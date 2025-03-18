Facts: Out of all the players in the squads, Mark Chapman is the only player to have scored more than 500 runs in matches involving the two teams.

With 33 wickets, Shaheen Shah Afridi is the only active player with more than 25 wickets in matches involving Pakistan and New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

The Kiwis began their 5-match home T20I series against Pakistan with a dominant win. The bowlers ripped through the visitors’ top order with Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, and Zakary Foulkes bowling Pakistan out for just 91. The batters lost just one wicket while chasing the target to begin the series on a winning note.

Pakistan were humbled in the first game of the tour from the very first ball. Four of their batters went back to the pavilion with the score at just 11 runs. They failed to post a triple-digit score and their bowlers couldn’t replicate what the hosts’ bowling unit did. The visitors will have to improve in all departments to have a chance in the second match of the series.

New Zealand Chance of Winning - 72%

Pakistan Chance of Winning - 28%

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The first match was a low-scoring one with Pakistan getting bowled out for just 91 runs. However, the New Zealand batsmen showcased that the pitch is not a minefield, chasing the target down with 9 wickets and 9.5 overs to spare. Hence, we’re expecting the second match to be a higher scoring one.

We’re backing New Zealand opener Tim Seifert and Pakistan’s captain Salman Agha to go big in the match. The Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter scored at a strike rate over 150 and top scored in the match while Agha showed that he can translate his ODI expertise into T20s despite not being able to post a big score. We’re expecting both of them to shine at the University Oval.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand to have the better result in the powerplay overs 1.55 Bet on Batery Under 13.5 wickets to fall in the match 1.73 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand to have the better opening partnership 1.67 Bet on Batery

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

The last two matches played between New Zealand and Pakistan have seen the team that bowls first end up on the winning side. The Kiwis won the toss in the first game and sent Pakistan to bat. We’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first after winning the toss in Dunedin.

Weather Report

While the rain is expected to reduce as the day progresses, we feel it will interrupt the game. The temperature is expected to be around 10 degrees celsius with humidity of 78%.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Seifert Batter Finn Allen Batter Tim Robinson Batter Mark Chapman Allrounder Daryl Mitchell Allrounder Mitchell Hay Wicketkeeper Michael Bracewell Allrounder Zakary Foulkes Allrounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have only lost once in their last five games. However, they come into the match on the back of a win against Pakistan in the first T20I.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Omair Yousuf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris Allrounder Hasan Nawaz Batter Salman Agha Batter Irfan Khan Allrounder Shadab Khan Batter Khushdil Shah Wicketkeeper Abdul Samad Allrounder Jahandad Khan Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan’s loss in the first T20I was their fifth match without a win in T20 cricket. Prior to that they had won two games against Zimbabwe, but are still looking for their first win since December 2024.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Head to Head

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record against New Zealand with 23 wins against 20 losses. 2 of the matches have not swung either way but the Blackcaps have won three of the last 5 matches they have played against the Men in Green.

Head to Head

New Zealand: 20

Pakistan: 23

Draw: 0

No Result: 2

New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership in the match

The form of the both teams’ batting units are poles apart. New Zealand lost just one wicket in their successful chase of 92, which they completed in just 10.1 overs. Pakistan, on the other hand, had only three batters cross double digits while losing four wickets for just 11 runs. The opening stands for Pakistan and New Zealand stood at 0 and 53, respectively. The hosts are in better form as compared to the visitors and we’re expecting them to start the innings better as well.

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20i University Oval, Dunedin, Dunedin New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.39 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.30 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 3.54 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’s top batsman

New Zealand’s opening batter Tim Seifert was the top scorer in the first match. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed the Pakistan bowlers for seven fours and one six en route to a 29-ball 44 before losing his wicket in the penultimate ball of the powerplay. We’re backing the 30-year-old to go big against Pakistan, the opponent against whom he already had three fifties in the format.

Salman Agha to be Pakistan’s top batsman

Pakistan’s captain Salman Agha was one of only three batters who was able to score in double digits in the first T20I. The 31-year-old is a relatively inexperienced batter in the shortest format of the game with just 7 matches. However, in the 50-over format, he averages over 44 and bats at a strike-rate of nearly 100. We expect him to replicate his form from the ODIs into T20Is sooner rather than later.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Kyle Jamieson to be New Zealand’s top bowler

Medium pacer Kyle Jamieson started the match with three wickets in the powerplay overs, which set the tone of the game. The 30-year-old even bowled a maiden and conceded only 8 runs in his quota of 4 overs. This was his most prolific match against Pakistan, having taken only 1 wicket in three games against them before the series opener.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Pakistan’s top bowler

On the pace friendly wickets in New Zealand, we are backing Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi to shine. The first match saw him bowl just two overs and return empty-handed. However, the Kiwis are his favourite opponent, taking exactly a third of his 100 T20I wickets against them in just 22 matches. We’re expecting him to do well in Dunedin.