NED (Netherlands Women) vs IRL (Ireland Women) Match Prediction NED 4 % Chance of Winning IRL 96 % Bet Now! Ireland women have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series against the Netherlands and will be looking to clean sweep. The third and final T20 international will be played at the same venue VRA Ground in Amstelveen on August 17th. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Chance of Winning

The hosts Netherlands haven't been able to put up much of a fight in the series as Ireland women clinched both games by comfortable margins. The second game on Wednesday saw the visitors register a 66-run victory.

Ireland were sent in to bat first and they had a pretty good start. Amy Hunter made 36 off 34 at the top while Orla Prendergast was dismissed for 25 off 18. Several of their players had starts but couldn't convert into big scores. Louise Little smashed a six-ball 17 not-out to push the total to 148/6. From the home side, Robine Rijke picked 3 for 37 in four overs while Phebe Molkenboer conceded just 13 for one wicket.

The hosts had a superb start to the run-chase with 39 for 1 on the board in 4.1 overs. But Arlene Kelly turned the game on its head with three wickets in her next two overs. Laura Delany also picked 3 for 5 in her three overs as they bowled out the opponents for 82.

Earlier in the series, Ireland women registered a comprehensive victory by 10 wickets in the first game. Only Robine Rijke showed some fight from the Netherlands, scoring 38 off 35 but they could only post 92/9 in 20 overs. Arlene Kelly starred with the ball for Ireland, snaring 5 for 12 in four overs. The visitors then chased down the target in 13.1 overs without losing any wickets. Amy Hunter top-scored with 49 not-out in 42 whereas Gaby Lewis struck 43* off 37.

Talking about the third T20I, Ireland women will head into the game with a clear edge. The two teams' chances of winning this match are as follows.

Netherlands Women chance of winning @ 4%

Ireland Women chance of winning @ 96%

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Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Betting Tips

Orla Prendergast offers a great all-round value to the Ireland side. She has a decent record in the T20 format with both bat and ball. She picked a wicket in the first game and scored 25 runs in the second game. Bet on Prendergast to score over 28.5 player performance points.

Amy Hunter has been pretty solid at the top of the order in both games. She made an unbeaten 49 off 42 in the opening game and followed it up with 36 off 34. You can back Hunter to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Toss Prediction

The Netherlands have shown a preference for chasing in this format. They won the toss in five out of their last seven matches and chose to bowl first in all those games. Ireland had also opted to field first in the opening game of this series. We predict Ireland Women to win the toss and bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Amstelveen is expected to be mostly cloudy on Thursday with 99% cloud cover. However, there's less than a 20% chance of precipitation so the match shouldn't be affected by rain. The temperature is likely to range between 22-25 degree Celsius with wind gusts blowing at 44 kmph.

Netherlands Women Player List

Netherlands Women squad:Heather Siegers (c), Jolien van Vliet, Robine Rijke, Iris Zwilling, Eva Lynch, Babette de Leede (wk), Caroline de Lange, Hannah Landheer, Phebe Molkenboer, Annemijn Thomson, Isabel van der Woning, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Frederique Overdijk, Mikkie Zwilling, Robyn van Oosterom, Merel Dekeling

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Siegers (captain) Batter Iris Zwilling All-Rounder Babette de Leede (wk) Wicketkeeper Robine Rijke All-Rounder Frederique Overdijk All-Rounder Phebe Molkenboer All-Rounder Eva Lynch All-Rounder Caroline de Lange All-Rounder Hannah Landheer Bowler Carlijn van Koolwijk Bowler Merel Dekeling Bowler

Netherlands Women Recent Form

Netherlands Women lost the opening game of the series by 10 wickets and the second match by 66 runs. Earlier, they had competed in a tri-series against Thailand and Scotland, where they won a match each against both opponents and lost a game each.

Ireland Women Player List

Ireland Women squad: Amy Hunter (wk), Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Louise Little, Mary Waldron, Leah Paul, Sophie MacMahon, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray, Aimee Maguire

Predicted Playing XI

Gaby Lewis Batter Amy Hunter (wk) Wicketkeeper Orla Prendergast All-Rounder Laura Delany (captain) All-Rounder Rebecca Stokell All-Rounder Arlene Kelly All-Rounder Ava Canning All-Rounder Louise Little All-Rounder Freya Sargent Bowler Cara Murray Bowler Georgina Dempsey Bowler

Ireland Women Recent Form

Ireland women have been clinical in this series, with their batters and bowlers doing a great job. Before this series, Ireland had lost seven matches in a row this year. They toured the West Indies following the T20 World Cup and lost the series by 3-0.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head Record

Talking about the head to head record, these two teams have faced each other in 14 T20 Internationals, with Ireland Women leading the scoreline by a big margin. Ireland have been victorious 12 times while Netherlands Women have managed to win only once.

Matches played - 14

Netherlands Women - 1

Ireland Women - 12

No result - 1

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Betting Odds

Ireland Women to hit most fours

Ireland have some solid batters in the line-up, with the top four comprising Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Orla Prendergast and Laura Delany. Rebecca Stokell also adds value at the back end. Betting on Ireland Women to hit most fours in the match would be justified.

Netherlands Women to score under 60.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Netherlands batters have struggled in the series to get any partnerships going. They had a good powerplay in the previous game but then suffered a collapse. Ireland's bowling unit poses a big threat to the home side. Bet on Netherlands Women to score under 60.5 runs in the first 10 overs.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Batters

Heather Siegers to be Netherlands Women’s best batter

Heather Siegers looked good in the previous game where she struck 18 off 14 with two fours and a six. She has two forty-plus scores in her last six innings. You can take a punt on Siegers to be the top batter for Netherlands Women.

Amy Hunter to be Ireland Women’s best batter

The wicket-keeper batter has been in excellent form in the shorter format. She has had scores of 33, 44, 49* and 36 in the last four T20 outings. Hunter has looked in great touch in this series, being the top scorer for Ireland in both games. Bet on Hunter to be the top batter for Ireland Women.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Bowlers

Robine Rijke to be Netherlands Women’s best bowler

Robine Rijke was wicketless in the first game as were the other Netherlands bowlers. She was the pick of the bowlers in the second game, picking 3 for 37 in four overs. Rijke has taken 11 wickets in her last six T20Is, including 4 for 11 against Scotland. Bet on Rijke to be Netherlands' top bowler.

Arlene Kelly to be Ireland Women’s best bowler

Arlene Kelly has been a great asset for Ireland, consistently making an impact with the ball. She claimed 5 for 12 in the series opener and followed it up with 3 for 11 in the second. Kelly has 37 wickets from 25 T20Is at an economy of 5.94 while striking every 13.6 deliveries. Back her to be Ireland women's best bowler in the match.