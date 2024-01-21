NEW (New Zealand) vs PAK (Pakistan) Match Prediction
NEW
62%
Chance of Winning
PAK
38%
T20i
Hagley Oval
Facts:
- New Zealand have won the four three games of the series and lead the series tally by 4-0.
- NZ won the last game by 7 wickets.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Chance of Winning
New Zealand dominates Pakistan with a 4-0 series lead, eyeing a clean sweep. Interim captain Mitchell Santner aims to continue the winning streak after a strong performance at Hagley Oval. Shaheen Shah Afridi's leadership challenges affect the bowling unit's ability to secure timely wickets, contributing to Pakistan's predicament. With four consecutive losses, Pakistan enters Sunday's fixture with low confidence. Management is concerned about insufficient runs from players like Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, and Iftikhar Ahmed. Santner hopes for a comprehensive victory in the series finale, while Afridi's struggles add pressure to Pakistan's bowling performance. The team's confidence remains a key factor in Sunday's crucial match.
New Zealand's chance of winning: 62%
Pakistan' chance of winning: 38 %
New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Tips
New Zealand to score over 47.5 runs in the first 6 overs (1.75 @Parimatch)
New Zealand has been consistently aggressive in their batting, especially in the early overs of the four T20Is, scoring impressively within the first six overs with totals of 56, 65, 67, and 38 runs. They even exceeded our target in three out of these four instances. Although the Kiwi top order faced early collapses in the previous T20I, their middle-order batsmen adapted to a cautious approach to steady the innings. However, it's unlikely for New Zealand batters to repeat this pattern, as they are expected to resume aggressive scoring in the initial powerplay. Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell, with averages over 50 in the current series, are poised to contribute significantly with a substantial run haul at Hagley Oval in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest opening partnership: New Zealand
Most fours: New Zealand
Most sixes: New Zealand
New Zealand vs Pakistan Toss Prediction
The wicket prepared at Hagley Oval, Christchurch is going to provide an exciting contest between bat and ball. Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposing side to less than 160 runs. The majority of the T20Is played at Hagley Oval have been won by side batting second, including the previous T20I of the series.
Weather Report
The wicket prepared for the game will definitely assist the seamers with the new-ball. The weather forecast for Sunday’s match is going to be strong winds with rain.
Pakistan Player List
Shaheen Afridi (c), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sahibzada Farhan
|
Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayyub
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
All-rounder
|
Zaman Khan
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi ©
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Wasim
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan were better at restricting runs in the previous game but still managed to pick many wickets. However, the key problem of their inefficiency of scoring runs still remains.
New Zealand Players List
Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Santner (c)
|
Bowler
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Glenn Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Henry
|
Bowler
|
Mark Chapman
|
Batter
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Tim Southee
|
Bowler
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
New Zealand Recent Form
New Zealand has a very strong bowling order. Their top order struggled in the last match but the team managed to pull through and won the game.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 38 times in the format. Pakistan have won 20 games whereas New Zealand has 17 victories.
New Zealand Won: 17
Pakistan Won: 20
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Odds
Batting first, Pakistan set a total of 158 runs in 20 overs, losing five wickets. Early blows came with opener Saim Ayub exiting in the second over, and Babar Azam following suit just after the powerplay. The saving grace was Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 90 off 63 balls, steering the team to a decent total. Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson got two picks each in the game.
New Zealand's chase faced a rocky start with top-order batters Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, and Will Young dismissed within three overs of the powerplay, amassing only 12 runs. However, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips orchestrated a spectacular turnaround, forging an unbeaten 139-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Mitchell's 72 off 44 deliveries and Phillips' 70 off 52 led to victory by 7 wickets with 11 balls to spare. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the only successful bowler from Pakistan and managed to pick 3 kiwi wickets in the game.
New Zealand vs Pakistan
T20i
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Batters
Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan
Babar Azam averages 41.87 in his T20I career. He was the top scorer from his side in the current series. He scored 57, 66, 58 & 19 runs in four outings. He was dismissed early in the previous game but will be expected to bounce back and score high in the next game.
Finn Allen to be the top batter for New Zealand
Finn Allen has had an inconsistent career but he has been the most consistent batter in the current series for New Zealand. He has scored 253 runs in 4 T20Is at an average of 63.25. He scored 137 runs in the third T20I but was knocked out at 8 runs in the last game. He will be the top batting pick from New Zealand.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Bowlers
Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan
Shaheen Shah Afridi was not very successful in the initial T20Is. But the experience and skill of the bowler remains unmatched in the Pakistani bowling order. He was the only bowler to pick wickets for his side in the previous game. He plucked 3 wickets for 34 runs in the game. He has 7 wickets in 4 games in the current series for Pakistan.
Tim Southee to be the top bowler for New Zealand
Tim Southee carries a lot of experience and has always intimidated with his pace and swing in the game. He picked a total of 8 wickets in three games. He was unable to pick any wickets in the last game but will be determined to make a comeback in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New Zealand
New Zealand to win the match @ 1.60 (Parimatch)
Pakistan to win the match @ 2.32 (Parimatch)
Parimatch