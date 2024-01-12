NEW (New Zealand) vs PAK (Pakistan) Match Prediction
NEW
61%
Chance of Winning
PAK
39%
T20i
Eden Park
Facts:
- The last T20I series between the sides ended up in a draw of 2-2.
- The tally reads as 20-13, in favour of Pakistan.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Chance of Winning
New Zealand are coming from playing a T20I series against Bangladesh which did not yield a conclusive result. One of the games was abandoned while the sides split a victory each in the remaining games. Kane Williamson will lead the side for the five-match T20I series. This will also be in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The side will look to retain their status in the upcoming game against Pakistan.
On the flip side, Pakistan aims for a turnaround after facing a Test series whitewash against Australia under Shan Masood's captaincy. Newly-appointed captain Shaheen Afridi is eager for a better performance, emphasising adaptability to conditions in the opening clash against New Zealand. With a looming T20 World Cup, Pakistan has a limited window to assess players, intensifying their determination to deliver a commendable performance in this crucial series. Both teams aim to fine-tune their strategies and evaluate talent ahead of the global T20 showdown.
New Zealand's chance of winning: 61%
Pakistan' chance of winning: 39%
New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Tips
New Zealand to score under 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)
New Zealand boasts a formidable batting order with talented openers like Finn Allen and Devon Conway, averaging 22.28 and 41.60, respectively, in T20Is. Coming from a series against Bangladesh, their opening partnership faced challenges, posting scores of 1, 9, and 16 before losing their first wicket. While Tim Seifert initially opened, it's likely that Conway will replace him. However, Finn Allen's inconsistency in the opening position poses a concern. Pakistan's bowlers, known for their efficiency, are poised to pose a stern challenge to the Kiwi openers. In their previous clash in 2023, New Zealand struggled as they couldn't score a single run before facing their first dismissal, showcasing Pakistan's bowling prowess and the potential to disrupt New Zealand's batting rhythm in the upcoming fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest opening partnership: New Zealand
Most match sixes: New Zealand
Most match fours: New Zealand
New Zealand vs Pakistan Toss Prediction
The wicket prepared at Eden Park in Auckland is expected to offer something for the quick bowlers with the new-ball. With short boundaries on both sides, the batting units will be keen to take advantage and score a lot of runs in this contest. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition team to less than 150 runs. The previous couple of matches played at Eden Park have been won by side batting second.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Friday’s match is going to clear skies in the evening. The temperature will see a high of 25 degree Celsius on the game-day.
Pakistan Player List
Shaheen Afridi (c), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayyub
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
All-rounder
|
Aamer Jamal
|
All-rounder
|
Abbas Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi ©
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Wasim Jr
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
After an uneventful series against Australia, Pakistan will look to regain their confidence with this T20I series. They have a stellar bowling order and a promising line-up of batters.
New Zealand Players List
Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Tom Latham
|
Batter
|
Kane Williamson
|
Batter
|
Tom Blundell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Glenn Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Tim Southee (c)
|
Bowler
|
Ajaz Patel
|
Bowler
New Zealand Recent Form
New Zealand has several options in the batting as well as bowling order. They will be keen on winning the next game.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 34 times in the format. Pakistan have won 20 games whereas New Zealand has 13 victories.
New Zealand Won: 13
Pakistan Won: 20
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Odds
Pakistan's squad for the New Zealand tour includes three uncapped players: Abrar Ahmad, Abbas Afridi, and Haseebullah Khan. Sahibzada Farhan, Azam Khan, and Aamer Jamal make a comeback after notable performances in domestic competitions. In batting, reliance falls on Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayyub, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Fakhar Zaman. The bowling department looks to Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr., and Mohammad Nawaz for crucial breakthroughs.
New Zealand, gearing up for the five-match T20I series, has named a formidable squad. Finn Allen, Devon Conway, and Matt Henry join the roster. The batting order leans on Conway, Allen, Kane Williamson, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and James Neesham. The bowling responsibility rests on Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, and Mitchell Santner to secure pivotal breakthroughs in the series opener. Both sides boast a mix of experienced players and promising talent, setting the stage for an exciting contest in New Zealand.
New Zealand vs Pakistan
T20i
Eden Park, Auckland
New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Batters
Mohammad Rizwan to be the top batter for Pakistan
Since Jan 2023, wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan has accumulated 162 runs in four outings at an average of 54.00 with two fifties to his name. Rizwan scored 98 runs in his last clash against New Zealand and will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Tim Seifert to be the top batter for New Zealand
Since Jan 2023, Tim Seifert has been a consistent performer with the bat for New Zealand in the T20Is. In 13 matches played, Seifert has accumulated 401 runs at an average of 33.41 with three half-centuries to his name. He averages 32.50 against Pakistan in the format.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Bowlers
Haris Rauf to be the top bowler for Pakistan
Since Jan 2023, pacer Haris Rauf has topped the bowling charts for Pakistan in the T20Is. In five matches played, Rauf has claimed 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.75. He has been very active in the BBL and is prepared for a 20 over game.
Mitchell Santner to be the top bowler for New Zealand
Since Jan 2023, Left-arm orthodox, Mitchell Santner has topped the bowling charts for New Zealand in the T20 Format. In 13 matches played, Santner has claimed 16 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.33.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New Zealand
New Zealand to win the match @ 1.63 (Parimatch)
Pakistan to win the match @ 2.28 (Parimatch)
Parimatch