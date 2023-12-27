NEW (New Zealand) vs BANG (Bangladesh) Match Prediction NEW 84 % Chance of Winning BANG 16 % Place a bet Melbet 1.304 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.316 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 After sealing the ODI series 2-1, New Zealand will be aiming to get ahead in the three-match T20I series, starting November 27, 2023 (Wednesday), at 11:40 AM IST. New Zealand dominated the first two ODIs, extending their home ODI win streak against Bangladesh to 18, but in the final game, a spirited Bangladesh side bundled the hosts for a paltry total of 98 before chasing it down with nine wickets in hand.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Things are more structured in ODIs, but in T20 cricket, it is always a good idea to sit tight. However, Bangladesh are a serial underperformer in away conditions, even in the shortest format of the game, and that makes our job a little easier. When you look at Bangladesh’s overall performance in the T20 matches lately, you’d be confirmed to take the bait I am inviting you into.

On the other hand, New Zealand possess a huge threat in the format. The finalists of the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup have a wonderful blend of youth and experience in the format, which helps them surge ahead. Led by Mitchell Santner, New Zealand will hope the likes of Finn Allen, Adam Milne and Daryl Mitchell do well in the upcoming series.

NZ’s chance of winning is 84%

BAN’s chance of winning is 16%

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New Zealand vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Mitchell Santner has always been a valuable commodity for New Zealand in the shortest format of the game and one can’t undermine how much value he entails. Daryl Mitchell is in the form of his life, and he will definitely try to go big. Finn Allen has always done well in the shortest format of the game and I am backing him to come good as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: New Zealand 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The match will be played at McLean Park in Napier, a venue that is extremely screwed in the direction of the batting first team. In 26 games, only eight times the chasing side have come good, whereas in 17 games, the batting first side have won. The average first innings score at the venue is 175/6 and the average first innings winning score is 187/6.

Weather Report

There is no chance of thunderstorms during the match in Napier, and that creates a very good atmosphere for the match. With zero chance of precipitation, teams will be aiming to bat first, for this is a day-night encounter and Napier has strong support for teams batting first.

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Daryl Mitchell Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Mark Chapman Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder James Neesham All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Tim Southee Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have secured six wins from the last 10 completed games in T20 cricket and will be aiming to white-wash Bangladesh comfortably. The last time New Zealand played a T20 series was back in September 2023 against England and the series was drawn 2-2.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Rony Talukdar, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Predicted Playing XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Litton Das Wicket-keeper Rony Talukdar Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Afif Hossain Batter Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Shamim Hossain All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have won 10 of their last 12 matches on the T20 circuit, signifying a great dominant stand. But there is a catch - most of the wins came against minnows like Mongolia and UAE, or they played at home, where they are an indomitable force. So from all accounts, we are not going to see much of positives from the Bangladesh unit.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head

New Zealand and Bangladesh have played each other 17 times in the ODI format, with the former winning 14 games. That is a win rate of 82.4%. Both sides have faced each other nine times in New Zealand, with the Kiwi nation keeping a 100% win rate.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

New Zealand to score above 54.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

In New Zealand, scoring over 50 runs has never been a problem. Especially in Napier, where the average powerplay score is 59 in the last three years. With Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra being two high-scoring run-scorers, one can be sure that they will be pushing the bottom really fast to ensure things stay within control. So instead of fretting over it, go for it.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20i McLean Park, Napier New Zealand Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.304 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.316 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.65 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Best Batters

Finn Allen to be New Zealand’s best batter (Parimatch)

Finn Allen has been New Zealand’s one of the best T20 batters, having scored 2708 runs in 99 T20 matches at an average of 28.20 and a strike rate of 167.78. With 18 half-centuries, he has always maintained a class of his own. Hence, it is only natural that we bet big on the Wellington superstar.

Litton Das to be Bangladesh’s best batter (Parimatch)

Litton Das has 4142 runs in T20 cricket which came at an average of 23.94 and a strike rate of 127.87. He has 24 fifties in the shortest format of the game, making him one of the best batters to have come out of Bangladesh. What makes him even more special is his ability to take the game away from the opposition clutch pretty early in the game.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers

Ish Sodhi to be New Zealand’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ish Sodhi is one of the best bowlers for New Zealand in the shortest format of the game, maintaining an average of 22.39 with three four-wicket hauls. Overall, he has 285 wickets in the format, making sure that Ish Sodhi is going to be a trump card for New Zealand in Napier.

Mustafizur Rahman to be Bangladesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Mustafizur Rahman is the only Bangladesh player who has an IPL contract, and Chennai Super Kings imposing their faith in him is such a sign of confidence. The pacer has 276 wickets in the shortest format of the game, with an average of 21.51. He has three five-wicket hauls in T20s, which further validates his credentials.