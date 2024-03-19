NEW (New Zealand Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction NEW 39 % Chance of Winning ENG 61 % Bet Now! New Zealand Women and England Women are set to take on each other in the T20I series of England Women’s Tour of New Zealand on March 19, 2024. Their clash is going to be hosted at University Oval, Dunedin, at 6:30 A.M IST.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

New Zealand Women were defeated by Pakistan Women on home soil in the T20I series they participated in prior to this. The first match was rather unfortunate for the home team since they were struggling to withstand Pakistan Women’s bowling attack who took them down one at a time and forced them out for a total of 127 runs. Naturally, NZ Women could not defend this tally. The second time around, they gave in to defeat despite having been tasked with a rather simple chase of 137 runs, which they ended up losing by ten runs. With the series victory out of the question, they refused to settle for a total washout and brought home a six-run victory even though it was too little, too late.

England Women were quite the opposite against India Women in their previous T20I series. They won two remarkably dominant matches and sealed the series victory as the visiting team. They secured a daunting total of 197 runs during the first match and watched their opposition struggle to chase it down. The English side emerged triumphant by 38 runs. England Women made their efforts in the second match look like short work given that they limited the hosts to a mere 80 runs and chased it down with four wickets still in hand. Having brought home the series win, they did not have to try much in the final match and conceded defeat by five wickets to India Women, though it was hardly a dent for the island country.

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 39%

England Women chance of winning - 61%

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New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Tips

New Zealand Women to score under 42.5 in the first six overs @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

New Zealand Women have not surpassed the 40-run mark during the powerplay in several of their T20I matches in the recent past. Their last T20I series was against Pakistan Women where the team scored 39, 29 and 34 runs in the first six overs. Moreover, their two completed T20I matches against South Africa are also testament to the fact that they are not equipped to score big in the powerplay as they set up totals of 39 and 40 runs. Their potential to score less than 42.5 runs in the next game cannot be dismissed.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: England Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at University Oval is quite beneficial to batters who will have the potential to put up a competitive tally if they play their cards right and hold off the bowlers in the early stages of the innings. It can also play to the strengths of spinners towards the death. The T20I matches held here have been in favor of teams batting first who have won on four occasions while the chasing side has clinched victory twice in six fixtures. The team that wins the toss will want to bat first in the next game.

Weather Report

Dunedin is projected to witness sunny conditions paired with a rain-free forecast the day of the match with temperatures reaching 13 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Women Player List

Suzie Bates (c), Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Eden Carson, Fran Jones, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Mikaela Greig.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates (C) All-rounder Bernadine Bezuidenhout Wicket-keeper Brooke Halliday All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Georgia Plimmer Batter Hannah Rowe All-rounder Isabella Gaze Batter Jess Kerr Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Fran Jones Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women have got their work cut out for them as they buckle up to face England Women after a string of poor performances.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Hollie Armitage, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Bess Heath Batter Heather Knight (C) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Danielle Gibson All-rounder Linsey Smith Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Charlie Dean Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women are in a good position at the moment and their tour of India inspires confidence in their ability to win come what may.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

New Zealand Women and England Women have faced each other 31 times in the T20 format, out of which 23 matches were won by England Women and New Zealand Women emerged victorious on seven occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 31

New Zealand Women - 7

England Women - 23

Abandoned - 1

New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand Women @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

New Zealand Women’s opening partnerships against Pakistan Women were somewhat average as they scored 31, 3 and 33 runs before their first dismissal. England Women were worse off as their opening duo collaborated for 1, 18 and 2 runs in their T20 series against India Women. However, despite this, they have the potential to score big against New Zealand Women on the opening front, especially with the absence of the latter’s key bowlers like Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine among others in the upcoming game.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Batters

Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Suzie Bates scored a half-century in the last match of the T20 series the team played against Pakistan Women, having amassed 51 runs with a strike rate of 121.42. In the remaining two matches of the series, she scored 18 runs and 28 runs, making her one of the top scorers for NZ Women. She will be expected to come out on top in the next game.

Heather Knight to be England Women’s Best Batter

Heather Knight achieved a half-century against India Women during their last T20I encounter wherein she scored 52 runs. She is also a highly seasoned batter with 1738 runs in 95 innings of her T20I career thus far. She is the top pick for the upcoming game.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Eden Carson to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

Eden Carson delivered a brilliant spell against Pakistan Women during the final match of their T20 series - in four overs, she allowed 20 runs and bagged two wickets which gave her an economy rate of 5.00. Moreover, she has captured 23 wickets in 19 innings over the course of her T20I career which makes her a dependable choice to be their top bowler.

Charlie Dean to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Charlie Dean played two innings against India Women in their previous T20I series and captured three wickets in the process. In her T20I career so far, she has 21 wickets in 16 innings. She will be anticipated to emerge as the team’s premier bowler in the next match.