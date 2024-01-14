NEW (New Zealand) vs PAK (Pakistan) Match Prediction NEW 72 % Chance of Winning PAK 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.623 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan and New Zealand will clash again in the second T20I of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2024. The game will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton on January 14. It will begin at 11:40 AM IST.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

New Zealand were not happy with the series draw (1-1) against Bangladesh before entering this series at home. They are hosting the event and were successful in the first T20I of the series. New Zealand had a spectacular batting outing and leads the series by 1-0. They will be looking to maintain the same dominance in the next game and eventually test out their players in preparation for the T20 World Cup.

On the flip side, Pakistan are not having the best time in the international cricket circuit. The management appointed Shaheen Shah Afridi as the team captain but things did not change under his reign as well. They lost the first T20I of the series and will have to do a lot better in order to level things up in the current series. Both teams aim to fine-tune their strategies and evaluate talent ahead of the global T20 showdown.

New Zealand's chance of winning: 72%

Pakistan' chance of winning: 28%

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Tips

New Zealand to score low before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

New Zealand boasts a formidable batting order with talented openers like Finn Allen and Devon Conway, averaging 22.61 and 40.25, respectively, in T20Is. Coming from a series against Bangladesh, their opening partnership faced challenges, posting scores of 1, 9, and 16 before losing their first wicket. Conway is back in the format with a gap in between. It was a tough task to put his gear on in the first game against a tough bowling entity and lost his wicket pretty early in the previous game. The duo scored 1 run before their first dismissal in the game. Finn Allen played a decent knock whereas Conway looked pale while batting in the first game. The form of both the batters look doubtful and the fierce bowling order of Pakistan does not make it any easier on the batters. Abbas Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi bombarded lethal deliveries in the game and picked plenty of wickets despite leaking a lot of runs later in the game. That said, New Zealand are likely to lose an early wicket in the next game of the series.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: New Zealand 1.89 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The average 1st innings score in domestic T20s at this venue is 164 runs. However, for a winning total, the team batting first should be looking for at least 185+ runs. There is considerable grass on the pitch and it offers help for the batters allowing them to time their strokes with ease. There may be some help for the new-ball bowlers in the early overs. Overall, we can expect a lot of runs to be scored in this game. Teams batting first here have had more success. Hence, opting to bat here first should be the ideal decision.

Weather Report

The weather will be cloudy with a temperature of 1 degree Celsius in Hamilton on the match day.

Pakistan Player List

Shaheen Afridi (c), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Saim Ayyub Batter Babar Azam Batter Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Aamer Jamal All-rounder Abbas Afridi Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi © Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Usama Mir Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan leaked a lot of runs in the first T20I. Moreover, their batters look out of form and were unable to get close to the target.

New Zealand Players List

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Finn Allen Batter Kane Williamson © Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder Matt Henry Bowler Mark Chapman Batter Adam Milne Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Tim Southee Bowler Ben Sears Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand has an advantage of in-form batters who scored massively in the previous fixture. The bowlers did well too.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 35 times in the format. Pakistan have won 20 games whereas New Zealand has 14 victories.

New Zealand Won: 14

Pakistan Won: 20

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Odds

In the previous encounter between the sides, Pakistan won the toss and let New Zealand bat first. NZ exploited the home conditions and raised 226 runs in 20 overs. It was a batting masterclass from Daryl Mitchell who smashed 61 off 27 balls whereas Kane Williamson chipped in his 57 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Abbas Afridi picked 3 wickets each whereas the entire bowling unit leaked a whole lot of runs in the game. Chasing was not an easy task. Pakistan had a decent start but as their top order was dismissed, the lower order crumbled within no time leading to a 46-run defeat. Babar Azam scored 57 runs. Tim Southee was the best bowler with 4 picks in the game.

Pakistan has a good bowling order but needs to keep the runs in check. Their batters need to wake up and score runs for the team. Whereas New Zealand, gearing up for the five-match T20I series, has displayed every intention of humiliating their opponents at their home. They have a stellar squad on paper and will look to win again.

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20i Seddon Park, Hamilton New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.39 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.156 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Batters

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam averages 41.67 in his T20I career. He smashed 57 off 35 balls in the last game and will be looking to replicate the same batting form in the next game as well.

Daryl Mitchell to be the top batter for New Zealand

Daryl Mitchell has peaked his batting form and is leading a great cricketing year. He averages 25.28 in his T20I career but his batting skills are much more than this statistic. He scored 61 runs off 27 balls in the last game and will be looking to continue the same in the next fixture.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi is ought to lead his team with his bowling. He picked 3 wickets for 46 runs in the last game and will be crucial in the next T20I against NZ.

Tim Southee to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Tim Southee carries a lot of experience and was able to pluck 4 Pakistani wickets in the last game for 25 runs. He will be the top bowling pick in the next game.