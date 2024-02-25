NEW (New Zealand) vs AUS (Australia) Match Prediction NEW 31 % Chance of Winning AUS 69 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.604 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand and Australia will meet again in the final T20I of their three-match series of the Australia tour of New Zealand 2023/24. The game will be played at Eden Park, Auckland on February 25. The match will begin at 5:30 AM IST.

New Zealand vs Australia Chance of Winning

After a nail-biting finish to the first T20I at Sky Stadium, the T20I series between New Zealand and Australia is poised for an exciting close. Unlike the 1st T20I, this was a bowling showdown between the sides. But like the 1st T20I, Australia managed to outplay New Zealand in the second game as well, leading the series by 2-0.

New Zealand were overwhelmed with the Aussie bowling attack and were bundled out for a meagre score in the second T20I. They have lost the series but will try to save face in the third game before the Test series begins.

Australia have always boasted a strong team in all the formats. They have an immense amount of talent in the country and accumulated the best playing 11 for the side. The side were pretty good with the bat in the last game but shined particularly in the bowling area.

New Zealand's chance of winning: 31%

Australia' chance of winning: 69%

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New Zealand vs Australia Betting Tips

Australia to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Australia played against the West Indies before coming into this series and registered pretty impressive opening partnerships in those games. The Australian side has a pretty explosive batting line-up, starting from their openers. David Warner and Travis Head opened for the side in the 1st game and scored 29 runs for the first wicket. Warner was rested in the second game while Steven Smith stepped up in the opening position. Head and Smith raised 32 runs before their first dismissal in the second T20I. Head, Warner and Smith average at 29.66, 33.68 & 25.34 respectively in the T20Is. That said, Australia will be looking to score high for their opening partnership in the last T20I of the series.

New Zealand vs Australia Toss Prediction

Eden Park's batsman-friendly pitch often sees high-scoring games, with both sides capable of surpassing 200 runs. Bowlers struggle, favouring batting dominance. Opting to bat first is advantageous, setting a massive total for a winning edge. Chasing isn't daunting either, as evidenced by the venue's highest chase. In a nutshell, Eden Park promises another thrilling encounter, where batting prowess will likely dictate the outcome.

Weather Report

The weather may play as a spoilsport on February 25. There is a prediction of light showers in Auckland. The temperature will see a high of 23 degree Celsius.

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Steven Smith Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Mitchell Marsh (c) All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Adam Zampa Bowler Matthew Short Batter Josh Hazlewood Bowler Pat Cummins Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Tim David All-rounder

Australia Team Form

Australia are coming from a win in the second game as well by 72 runs. Their batters and bowlers look in fantastic form and should be able to win this game as well.

New Zealand Players List

Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen (wicketkeeper), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder Josh Clarkson Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman All-rounder Adam Milne Bowler Rachin Ravindra Batter Mitchell Santner (c) Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Tim Southee Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

Despite a loss in the 1st T20I, NZ were expected to give a brave fight in the second game. However, their batting order crumbled under pressure and settled for a low score, losing the game by a huge margin.

New Zealand vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

New Zealand and Australia have faced each other on 18 occasions in the shortest format. New Zealand have won six of those whereas Australia have emerged victorious twelve times.

New Zealand Won: 6

Australia Won: 12xs

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

New Zealand vs Australia Betting Odds

The series reads 2-0 in favour of the visitors. Australia dominated in the previous fixture, winning the game by 72 runs. Australia batted first and scored 174 runs. Lockie Ferguson picked 4 wickets for NZ. Travis Head was the highest scorer for the Aussies with an innings of 45 runs off 22 balls. It looked like an attainable target for the kiwis. However, the batting order crumbled and settled for a low score of 102 runs in the game, shy of 72 runs to the victory. There were hardly any impactful innings from the Black Caps. Glenn Phillips smashed 42 runs while others went out pretty cheaply. Adam Zampa was the top bowler from Australia with 4 wickets to his name.

The absence of Kane Williamson in the Black Caps lineup is very evident from the results. Under Mitchell Santner’s captaincy, the side failed to deliver the goods in the two games. The last game will seal the series before the Tests begin.

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New Zealand vs Australia Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh to be the top batter for Australia

Marsh was the main reason with the bat that Australia won the series opener. He scored an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls to drag his side through the finish line. He struck 26 runs in the second game. He will be expected to return and bat well in the next game.

Glenn Phillips to be the top batter for New Zealand

Glenn Phillips is a terrific batter in the 20 over format. He averages 32.30 in the T20 format. He scored 19* & 42 runs in the two games of the current series. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

New Zealand vs Australia Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Australia

Adam Zampa leads the spin department of Australia. He did not have any luck in the first T20I but impressed everyone with his 4-wicket haul at Eden Park in the second game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.

Lockie Ferguson to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Lockie Ferguson bowls with good pace and accuracy. He was New Zealand's best performer with the ball in the recent defeat to the Aussies. He picked 4 wickets in the last game. This tallies up to a total of 5 wickets in 2 games so far. Anticipate another telling showing from him.