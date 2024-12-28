NEW (New Zealand) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction NEW 68 % Chance of Winning SRI 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.507 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 2.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Sri Lanka’s tour of New Zealand is set to begin on December 28, 2024, with a T20I match between the teams. They will take on each other at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, and the action is going to kick off at 11:45 A.M IST.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka hosted New Zealand for a two-match T20I series earlier this year and it ended in a draw with one win apiece. In the opening match, Sri Lanka were asked to field first and they managed to keep New Zealand down to 135. The latter’s batters were all out of sorts with Zakary Foulkes and Michael Bracewell tied as the top scorers with 27 runs each. This was not a par score and New Zealand’s bowlers, naturally, had a tough time defending the target. Zakary Foulkes’ three-wicket haul went in vain since Sri Lanka’s batters managed to breeze past the score - skipper Charith Asalanka top-scored for the home team with an unbeaten 35 while Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Perera were closely behind with 23 runs each. In the end, Sri Lanka took victory by a margin of four wickets.

New Zealand avenged themselves at the second time of asking; even though they batted first and got bowled out for a measly 108 runs, things went in their favor. Opener Will Young’s 30 was the top score of the first innings but it was the bowlers who deserve the credit for putting on a marvelous defense. Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson did more than half the work with three wickets apiece and with help from the others, they bowled out Sri Lanka for 103. The home side’s opener, Pathum Nissanka, was the only major contributor with 52 runs but the rest failed to bring it home which resulted in New Zealand winning by the skin of their teeth.

New Zealand chance of winning - 68%

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 32%

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New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score under 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis were in great form in their three-match T20I series against West Indies where the pair added 60, 77 and 20 runs to the first wicket. However, their form took a hit as they faced New Zealand subsequently where the same duo failed to make an impact. They were unable to challenge New Zealand’s bowlers which resulted in opening stands of six and three runs in their bilateral series. Since they found themselves unable to withstand the pressure, the openers are not expected to do much better this time.

Match Prediction Best Sri Lanka Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

The teams batting first have a clear upper hand at Bay Oval with 11 wins in 17 matches while those chasing have just three. Although the average first innings score of 152 is not particularly daunting, the pitch does not allow the chasing side to make up much ground. Keeping this in mind, the toss winning skipper will be inclined to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Since there is a mere 5% likelihood of rainfall, the weather is not expected to make a major impact on the match. The skies will be mostly sunny with the temperature touching 26 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Bevon Jacobs, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry.

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Mark Chapman Batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder Michael Bracewell Batter Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Mitchell Santner (C) All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Zakary Foulkes Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Matt Henry Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand’s batting against Sri Lanka was miserable but it was the bowlers who pulled through and eked out a draw.

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kusal Perera Batter Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Charith Asalanka (C) Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Asitha Fernando Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka showcased a mediocre batting display in the series against New Zealand but the bowlers did a good job of restricting the latter.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka are some way behind New Zealand in their head-to-head record so far, having won eight out of 25 total T20I meetings.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 25

New Zealand - 14

Sri Lanka - 8

Ties - 2

No Result - 1

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka

Neither New Zealand nor Sri Lanka had competitive opening stands to show for their team in the last T20I series against each other. For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis were stuck producing single digit runs with scores of six and three before the first dismissal. New Zealand’s openers, on the other hand, had fluctuating first partnerships with totals of 0 and 16. However, the bookmakers expect Tim Robinson to come back in better shape in the upcoming series and achieve a significantly better opening score against Sri Lanka.

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New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Best Batters

Mark Chapman to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Mark Chapman was New Zealand’s second highest run-getter in the ODI series against Sri Lanka last time around with 78 runs in two innings. He was utterly fruitless in the T20I series where he managed a mere three runs in two innings. However, he has a total of 1551 runs in 70 T20I innings so far and will be expected to come good in the next game.

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Pathum Nissanka emerged as Sri Lanka’s leading batter in the T20I series against New Zealand where he notched up 71 runs in two innings. After getting dismissed for 19 in the first match, he went on to amass a half-century in the next fixture with 52 runs. Averaging at 35.50 in the series, he is the top pick for the upcoming match.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Best Bowlers

Mitchell Santner to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Mitchell Santner has been a dependable bowler for New Zealand over the years with 117 wickets in 104 T20I innings, coupled with an average of 22.02. The skipper was not the top bowler in the last tour against Sri Lanka but he is anticipated to amp it up and do much better this time around.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the first T20I match against New Zealand with two wickets but came out on top the second time around with a four-wicket haul. He also had an excellent average of 6.16 in the series which makes him the leading choice for the next encounter.