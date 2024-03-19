NEW (New Zealand Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction
NEW
39%
Chance of Winning
ENG
61%
T20i
University of Otago Oval
Facts:
- England Women have a major leg-up on New Zealand Women by 23-7 in their T20I tally.
- New Zealand Women’s Suzie Bates was the leading run scorer of the T20I series against Pakistan Women prior to this with 97 runs in three innings.
New Zealand Women vs England Women Chances of Winning
New Zealand Women were defeated by Pakistan Women on home soil in the T20I series they participated in prior to this. The first match was rather unfortunate for the home team since they were struggling to withstand Pakistan Women’s bowling attack who took them down one at a time and forced them out for a total of 127 runs. Naturally, NZ Women could not defend this tally. The second time around, they gave in to defeat despite having been tasked with a rather simple chase of 137 runs, which they ended up losing by ten runs. With the series victory out of the question, they refused to settle for a total washout and brought home a six-run victory even though it was too little, too late.
England Women were quite the opposite against India Women in their previous T20I series. They won two remarkably dominant matches and sealed the series victory as the visiting team. They secured a daunting total of 197 runs during the first match and watched their opposition struggle to chase it down. The English side emerged triumphant by 38 runs. England Women made their efforts in the second match look like short work given that they limited the hosts to a mere 80 runs and chased it down with four wickets still in hand. Having brought home the series win, they did not have to try much in the final match and conceded defeat by five wickets to India Women, though it was hardly a dent for the island country.
- New Zealand Women chance of winning - 39%
- England Women chance of winning - 61%
New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Tips
New Zealand Women to score under 42.5 in the first six overs @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
New Zealand Women have not surpassed the 40-run mark during the powerplay in several of their T20I matches in the recent past. Their last T20I series was against Pakistan Women where the team scored 39, 29 and 34 runs in the first six overs. Moreover, their two completed T20I matches against South Africa are also testament to the fact that they are not equipped to score big in the powerplay as they set up totals of 39 and 40 runs. Their potential to score less than 42.5 runs in the next game cannot be dismissed.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New Zealand Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5
England Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Higher Opening Partnership: England Women
New Zealand Women vs England Women Toss Prediction
The pitch at University Oval is quite beneficial to batters who will have the potential to put up a competitive tally if they play their cards right and hold off the bowlers in the early stages of the innings. It can also play to the strengths of spinners towards the death. The T20I matches held here have been in favor of teams batting first who have won on four occasions while the chasing side has clinched victory twice in six fixtures. The team that wins the toss will want to bat first in the next game.
Weather Report
Dunedin is projected to witness sunny conditions paired with a rain-free forecast the day of the match with temperatures reaching 13 degrees Celsius.
New Zealand Women Player List
Suzie Bates (c), Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Eden Carson, Fran Jones, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Mikaela Greig.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suzie Bates (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Bernadine Bezuidenhout
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Brooke Halliday
|
All-rounder
|
Maddy Green
|
Batter
|
Georgia Plimmer
|
Batter
|
Hannah Rowe
|
All-rounder
|
Isabella Gaze
|
Batter
|
Jess Kerr
|
Bowler
|
Lea Tahuhu
|
Bowler
|
Eden Carson
|
Bowler
|
Fran Jones
|
Bowler
New Zealand Women Team Form
New Zealand Women have got their work cut out for them as they buckle up to face England Women after a string of poor performances.
England Women Player List
Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Hollie Armitage, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tammy Beaumont
|
Batter
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
All-rounder
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Bess Heath
|
Batter
|
Heather Knight (C)
|
Batter
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Danielle Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
|
Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
|
Charlie Dean
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
England Women Team Form
England Women are in a good position at the moment and their tour of India inspires confidence in their ability to win come what may.
New Zealand Women vs England Women Head-to-Head
New Zealand Women and England Women have faced each other 31 times in the T20 format, out of which 23 matches were won by England Women and New Zealand Women emerged victorious on seven occasions.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 31
New Zealand Women - 7
England Women - 23
Abandoned - 1
New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Odds
England Women to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand Women @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
New Zealand Women’s opening partnerships against Pakistan Women were somewhat average as they scored 31, 3 and 33 runs before their first dismissal. England Women were worse off as their opening duo collaborated for 1, 18 and 2 runs in their T20 series against India Women. However, despite this, they have the potential to score big against New Zealand Women on the opening front, especially with the absence of the latter’s key bowlers like Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine among others in the upcoming game.
New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Batters
Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter
Suzie Bates scored a half-century in the last match of the T20 series the team played against Pakistan Women, having amassed 51 runs with a strike rate of 121.42. In the remaining two matches of the series, she scored 18 runs and 28 runs, making her one of the top scorers for NZ Women. She will be expected to come out on top in the next game.
Heather Knight to be England Women’s Best Batter
Heather Knight achieved a half-century against India Women during their last T20I encounter wherein she scored 52 runs. She is also a highly seasoned batter with 1738 runs in 95 innings of her T20I career thus far. She is the top pick for the upcoming game.
New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Bowlers
Eden Carson to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler
Eden Carson delivered a brilliant spell against Pakistan Women during the final match of their T20 series - in four overs, she allowed 20 runs and bagged two wickets which gave her an economy rate of 5.00. Moreover, she has captured 23 wickets in 19 innings over the course of her T20I career which makes her a dependable choice to be their top bowler.
Charlie Dean to be England Women’s Best Bowler
Charlie Dean played two innings against India Women in their previous T20I series and captured three wickets in the process. In her T20I career so far, she has 21 wickets in 16 innings. She will be anticipated to emerge as the team’s premier bowler in the next match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England Women
- New Zealand Women to win @ 2.20 (Parimatch)
- England Women to win @ 1.63 (Parimatch)
Parimatch