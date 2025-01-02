Facts: New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy is the leading bowler of the tournament with seven wickets in two innings.

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka extended his lead as the series’ top batter with 127 runs in two innings.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

New Zealand won by the skin of their teeth in the first T20I game against Sri Lanka where the former were asked to bat first and they piled on a total of 172. Most of the top order failed to make an impact but Daryl Mitchell offered stability to the innings with a mature knock of 62. He was helped by Michael Bracewell who scored 59 runs and they managed to put New Zealand in a competitive position to fight for the win. Sri Lanka’s chase certainly put the visitors on tenterhooks, particularly thanks to openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis who scored 90 and 46 runs. Despite putting in half the work on their own, Sri Lanka failed to bring it home as the rest of the batters gifted their wickets to New Zealand after single digit contributions. In the end, Sri Lanka were restricted to 164 which gave New Zealand victory by just eight runs.

In the second match as well, New Zealand came in no-holds-barred and posted 186 runs on the scoreboard. This time, it was a collective effort from the team as Mark Chapman top-scored with 42 runs while Tim Robinson and Mitchell Hay were tied with 41 runs each. With a defendable total on the board, New Zealand’s bowlers did not give Sri Lanka’s batters a chance to settle in and keep a partnership going; Kusal Perera’s 40 and Pathum Nissanka’s 37 were the only noteworthy scores of the innings and Sri Lanka fell short by 45 runs, having been bowled out for 141.

New Zealand chance of winning - 61%

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 39%

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New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have forged a commendable opening partnership for Sri Lanka in the two matches they have played until now. Although the latter was the first to get out both times, he managed to help the team secure competitive scores before he lost his wicket. In the last two games, they piled on 32 and 121 runs together. Nissanka has been particularly impressive with an average of 63.50 in the tournament which gives the bookmakers reason to believe the duo will succeed again in the final T20I game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

Saxton Oval has hosted eight T20I matches to date and those batting first have a major advantage with six wins. Even though the pitch is not necessarily conducive to big totals, with an average first innings score of 138, the toss winning skipper will be inclined to bat first since they will have an edge over the chasing side.

Weather Report

Rain is not expected to be a threat at Nelson despite the fact that the conditions will remain partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Bevon Jacobs, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry.

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Mark Chapman Batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell Batter Mitchell Santner (C) All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have been unbeatable in terms of both batting and bowling which has made them invincible in the series.

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kusal Perera Batter Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Charith Asalanka (C) Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka’s batting needs a lot of work, especially since their openers are the only ones trying to make a difference in the series.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

New Zealand continue to keep Sri Lanka at bay in their head-to-head tally as they took victory 16 times in 27 outings.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 27

New Zealand - 16

Sri Lanka - 8

Ties - 2

Abandoned - 1

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand

In both matches in the series so far, Sri Lanka’s first wicket has been superior to that of New Zealand, largely due to Rachin Ravindra who was the first to lose his wicket on both occasions. His partnership with Tim Robinson yielded opening totals of 13 and 20 runs in the last two games while Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis were significantly better. Together, Sri Lanka’s opening pair added 32 and 121 runs to the first wicket and the bookmakers are, naturally, in favor of them to outdo New Zealand once more.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka National teams Saxton Oval, null New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.653 Bet Now! Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Best Batters

Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Daryl Mitchell stands as New Zealand’s leading run-getter at the moment, having amassed a total of 80 runs in two innings. After scoring a well-crafted 62 in the first outing of the series, he was dismissed for 18 in the previous match. Given his performance in the tour so far, he is expected to come out on top in the next match.

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Pathum Nissanka is the top batter for Sri Lanka in the series so far with a total of 127 runs in two innings. After missing out on a century in the first match where he was dismissed for 90, he emerged as the second highest run-getter with 37 runs in the previous fixture. His consistency makes him a dependable choice for the upcoming game as well.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Best Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Jacob Duffy leads New Zealand’s bowling attack in the series with seven wickets in two innings. He was the top wicket-taker for the team on both occasions, having claimed three wickets in the first game and four more in the second. With his phenomenal average of 5.14 in the tournament thus far, he is the top pick to be their premier bowler once again.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

After being the joint highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the first game of the series with two wickets, Wanindu Hasaranga was the leading bowler last time out where he picked two more wickets. Overall, he is the team’s top bowler in the series with an average of 15.25, making him the leading choice for the next match, too.