireland, picking 5 for 12 in four overs with one maiden. Chasing the target, Ireland openers didn't let the opponents come back in the game. They put on an unbroken stand of 96 runs in 13.1 overs. Gaby Lewis struck 43* off 37 while Amy Hunter made 49 not-out in 42 deliveries.

Moving on to the second T20I, Ireland women remain favourites by some distance. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Netherlands Women chance of winning @ 6%

Ireland Women chance of winning @ 94%

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Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Betting Tips

Amy Hunter looked pretty secure at the crease in the previous game and scored an unbeaten 49 off 42. Facing a weak attack, she should continue to do well. You can take a punt on Hunter to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Orla Prendergast has been in pretty good form, recently smashing 71 against Australia in an ODI and 40 against West Indies in a T20I. She's also a potent bowling option and picked a wicket in the last game. You can back Prendergast to score over 25.5 player performance points.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Toss Prediction

Both these teams have generally shown contrasting approaches in the shorter format. Netherlands have won the toss in four of their last six games and they have opted to bowl first in all of those. Ireland have preferred batting first in two of the last three instances but they fielded first in the first T20I. We predict the Netherlands Women to win the toss and bowl first.

Weather Report

The forecast in Amstelveen for Wednesday looks pretty good with the weather likely to be mostly sunny and pleasant in the afternoon. There's less than a 5% chance of precipitation so rain shouldn't be a factor in this game. The temperature should range between 21-25 degree Celsius with 56% humidity.

Netherlands Women Player List

Netherlands Women squad:Heather Siegers (c), Jolien van Vliet, Robine Rijke, Iris Zwilling, Eva Lynch, Babette de Leede (wk), Caroline de Lange, Hannah Landheer, Phebe Molkenboer, Annemijn Thomson, Isabel van der Woning, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Frederique Overdijk, Mikkie Zwilling, Robyn van Oosterom, Merel Dekeling

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Siegers (captain) Batter Iris Zwilling All-Rounder Babette de Leede (wk) Wicketkeeper Robine Rijke All-Rounder Frederique Overdijk All-Rounder Phebe Molkenboer All-Rounder Eva Lynch All-Rounder Caroline de Lange All-Rounder Hannah Landheer Bowler Carlijn van Koolwijk Bowler Merel Dekeling Bowler

Netherlands Women Recent Form

Netherlands Women were completely outplayed in the previous game as their batting unit could not get going. Before this series, they played a tri-series, where they defeated Thailand and Scotland once each, while losing to both sides once. They played a four-match T20I series against Thailand last December, which they ended up losing by 3-1.

Ireland Women Player List

Ireland Women squad: Amy Hunter (wk), Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Louise Little, Mary Waldron, Leah Paul, Sophie MacMahon, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray, Aimee Maguire

Predicted Playing XI

Gaby Lewis Batter Amy Hunter (wk) Wicketkeeper Orla Prendergast All-Rounder Laura Delany (captain) All-Rounder Rebecca Stokell All-Rounder Arlene Kelly All-Rounder Ava Canning All-Rounder Georgina Dempsey Bowler Freya Sargent Bowler Cara Murray Bowler Aimee Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Recent Form

Ireland women finally ended their losing streak with a comprehensive victory in the series opener. Before this tour, they lost seven games on the trot this year. They had an awful women's T20 World Cup earlier this year, finishing at the bottom in Group 2. Later they lost a bilateral series to West Indies by 3-0.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have faced each other in 13 T20 Internationals so far and Ireland Women have dominated the scoreline heavily. Ireland have been victorious 11 times while Netherlands Women have managed to win only once.

Matches played - 13

Netherlands Women - 1

Ireland Women - 11

No result - 1

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Betting Odds

Netherlands Women to score under 32.5 runs in the first six overs

As we said the last time, Netherlands Women do not have batters who can score runs at a good rate. Their track record hasn't been great either with most of them having low averages and strike rates. Ireland have a threatening bowling unit and the home side won't find it easy. In the first game, Netherlands were 25/4 at the end of the powerplay.

Ireland Women to score over 34.5 runs in the first six overs

Ireland women have some very good batters in their side compared to their opposition. Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Orla Prendergast and Laura Delany form a solid top four. They are up against a weaker side and should do well. In the first game, Ireland openers scored 40 runs in the powerplay. Betting on Ireland Women to score over 34.5 runs in the first six overs seems reasonable.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Batter

Robine Rijke to be Netherlands Women’s best batter

Robin Rijke was the best batter for the home side in the first game. She struck 38 off 34 when other batters failed badly. Rijke bats in the middle order which means she will be protected from the new ball movement. Bet on Rijke to be the top batter for Netherlands Women.

Gaby Lewis to be Ireland Women’s best batter

The 22yr old Gaby Lewis has a pretty decent record in the shorter format. She has scored over 1600 runs in T20 internationals at an average of 26 and strike rate of 113. She has hit nine fifties and a hundred in T20I cricket. Lewis was brilliant in the last game, smashing 43* off 37. Bet on Lewis to be the top batter for Ireland Women.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Bowlers

Robine Rijke to be Netherlands Women’s best bowler

None of the Netherlands bowlers were effective in the opening game of the series but Robine Rijke remains the best bet. She was superb in the recent tri-series, claiming eight wickets in four matches including 4 for 11 against Scotland. Take a punt on Rijke to be Netherlands' top bowler.

Arlene Kelly to be Ireland Women’s best bowler

Arlene Kelly has been exceptional for her side in recent times. The right arm seam all-rounder snared 5 for 12 in the first T20I of this series. She has 34 wickets from 24 T20 internationals at an economy of 6.02 while striking every 14.3 deliveries. Bet on Kelly to be Ireland women's best bowler in the match.