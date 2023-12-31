NEW (New Zealand) vs BANG (Bangladesh) Match Prediction NEW 82 % Chance of Winning BANG 18 % Place a bet Melbet 1.327 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 After the second T20I of Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand was washed out, it is confirmed that Bangladesh will return to their home country, not losing a series for the first time in their history of touring Bangladesh. But the third T20I of the series, set to be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on December 31, 2023 (Sunday), provides the home side an opportunity to square the series.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

After the Kiwis were outplayed in the first game, the second game was a chance for them to surge through, but now they can realistically only draw the series. New Zealand managed 72 runs in 11 overs in the rain-interrupted game but will look to use the full resources available at their disposal to ensure that the final T20I will have a different result.

Bangladesh won the last ODI and the first T20I of the series, which is definitely a cataloging factor, but what is even more impressive is the fact that they managed to restrict the Kiwis to 72/2 in 11 overs, a run rate just a tad over six runs per over. That is an encouraging factor. Even more impressive is the fact that their bowlers continue to punch above their weight.

NZ’s chance of winning is 82%

BAN’s chance of winning is 18%

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New Zealand vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Tim Seifert was in his element in the second game before rain created its havoc. I am pretty sure he is going to do the same in the next game as well. There is a certain sense of tangibility to the way Shoriful Islam is bowling at the bowling and not betting on him is missing the bus. Further, Glenn Phillips has always been a T20 superstar and his impact on the side is as good as any. So spare some money for him as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Total Fours Over 13.5 1.8 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Total Fours Over 11.5 1.8 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui has long favored batsmen, boasting an average first innings score and winning score of 198 in T20Is. Notably, the chasing side has never secured a victory at this venue. The toss holds immense significance due to the overwhelming advantage for teams batting first.

Weather Report

Thre is no rain forecast in Mount Maunganui during the match and the absence of rain may encourage teams to opt for batting first in this day-night fixture.

New Zealand Player List

Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Rachin Ravindra, Jacob Duffy

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Daryl Mitchell Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Mark Chapman Batter James Neesham All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Adam Milne Bowler Tim Southee Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Ben Sears Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

In recent T20 matches, New Zealand's form has fluctuated, winning six out of their last 11 completed games. Their unexpected loss to Bangladesh in the first T20I marked the first time they've been defeated by the Asian team on home turf in the shortest cricket format.

Bangladesh Player List

Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Soumya Sarkar Batter Rony Talukdar Wicket-keeper Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Shamim Hossain Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Afif Hossain All-rounder Shamim Hossain All-rounder Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Rishad Hossain Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

With an impressive record of 11 wins in their last 13 T20 matches, Bangladesh's recent success stands out. Spearheaded by Shoriful Islam and their bowling unit, they clinched a historic victory against New Zealand on the Kiwi turf. This remarkable feat underscores Bangladesh's prowess and emphasizes the significance of not underestimating their capabilities in the cricketing arena.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head

In their T20I history, New Zealand and Bangladesh have clashed 18 times, with New Zealand emerging victorious in 14 matches compared to Bangladesh's four wins—a staggering win rate of 77.7%. Initially dominating with ten consecutive victories, New Zealand have faced a more competitive Bangladesh lately, who've clinched four wins in the last eight head-to-head encounters, indicating a shift in the competitive balance between the two teams.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

New Zealand to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.833 (Parimatch)

Welcome to Bay Oval, a haven for run-hungry batters. The venue's average powerplay score of 67 emphasizes the advantage of betting on teams dominating this phase. Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, seasoned T20 batters, spearhead the onslaught against opponents' attacks. It's a market ripe for profit, given their aggressive approach.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20i Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui South New Zealand Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.327 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.15 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 6.00 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Best Batters

Glenn Phillips to be New Zealand’s best batter (Parimatch)

Glenn Phillips has 5721 runs at an impressive average of 31.74 and a striking rate of 141.5. With 38 fifties and five centuries under his belt, his track record speaks volumes. His balls per dismissal ratio of 22.4 signifies a player synonymous with destruction. Expect nothing short of his A-game.

Litton Das to be Bangladesh’s best batter (Parimatch)

Litton Das has been a stalwart on the T20 scene in Bangladesh, amassing 4184 runs at an average of 24.18 and a commendable strike rate of 127.8. Despite the absence of a century, his 24 half-centuries testify to his reliability, solidifying his position as a key figure in Bangladesh's lineup. Backing him as the standout player from the Bangladesh squad for the day seems like a prudent move.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers

Ish Sodhi to be New Zealand’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ish Sodhi maintains his pivotal role as New Zealand's primary T20 bowler, boasting an average of 25 in 2023. As the leading wicket-taker for the Kiwis in the shortest format this year, he consistently makes a game-changing impact. It’d be surprising if Ish Sodhi doesn't effortlessly outshine him, given his consistent and impactful displays.

Shoriful Islam to be Bangladesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shoriful Islam's three-wicket haul in the first game of the series underscores his emerging status as Bangladesh's most promising pace bowler. Amassing 37 wickets at an average of 23.4 throughout his career, he's carved a notable niche for himself. If he sustains this form, his consistency could pave the way for Bangladesh to dream big, relying on his prowess to make impactful contributions in successive games.