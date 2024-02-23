NEW (New Zealand) vs AUS (Australia) Match Prediction NEW 36 % Chance of Winning AUS 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.502 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand and Australia will contest the second T20I of their three-match series of the Australia tour of New Zealand 2023/24. The game will be played at Eden Park, Auckland on February 23. The match will begin at 11:40 AM IST.

New Zealand vs Australia Chance of Winning

New Zealand faced defeat in the series opener despite setting a challenging target of 216 runs. The inclusion of Trent Boult for the second T20I remains uncertain, while Mitchell will continue to be absent. With a couple more matches remaining, New Zealand aims to secure consecutive victories for a series comeback, while Australia seeks to extend their lead to an unassailable 2-0.

Australia displayed exceptional performance in the series opener, showcasing their potential as contenders for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Their batting lineup boasts depth, and their bowling resources are versatile. Mitchell Marsh, leading the team, delivered a match-winning innings, boosting team morale and confidence. With such prowess, Australia looks to maintain their dominance in the upcoming matches.

New Zealand's chance of winning: 36%

Australia' chance of winning: 64%

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New Zealand vs Australia Betting Tips

Australia to score over 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

David Warner has retired from the longer formats and featured in the T20Is. He opened alongside Josh Inglis in the T20I series against West Indies where Australia secured a 2-1 series win. The pair scored 93, 14 & 68 runs before their first dismissal. They managed to score beyond the target on most of the occasions. David Warner is in phenomenal form. It was evident in the 1st game of the current series where Warner opened alongside Travis Head to post 29 runs for the 1st wicket. Warner and Head average at 33.68 & 28.90 in the format and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

New Zealand vs Australia Toss Prediction

The second T20I at Eden Park, Auckland, evokes fond memories for the visitors, who once chased down 245 here. This historic venue hosted the first-ever T20I between these teams. Eden Park's batsman-friendly pitch often sees high-scoring games, with both sides capable of surpassing 200 runs. Bowlers struggle, favouring batting dominance. Opting to bat first is advantageous, setting a massive total for a winning edge. Chasing isn't daunting either, as evidenced by the venue's highest chase. In a nutshell, Eden Park promises another thrilling encounter, where batting prowess will likely dictate the outcome.

Weather Report

The forecast puts the chances of rain at 44% which drops down to 12% in the evening. But there will be some cloud cover throughout the match.

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter David Warner Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Mitchell Marsh (c) All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Adam Zampa Bowler Matthew Short Batter Josh Hazlewood Bowler Pat Cummins Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Tim David All-rounder

Australia Team Form

Australia are coming from a win in the 1st T20I by 6 wickets. Having conceded over 200 runs in an innings 7 times in the last nine matches, the Australian bowlers definitely need to get their act together. They often leave it to the batsmen to bail the team out of trouble, after allowing the opposition to get up to a formidable total.

New Zealand Players List

Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen (wicketkeeper), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder Josh Clarkson Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman All-rounder Adam Milne Bowler Rachin Ravindra Batter Mitchell Santner (c) Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Tim Southee Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand were incredible with the bat in the last game. However, their bowlers were inefficient in containing the Aussie bowling attack.

New Zealand vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

New Zealand and Australia have faced each other on 17 occasions in the shortest format. New Zealand have won six of those whereas Australia have emerged victorious eleven times.

New Zealand Won: 6

Australia Won: 11

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

New Zealand vs Australia Betting Odds

New Zealand fell short in the series opener despite setting a challenging target of 216 runs. Finn Allen provided a strong start, striking two boundaries and three sixes before departing. Rachin Ravindra then took charge, smashing 68 runs off 35 balls. Devon Conway also contributed with 63 runs, finding form after a slump in the test series. Despite Australia's bowlers struggling to make an impact, their batters shone. Tim David's quickfire 31, including a boundary in the final ball, secured victory. Mitchell Marsh anchored the innings with a crucial 72, steering the chase effectively. While Mitchell Santner claimed 2 wickets, other Kiwi bowlers struggled to contain the Australian onslaught. Australia claimed the victory by 6 wickets.

The absence of Kane Williamson in the Black Caps lineup for the first match will be noticeable. Trent Boult will be joining the team from the next game and will hope to change things for the side to win the next game. Mitchell Marsh was spectacular with the captaincy and managed to win in the 1st game. They, however, need to do better with their bowling unit and win the next game as well.

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New Zealand vs Australia Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh to be the top batter for Australia

Marsh was the main reason with the bat that Australia won the series opener. He scored an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls to drag his side through the finish line. He struck 2 boundaries and 7 sixes in the game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Rachin Ravindra to be the top batter for New Zealand

The young talent, Rachin Ravindra, is terrific with the bat in all formats. He averages pretty low in the format but was pretty explosive in the last game and looks to get a hang of international cricket afterall. He smashed 68 off 35 balls in the last match.

New Zealand vs Australia Top Bowlers

Pat Cummins to be the top bowler for Australia

Cummins has the ability to anchor the side from front. A versatile player, the 30-year-old contributes with both bat and ball, providing leadership and stability to the squad. He picked 1 wicket in the last game.

Lockie Ferguson to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Lockie Ferguson bowls with good pace and accuracy. He was New Zealand's best performer with the ball in the recent defeat to the Aussies. He picked 1 wicket in the last game. Anticipate another telling showing from him.