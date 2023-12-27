NEW (New Zealand) vs BANG (Bangladesh) Match Prediction
NEW
84%
Chance of Winning
BANG
16%
T20i
McLean Park
Facts:
- Mustafizur Rahman has 276 wickets in the shortest format of the game, with an average of 21.51.
- Ish Sodhi is one of the best bowlers for New Zealand in the shortest format of the game, maintaining an average of 22.39 with three four-wicket hauls.
- New Zealand and Bangladesh have played each other 17 times in the ODI format, with the former winning 14 games.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
Things are more structured in ODIs, but in T20 cricket, it is always a good idea to sit tight. However, Bangladesh are a serial underperformer in away conditions, even in the shortest format of the game, and that makes our job a little easier. When you look at Bangladesh’s overall performance in the T20 matches lately, you’d be confirmed to take the bait I am inviting you into.
On the other hand, New Zealand possess a huge threat in the format. The finalists of the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup have a wonderful blend of youth and experience in the format, which helps them surge ahead. Led by Mitchell Santner, New Zealand will hope the likes of Finn Allen, Adam Milne and Daryl Mitchell do well in the upcoming series.
NZ’s chance of winning is 84%
BAN’s chance of winning is 16%
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Betting Tips
Mitchell Santner has always been a valuable commodity for New Zealand in the shortest format of the game and one can’t undermine how much value he entails. Daryl Mitchell is in the form of his life, and he will definitely try to go big. Finn Allen has always done well in the shortest format of the game and I am backing him to come good as well.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Highest Opening Partnership: New Zealand
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
The match will be played at McLean Park in Napier, a venue that is extremely screwed in the direction of the batting first team. In 26 games, only eight times the chasing side have come good, whereas in 17 games, the batting first side have won. The average first innings score at the venue is 175/6 and the average first innings winning score is 187/6.
Weather Report
There is no chance of thunderstorms during the match in Napier, and that creates a very good atmosphere for the match. With zero chance of precipitation, teams will be aiming to bat first, for this is a day-night encounter and Napier has strong support for teams batting first.
New Zealand Player List
Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Glenn Phillips
|
Batter
|
Mark Chapman
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All-rounder
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
|
Tim Southee
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand have secured six wins from the last 10 completed games in T20 cricket and will be aiming to white-wash Bangladesh comfortably. The last time New Zealand played a T20 series was back in September 2023 against England and the series was drawn 2-2.
Bangladesh Player List
Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Rony Talukdar, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Predicted Playing XI
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batter
|
Litton Das
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rony Talukdar
|
Batter
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Afif Hossain
|
Batter
|
Soumya Sarkar
|
All-rounder
|
Shamim Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
All-rounder
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh have won 10 of their last 12 matches on the T20 circuit, signifying a great dominant stand. But there is a catch - most of the wins came against minnows like Mongolia and UAE, or they played at home, where they are an indomitable force. So from all accounts, we are not going to see much of positives from the Bangladesh unit.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head
New Zealand and Bangladesh have played each other 17 times in the ODI format, with the former winning 14 games. That is a win rate of 82.4%. Both sides have faced each other nine times in New Zealand, with the Kiwi nation keeping a 100% win rate.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
New Zealand to score above 54.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)
In New Zealand, scoring over 50 runs has never been a problem. Especially in Napier, where the average powerplay score is 59 in the last three years. With Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra being two high-scoring run-scorers, one can be sure that they will be pushing the bottom really fast to ensure things stay within control. So instead of fretting over it, go for it.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
T20i
McLean Park, Napier
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Best Batters
Finn Allen to be New Zealand’s best batter (Parimatch)
Finn Allen has been New Zealand’s one of the best T20 batters, having scored 2708 runs in 99 T20 matches at an average of 28.20 and a strike rate of 167.78. With 18 half-centuries, he has always maintained a class of his own. Hence, it is only natural that we bet big on the Wellington superstar.
Litton Das to be Bangladesh’s best batter (Parimatch)
Litton Das has 4142 runs in T20 cricket which came at an average of 23.94 and a strike rate of 127.87. He has 24 fifties in the shortest format of the game, making him one of the best batters to have come out of Bangladesh. What makes him even more special is his ability to take the game away from the opposition clutch pretty early in the game.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers
Ish Sodhi to be New Zealand’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Ish Sodhi is one of the best bowlers for New Zealand in the shortest format of the game, maintaining an average of 22.39 with three four-wicket hauls. Overall, he has 285 wickets in the format, making sure that Ish Sodhi is going to be a trump card for New Zealand in Napier.
Mustafizur Rahman to be Bangladesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Mustafizur Rahman is the only Bangladesh player who has an IPL contract, and Chennai Super Kings imposing their faith in him is such a sign of confidence. The pacer has 276 wickets in the shortest format of the game, with an average of 21.51. He has three five-wicket hauls in T20s, which further validates his credentials.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New Zealand
NZ to win @ 1.304 (Melbet)
BAN to win @ 3.705 (Melbet)
Melbet