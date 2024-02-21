NEW (New Zealand) vs AUS (Australia) Match Prediction NEW 36 % Chance of Winning AUS 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.557 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand will be hosting Australia in a series of three T20Is and two Tests in the Australia tour of New Zealand 2023/24. The game will be played at Sky Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand on February 21. The match will begin at 11:40 AM IST.

New Zealand vs Australia Chance of Winning

New Zealand is gearing up to host Australia for a 3-match T20I series and 2 Test matches. They're coming off a successful series against South Africa, where they won both Test matches, and previously triumphed over Pakistan in a T20I series. With the T20 World Cup approaching, their key players are back in action.

Australia recently faced West Indies at home, drawing the Test series and dominating the ODI series with a clean sweep. Although the T20I series ended 2-1 in favour of Australia, West Indies won the last game. With both teams fielding their top T20 players, the first match at Sky Stadium promises to be thrilling.

New Zealand's chance of winning: 36%

Australia' chance of winning: 64%

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New Zealand vs Australia Betting Tips

Australia to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

David Warner has retired from the longer formats and featured in the T20Is. He opened alongside Josh Inglis in the T20I series against West Indies where Australia secured a 2-1 series win. The pair scored 93, 14 & 68 runs before their first dismissal. They managed to score beyond the target on most of the occasions. David Warner is in phenomenal form and will be expected to score high in the next game as well. Inglis and Warner average at 26.93 & 33.70 in their respective T20I career. That said, the Aussie opening partnership is expected to prolong over 22 runs in the next game against New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Toss Prediction

It is a drop-in pitch here at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. Drop-in pitches tend to favour the batters. There is something for the bowlers as well and we expect an even contest between the bat and the ball. The average 1st innings score here is 150 runs. However, for a match-winning score, the team batting first should aim at 185+ runs. Teams batting second have won 11 of the 21 T20Is played here. However, a big total on the board will allow the team to put the opposition under pressure with early wickets. There haven’t been any big successful run chases here and we reckon batting first and having runs on the board will be a sound strategy in this match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast seems to be perfect for a game of cricket. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the 12°C - 20°C range. The skies will remain cloudy on February 21.

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Wade (wk) Wicket-keeper David Warner Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Mitchell Marsh (c) All-rounder Josh Inglis Batter Adam Zampa Bowler Tim David Batter Josh Hazlewood Bowler Pat Cummins Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Tim David All-rounder

Australia Team Form

Australia are coming from a 2-1 series win against West Indies in the T20 format. They have a strong squad and many of their main players will be returning for this series. The Aussies on the other hand, are missing Marcus Stoinis (back injury). Aaron Hardie who was named as Stoinis’s replacement is also ruled out with a calf injury.

New Zealand Players List

Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen (wicketkeeper), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder Will Young Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman All-rounder Adam Milne Bowler Tim Seifert Batter Mitchell Santner (c) Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Tim Southee Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand made an impressive series win against Pakistan by 4-1. They have a strong bowling order and will be expecting to play well in the next game. New Zealand is missing Daryl Mitchell (foot injury) and Michael Bracewell (finger injury) due to injury concerns.

New Zealand vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

New Zealand and Australia have faced each other on 16 occasions in the shortest format. New Zealand have won six of those whereas Australia have emerged victorious ten times.

New Zealand Won: 6

Australia Won: 10

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

New Zealand vs Australia Betting Odds

In the upcoming T20I series between New Zealand and Australia, the absence of Kane Williamson in the Black Caps lineup for the first match will be noticeable, with Trent Boult joining the squad from the second game onwards. Key bowlers for New Zealand in the opening match include Tim Southee and Matt Henry, who performed well in the previous home series against Pakistan, with support from Lockie Ferguson, who demonstrated impressive economy and consistency in taking wickets.

For Australia, Pat Cummins returns to T20Is, although Mitchell Marsh will captain the side. Alongside Cummins, the team boasts the inclusion of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, forming a formidable bowling attack. With an in-form batting lineup featuring David Warner at the helm, Australia's strength is further bolstered. Both Warner and Glenn Maxwell have been significant contributors in recent T20 series, while Tim David, who struggled with form previously, showed promise in the matches against West Indies.

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New Zealand vs Australia Top Batters

Glenn Maxwell to be the top batter for Australia

A rampant power-hitter, Maxwell recently showcased his capabilities with his record fifth T20I century against the Caribbeans. His aggressive approach and ability to dismantle any bowling attack make him a vital asset. He scored 10, 120* and 12 runs in his last three T20Is.

Glenn Phillips to be the top batter for New Zealand

Glenn Phillips is a terrific batter in the 20 over format. He averages 31.77 in the T20 format. He scored 19, 70* & 26 runs in his last three T20 outings. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

New Zealand vs Australia Top Bowlers

Pat Cummins to be the top bowler for Australia

Cummins has the ability to anchor the side from front. A versatile player, the 30-year-old contributes with both bat and ball, providing leadership and stability to the squad.

Tim Southee to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Tim Southee is a top notch bowler from New Zealand. He picked 10 wickets in the T20I series against Pakistan. He will be expected to bowl well in the upcoming game.