NEW (New Zealand) vs BANG (Bangladesh) Match Prediction NEW 81 % Chance of Winning BANG 19 % Place a bet Melbet 1.302 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.302 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Going against all popular predictions, Bangladesh beat New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series to go 1-0 up. When both sides take on each other for the second T20I at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on December 29, 2023 (Friday), the Mitchell Santner-led side will be aspiring to keep the sanity and stay alive in the series.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

No one really believed New Zealand to be decimated the way they did in the last game, but Bangladesh were really on the top of their game. The McLean Park in Napier behaved in a really weird way, but with the game returning to the Bay Oval, a batting paradise, it is highly unlikely that we are going to see any upset. Further, New Zealand have many six-hitters, who are going to make the life of Bangladesh difficult.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are running high on confidence at the moment. They have a solid and strong team at their disposal, especially their bowling attack, who are hell bent on doing the best they can. While that is a positive thing, one would also assume that Bangladesh are going to find it hard to fathom if the wicket favours the batters too much from the beginning.

NZ’s chance of winning is 81%

BAN’s chance of winning is 19%

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New Zealand vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Don't be surprised if Finn Allen takes the Bangladesh bowling attack by storm and put up a fifty-plus score to lead the Kiwi charge. Glenn Phillips is due a big score and he has all the ammunition with him to deliver a success. Shoriful Islam has been enjoying a great run of form lately for Bangladesh and his three-wicket haul in the last game may pave the way for another solid performance in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Total Fours Over 13.5 1.8 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Total Fours Over 11.5 1.8 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui has always been a batting-friendly wicket for a long time, so much so that the average first innings score at the venue is 198. The average first innings winning score is 198 as well, but one thing must be noted that the chasing side have never won a T20I match at the venue. With such a skewed record for the batting first team, the toss becomes an important factor here.

Weather Report

There is no chance of thunderstorms during the match in Mount Maunganui that creates a very good atmosphere for the match. With zero chance of precipitation, teams will be aiming to bat first, for this is a day-night encounter and Napier has strong support for teams batting first.

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Daryl Mitchell Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Mark Chapman Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder James Neesham All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Ben Sears Bowler Tim Southee Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have blown hot and cold in recent times, especially in T20 cricket, having won six games from their last 11 completed encounters. They lost the first T20I to Bangladesh, which was their first loss to the Asian nation at home in the shortest format of the game.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Rony Talukdar, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Predicted Playing XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Litton Das Wicket-keeper Rony Talukdar Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Afif Hossain Batter Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Shamim Hossain All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have won 11 of their last 13 matches on the T20 circuit, but most significantly, on the back of a great bowling show by Shoriful Islam and co, they got the better of New Zealand for the first time at home. That is such a great record and one that tells us why Bangladesh can't be taken lightly.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head

New Zealand and Bangladesh have faced each other 18 times in T20Is, in which the former have won 14 games with Bangladeh securing four wins. That is a crazy win rate of 77.7%. While New Zealand won their first 10 head-to-head encounters, Bangladesh have won four games in the last eight H2H matches.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

New Zealand to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.833 (Parimatch)

This is Bay Oval, a venue where batters feast on runs. The average powerplay score at the venue is 67, which tells you why betting on teams killing it in the powerplay only feasible. With Finn Allen and Tim Seifert - two ready-made T20 batters - taking on the attack to the opposition, be sure that this is a market that's going to yeild a lot of money for us.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20i Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui South New Zealand Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.302 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.302 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.30 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Best Batters

Glenn Phillips to be New Zealand’s best batter (Parimatch)

Glenn Phillips is a product of T20 cricket, having amassed 5712 runs at an average of 31.73 at a strike rate of 141.5. With 38 fifties and five centuries, Phillips knows what he is doing. If you look at his balls per dismissal rate of 22.4, you'd picture a player whose middle name is destruction. So be sure that he is going to bring his A-game to the fore once again against Bangladesh.

Litton Das to be Bangladesh’s best batter (Parimatch)

Litton Das has had a strong presence on the T20 circuit, accumulating 4184 runs at an average of 24.18 with a strike rate of 127.8. Even though he doesn't have a century to his name, with 24 half-centuries, he has created a name for himself as the most relaible Bangladesh batter ever. Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and take the bet on him to be the best player of the day from the Bangladesh unit.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers

Ish Sodhi to be New Zealand’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ish Sodhi continues to be the New Zealand's most important bowler in T20s, averaging 25 in 2023. He is the highest-wicket taker for the Kiwis in 2023 in the shortest format of the game, making sure the impact always in the process. Even though many believe Mitchell Santner to be a better performer, it will be a shame if Ish Sodhi doesn't easily outperform him.

Shoriful Islam to be Bangladesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shoriful Islam picked up three wickets in the last game, but if you look at his career, he is fast becoming Bangladesh's most promising pacer currently. With 37 wickets at an average of 23.4, Shoriful has built a decent niche of his own. If he can continue doing the same work for another game, Bangladesh can dare to dream.