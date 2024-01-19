NEW (New Zealand) vs PAK (Pakistan) Match Prediction NEW 61 % Chance of Winning PAK 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan and New Zealand will collide in the fourth T20I of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2024. The game will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on January 19. It will begin at 11:40 AM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of this clash before it begins.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Having clinched three consecutive victories, New Zealand enters the fourth contest against Pakistan exuding confidence, aiming to sustain their winning momentum. Following an impressive series triumph, the Kiwis are eager to perpetuate their dominance, showcasing another batting masterclass in the last game. With a commanding 3-0 lead in the series, New Zealand eyes a comprehensive clean sweep.

Conversely, Pakistan encounters a challenging phase in international cricket. Shaheen Shah Afridi's leadership struggles in guiding the bowling unit to secure timely wickets, contributing to their predicament. The batting lineup, apart from Babar Azam, has faltered collectively, disappointing the management. With the series already decided, Pakistan now plays for pride in the remaining two games, seeking redemption for the three losses before this.

New Zealand's chance of winning: 61%

Pakistan' chance of winning: 39 %

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Tips

New Zealand to score over 51.5 runs in the first 6 overs (1.86 @Parimatch)

New Zealand has displayed formidable aggression in their batting, particularly in the top order, consistently amassing substantial runs within the first six overs of the three T20Is. Posting scores of 56, 65, and 67 in the first 6 overs of the three games, they consistently exceeded the set targets. The top-order batsmen, especially Finn Allen, showcased impressive performances, with Allen delivering a striking century in the last game, playing a key role of a run contributor. In contrast, the Pakistani bowlers appeared inexperienced, struggling to secure quick wickets in the face of New Zealand's aggressive onslaught. Given this trend, it is highly probable that the Kiwis will once again surpass the 51-run mark in the initial six overs of the upcoming game, underscoring their dominance in the series.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: New Zealand 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: New Zealand 1.73 Bet on Parimatch Most sixes: New Zealand 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared at Hagley Oval, Christchurch is going to provide an exciting contest between bat and ball. Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposing side to less than 160 runs. The majority of the T20Is played at Hagley Oval have been won by side batting second.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday’s match is going to be clear skies in the evening.

Pakistan Player List

Shaheen Afridi (c), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Saim Ayyub Batter Babar Azam Batter Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Aamer Jamal All-rounder Abbas Afridi Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi © Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Usama Mir Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan leaked a lot of runs in the threeT20Is. Moreover, their batters looked out of form and could not put on a respectable score.

New Zealand Players List

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway Batter Finn Allen Batter Mitchell Santner (c) Bowler Daryl Mitchell Batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder Matt Henry Bowler Mark Chapman Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Ish Sodhi Bowler Tim Southee Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand has an advantage of in-form batters who scored massively in the previous fixture. The bowlers were also efficient in restricting the opponent batters under the target.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 37 times in the format. Pakistan have won 20 games whereas New Zealand has 16 victories.

New Zealand Won: 16

Pakistan Won: 20

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Odds

In the third T20I, New Zealand showcased an imposing batting performance, posting an immense total of 224/7 in 20 overs, propelled by Finn Allen's spectacular innings of 137 runs off 62 balls, featuring 5 fours and 16 towering sixes. Despite Babar Azam's resilient efforts with 58 runs off 37 balls during the chase, Pakistan struggled to keep up, ultimately finishing at 179/7 and losing the match by 45 runs.

New Zealand's batting lineup relies heavily on explosive players like Finn Allen, young talent Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, versatile all-rounders Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips, and wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert. The bowling responsibilities rest on the pace trio of Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner.

On the other hand, Pakistan depends on key players such as Babar Azam, opener Mohammad Rizwan, newcomer Saim Ayub, experienced keeper-batsman Azam Khan, and power-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed in the batting department. The bowling attack hinges on fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Zaman Khan, and spinner Mohammad Nawaz, as they aim to secure timely breakthroughs in the upcoming contests.

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Batters

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam averages 42.13 in his T20I career. He was the top scorer from his side in all the three T20Is. He scored 57, 66 & 58 runs in three outings. He scored 58 runs off 37 balls with the help of eight fours and one six in the last fixture. He will be expected to bat similarly and amass a bundle of runs in the next fixture.

Finn Allen to be the top batter for New Zealand

Finn Allen has had an inconsistent career but the selectors were keen on keeping him due to his potential and cricketing skills. He averages 26.97 in his T20I career. He has been the top batter from his side in the series with the scores of 34, 74 and 137 runs respectively in the three games. He smashed 137 off 62 balls in the last game.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Haris Rauf has been consistent in three T20Is against New Zealand. He has picked a total of 7 wickets in the three games. He has been the top bowler from the side in the last two games. He was able to pluck 2 kiwi wickets in the last game.

Tim Southee to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Tim Southee carries a lot of experience and has always intimidated with his pace and swing in the game. He picked a total of 8 wickets in three games. He picked 2 wickets in the last game for 29 runs.