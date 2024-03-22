NEW (New Zealand Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction NEW 38 % Chance of Winning ENG 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.455 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and New Zealand Women will be clashing in the second T20I of the England Women tour of Bangladesh 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Saxton Oval, Nelson on March 22 and will begin from 6:30 AM IST.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

In the upcoming second match of the three-game series between New Zealand Women and England Women, the former finds themselves in a precarious position after suffering a 27-run defeat in the opening match. Facing a daunting challenge, Suzie Bates' team must rebound from their lacklustre batting performance and address their struggles over the past year. With wickets falling at regular intervals in the previous game, New Zealand Women must shore up their batting order and break free from their recent string of failures to mount a strong comeback in the series.

On the flip side, England Women enter the second match with confidence riding high, having dominated their opponents in the previous encounter. With a stellar track record against New Zealand Women, having lost only two out of their last ten encounters, Heather Knight's team boasts a formidable top order and a clinical performance in both batting and bowling. With the series within grasp, England Women will be eager to maintain their momentum and secure victory in the second match, relying on their strong batting lineup to clinch the series in just two games. It remains to be seen whether New Zealand Women can summon the resilience to level the series against their dominant opponents.

England Women chance of winning - 62%

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 38%

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New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Tips

England Women to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)

England Women played the first T20I and their batting was very impressive in the game. Their openers posted 27 runs before their 1st dismissal. This ranges over our target. New Zealand Women have been very disappointing with their bowling order. To add to this fact, they conceded 40, 28 & 64 runs before they picked their first wicket in the last T20I series against Pakistan. Tammy Beaumont and Sophia Dunkley opened for the team and scored 15 & 32 runs respectively in the previous game. Dunkley and Beaumont average at 23.32 & 23.78 respectively in the format. That said, the batters look in good form and will look to accumulate over 20 runs before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 61.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

Saxton Oval, Nelson, has been known to be a good ground for the batters. With comparatively shorter boundaries compared to other venues in the country, batters have liked playing here. The ball also tends to do a bit in the initial overs, which will encourage the fast bowlers. It is a small ground and a good surface to bat on if the batters can see through their initial overs. Chasing scores is tough as the wicket gets slower in the second innings. The side winning the toss shall like to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

There is a forecast for cloudy skies in Nelson, which will aid the fast bowlers. The temperature will remain around 27 degree Celsius on the game day.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (captain), Hollie Armitage, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Linsey Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Heather Knight (c) Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Bess Heath Batter Lauren Bell Bowler Charlotte Dean All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

England Women Team Form

The team is in terrific form. They are coming after a win in the first T20I of the series. They won the game in a terrific fashion and performed well in both the departments.

New Zealand Women Players List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates (c) All-rounder Fran Jonas Bowler Georgia Plimmer Batter Maddy Green Batter Hannah Rowe All-rounder Brooke Halliday Batter Mikaela Greig Batter Jess Kerr Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Rosemary Mair Bowler Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper

New Zealand Women Recent Form

New Zealand Women lost their last T20I by 27 runs. They performed poorly in their batting order. They bundled out for 133 runs in the game. The team will be looking to perform better in the next game.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

The sides have clashed 30 times in the format where England Women amassed 24 wins while New Zealand Women won on 6 occasions

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New Zealand Women - 6

England Women - 24

No Result/Abandoned - 0

New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Odds

In the first T20I, England Women batted first and they posted a total of 160 for 4 in 20 overs. Sophia Dunkley scored 32 runs at the top of the order but got out at a wrong time. Heather Knight then played a captain's knock of 63 runs in 39 balls to take England Women to a strong total of 160 in 20 overs of play. During the chase, Suzie Bates fought hard and scored 65 runs but she couldn't find apt support at the other end as wickets kept tumbling in regular succession. The New Zealand Women never looked comfortable in the game and eventually fell short by 27 runs. ENG-W will look to continue their winning streak whereas NZ-W really need to perform well with the bat and the ball.

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New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Batters

Heather Knight to be England Women’s Best Batter

Heather Knight is leading her side from the front. She averages 24.01 in the format. However, she was able to strike 63 runs off 39 balls in the last game. She will be expected to bat fiercely in the next game too.

Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Suzie Bates has an average of 30.31 in the format. She was fantastic in the first game. She scored 65 off 51 balls in the last game. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Sarah Glenn to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Glenn is a terrific bowler in the team. She has picked 65 wickets in her T20I career. She picked a wicket in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Jess Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

Jess Kerr is a young bowler from the team. She picked a wicket in the last game but also maintained a good economy rate with her deliveries. She will be the best bowling pick in the next game.