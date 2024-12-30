Facts: Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka is the top batter of the tour so far with 90 runs in a single innings.

New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy stands as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with three wickets in one innings.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

In the opening game of the present tour, New Zealand edged out a victory by the skin of their teeth against Sri Lanka. The latter made the terrible mistake of fielding first on a batting-friendly track which essentially gave New Zealand the advantage right from the start. They piled on 172 runs while batting first, largely thanks to Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell’s innings as they scored 62 and 59 runs, respectively. Sri Lanka’s wicket-taking prowess was on display as Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga captured two wickets apiece but they were not the best at curtailing runs.

The target was not unattainable by any means for Sri Lanka but their batting performance was already on tenterhooks coming into the series and they disappointed once again. Openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis came in guns blazing with knocks of 90 and 46, respectively, and they scored 121 runs together before the fall of the first wicket. However, not a single other batter from the team was able to notch up an individual double digit score which resulted in Sri Lanka being kept down to 164 by the end of the match. This handed New Zealand victory by eight runs.

New Zealand chance of winning - 60%

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 40%

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New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

New Zealand to score over 19.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Tim Robinson’s opening partnership with Will Young in the previous T20I series against Sri Lanka did not quite soar as expected. In the two matches played in the series, the pair added 0 and 16 runs to the first wicket. However, with Tim Robinson opening alongside Rachin Ravindra in the ongoing series, the first wicket has a bit more promise. Having scored 20 runs together in the last game, their partnership is only expected to get better here on out.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

Sri Lanka made the fatal mistake of choosing to field first in the last outing at Bay Oval where those batting first have a clear cut advantage. Those setting the target have 12 victories in 18 fixtures held here, even with a low average first innings total of 153. Seeing as there is a well-established pattern at this venue, the toss winning skipper will want to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

A 5% threat of rainfall is not likely to disrupt the match and partially overcast skies are expected at Mount Maunganui with the temperature touching 26 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Bevon Jacobs, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry.

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Mark Chapman Batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell Batter Mitchell Santner (C) All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand banded together quite well with a defendable total on the board and the bowlers who did justice by keeping Sri Lanka at bay. Their bowlers, especially, were responsible for turning the match on its head.

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kusal Perera Batter Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Charith Asalanka (C) Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka let slip an easy win when it was within reach and the batters absolutely failed the team.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

New Zealand extended their lead against Sri Lanka after taking victory in their previous match against each other, having won 15 of 26 fixtures.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 26

New Zealand - 15

Sri Lanka - 8

Ties - 2

No Result - 1

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka @ 1.82 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka’s openers pulled off a shocker of an innings in the first game of the series; while Pathum Nissanka is usually the only contributor, fellow opener Kusal Mendis stepped up in the last match and the pair added 121 runs to the first wicket. Surprisingly, it was New Zealand’s openers who let down as Tim Robinson and Rachin Ravindra barely managed 20 runs together before the first dismissal. Despite this unexpected turn of events, the bookmakers continue to back New Zealand’s openers to come good in the next match.

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New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Best Batters

Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Daryl Mitchell was the top batter for New Zealand in the previous game against Sri Lanka where he secured a half-century with 62 runs. In his T20I career spanning 64 innings, he has amassed 1358 runs with an average of 26.62. Given his performance in the last match, he is expected to come out on top once again.

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected since opener Pathum Nissanka emerged as Sri Lanka’s leading run-getter against New Zealand with a 90-run knock, the highest individual score of the match. He has been the only consistent batter for his side lately and his T20I average of 30.05 makes him the top pick for the next match as well.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Best Bowlers

Mitchell Santner to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Mitchell Santner went wicketless in the first T20I match of the series against Sri Lanka where his four-over spell yielded an economy rate of 6.50. However, he remains a top contender since he has 117 wickets in 105 innings with a T20I career average of 22.24. Despite his performance in the last encounter, he is anticipated to be their premier bowler.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga was tied as Sri Lanka’s top wicket-taker in the last outing versus New Zealand where he picked two wickets in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 8.25. He has been a dependable player for the team and his bowling average of 16.50 makes him the leading choice for the upcoming fixture.