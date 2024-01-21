NEW (New Zealand) vs PAK (Pakistan) Match Prediction NEW 62 % Chance of Winning PAK 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.752 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan and New Zealand will play the final the T20I of the five match series of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2024. The game will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on January 21. It will begin at 5:30 AM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of this clash before it begins.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

New Zealand dominates Pakistan with a 4-0 series lead, eyeing a clean sweep. Interim captain Mitchell Santner aims to continue the winning streak after a strong performance at Hagley Oval. Shaheen Shah Afridi's leadership challenges affect the bowling unit's ability to secure timely wickets, contributing to Pakistan's predicament. With four consecutive losses, Pakistan enters Sunday's fixture with low confidence. Management is concerned about insufficient runs from players like Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, and Iftikhar Ahmed. Santner hopes for a comprehensive victory in the series finale, while Afridi's struggles add pressure to Pakistan's bowling performance. The team's confidence remains a key factor in Sunday's crucial match.

New Zealand's chance of winning: 62%

Pakistan' chance of winning: 38 %

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Tips

New Zealand to score over 47.5 runs in the first 6 overs (1.75 @Parimatch)

New Zealand has been consistently aggressive in their batting, especially in the early overs of the four T20Is, scoring impressively within the first six overs with totals of 56, 65, 67, and 38 runs. They even exceeded our target in three out of these four instances. Although the Kiwi top order faced early collapses in the previous T20I, their middle-order batsmen adapted to a cautious approach to steady the innings. However, it's unlikely for New Zealand batters to repeat this pattern, as they are expected to resume aggressive scoring in the initial powerplay. Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell, with averages over 50 in the current series, are poised to contribute significantly with a substantial run haul at Hagley Oval in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: New Zealand 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: New Zealand 1.73 Bet on Parimatch Most sixes: New Zealand 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared at Hagley Oval, Christchurch is going to provide an exciting contest between bat and ball. Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposing side to less than 160 runs. The majority of the T20Is played at Hagley Oval have been won by side batting second, including the previous T20I of the series.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared for the game will definitely assist the seamers with the new-ball. The weather forecast for Sunday’s match is going to be strong winds with rain.

Pakistan Player List

Shaheen Afridi (c), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Saim Ayyub Batter Babar Azam Batter Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Zaman Khan Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi © Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Mohammad Wasim Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan were better at restricting runs in the previous game but still managed to pick many wickets. However, the key problem of their inefficiency of scoring runs still remains.

New Zealand Players List

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Finn Allen Batter Mitchell Santner (c) Bowler Daryl Mitchell Batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder Matt Henry Bowler Mark Chapman Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Adam Milne Bowler Tim Southee Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand has a very strong bowling order. Their top order struggled in the last match but the team managed to pull through and won the game.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 38 times in the format. Pakistan have won 20 games whereas New Zealand has 17 victories.

New Zealand Won: 17

Pakistan Won: 20

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Batting first, Pakistan set a total of 158 runs in 20 overs, losing five wickets. Early blows came with opener Saim Ayub exiting in the second over, and Babar Azam following suit just after the powerplay. The saving grace was Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 90 off 63 balls, steering the team to a decent total. Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson got two picks each in the game.

New Zealand's chase faced a rocky start with top-order batters Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, and Will Young dismissed within three overs of the powerplay, amassing only 12 runs. However, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips orchestrated a spectacular turnaround, forging an unbeaten 139-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Mitchell's 72 off 44 deliveries and Phillips' 70 off 52 led to victory by 7 wickets with 11 balls to spare. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the only successful bowler from Pakistan and managed to pick 3 kiwi wickets in the game.

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20i Hagley Oval, Christchurch New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.1 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Batters

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam averages 41.87 in his T20I career. He was the top scorer from his side in the current series. He scored 57, 66, 58 & 19 runs in four outings. He was dismissed early in the previous game but will be expected to bounce back and score high in the next game.

Finn Allen to be the top batter for New Zealand

Finn Allen has had an inconsistent career but he has been the most consistent batter in the current series for New Zealand. He has scored 253 runs in 4 T20Is at an average of 63.25. He scored 137 runs in the third T20I but was knocked out at 8 runs in the last game. He will be the top batting pick from New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi was not very successful in the initial T20Is. But the experience and skill of the bowler remains unmatched in the Pakistani bowling order. He was the only bowler to pick wickets for his side in the previous game. He plucked 3 wickets for 34 runs in the game. He has 7 wickets in 4 games in the current series for Pakistan.

Tim Southee to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Tim Southee carries a lot of experience and has always intimidated with his pace and swing in the game. He picked a total of 8 wickets in three games. He was unable to pick any wickets in the last game but will be determined to make a comeback in the next game.