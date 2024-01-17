NEW (New Zealand) vs PAK (Pakistan) Match Prediction NEW 62 % Chance of Winning PAK 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.719 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan and New Zealand will meet again in the third T20I of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2024. The game will be played at University Oval, Dunedin on January 15. It will begin at 5:30 AM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of this clash before it begins.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

New Zealand took control of the series in the first two T20Is of the current series and managed to win both the games comfortably. New Zealand bowlers were successful again in digging deep in the batting order and bundling the entire team to win the game. NZ leads the series by 2-0 and another win will seal the series to their name. The batsmen and bowlers look vicious and are in-form.

On the flip side, Pakistan are not having the best time in the international cricket circuit. Shaheen Shah Afridi and company lost both the games in the series. They were decent but it was not enough to take down the kiwis at their home. There were very few good batting performances whereas the rest went out very cheaply in the game. Pakistan will have to win this game to keep their hopes up for a comeback in the competition.

New Zealand's chance of winning: 62%

Pakistan' chance of winning: 38 %

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Tips

New Zealand to score over 51.5 runs in the first 6 overs (1.86 @Parimatch)

New Zealand have been very aggressive in their batting department. Their top order looked fierce and scored a bundle of runs in the first six overs of the two T20Is so far in the series. The team posted 56 & 65 runs in the two games. They scored over our target in both the games and should be able to do it again in the next game. Their top order, Finn Allen (24.00), Devon Conway (39.62), Kane Williamson (33.96) & Daryl Mitchell (25.10), have impressive experience in the international circuit and average well in the format. The Pakistani bowling order looks inexperienced currently and conceded a lot of runs. That said, the kiwis are most likely to score over 51 runs in the first six overs of the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: New Zealand 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: New Zealand 1.79 Bet on Parimatch Most sixes: New Zealand 1.91 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The average score in T20Is in Dunedin is 195, which suggests that a high-scoring game could be on the cards. The wicket prepared at University Oval in Dunedin is expected to offer some movement to the quick bowlers. The team that bats first should put runs on the board to exert pressure on the opposition. Both the teams will be keen to win the toss here.

Weather Report

There's no chance of rain. The temperature will likely be around the 16-degree Celsius mark and the humidity in the high 60s. We will witness pleasant conditions for a game of cricket on January 17.

Pakistan Player List

Shaheen Afridi (c), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Saim Ayyub Batter Babar Azam Batter Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Aamer Jamal All-rounder Abbas Afridi Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi © Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Usama Mir Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan leaked a lot of runs in both the T20Is. Moreover, their batters looked out of form and could not protect their wickets in the two games.

New Zealand Players List

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Finn Allen Batter Kane Williamson © Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder Matt Henry Bowler Mark Chapman Batter Adam Milne Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Tim Southee Bowler Ben Sears Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand has an advantage of in-form batters who scored massively in the previous fixture. The bowlers were able to pick all the wickets in both the games.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 36 times in the format. Pakistan have won 20 games whereas New Zealand has 15 victories.

New Zealand Won: 15

Pakistan Won: 20

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Odds

In the previous clash, Pakistan, after winning the toss, allowed New Zealand to bat first. New Zealand capitalised on the home conditions, posting a formidable 194 runs in 20 overs. Finn Allen's exceptional performance with 74 runs stood out, though the rest of the batting lineup was less impressive. Haris Rauf excelled as Pakistan's top bowler, claiming 3 wickets. In pursuit of the target, Pakistan lost wickets steadily, managing to score 173 and losing by 21 runs. Babar Azam contributed 66 runs, and Fakhar Zaman added 50. Adam Milne shone for New Zealand, taking 4 wickets.

Looking ahead, Pakistan's bowling unit appears strong, but they must control the opposition's runs. The batting lineup needs to step up. Meanwhile, New Zealand, gearing up for a five-match T20I series, aims to dominate on foreign soil. With a formidable squad, they are determined to secure another victory.

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Batters

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam averages 41.95 in his T20I career. He smashed 66 off 43 balls in the last game. He is in a fantastic batting form and will be looking to replicate the same batting form in the next game as well.

Kane Williamson to be the top batter for New Zealand

Kane Williamson led the team from the front and struck the ball to score a lot of runs in the two games. He scored 57 and an unbeaten 26 in the two matches. He averages 33.96 in his T20I career but it elevates to almost 40 batting against Pakistan. He scored 9, 59, 46, 57 & 26* runs in his last five meetings against Pakistan.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Haris Rauf has been consistent in two T20Is against New Zealand. He managed to pick 2 wickets in the first T20I but returned with an impressive 3-wicket haul in the previous outing. He was economical and was the only bowler to shake the kiwis.

Tim Southee to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Tim Southee carries a lot of experience and was able to pluck 4 Pakistani wickets in the first game for 25 runs. He picked 2 wickets in the last T20I and will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.