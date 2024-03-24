NEW (New Zealand Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction NEW 35 % Chance of Winning ENG 65 % Bet Now! England and New Zealand Women will be clashing again in the third T20I of the England Women tour of Bangladesh 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Saxton Oval, Nelson on March 24 and will begin from 5:30 AM IST.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

New Zealand Women are not without top quality players but the overall depth of the squads. It was a close contest in the last game but New Zealand Women faced another loss and are now 0-2 behind in the series. With wickets falling at regular intervals in the previous game, New Zealand Women must shore up their batting order and break free from their recent string of failures to mount a strong comeback in the series.

England Women were always expected to be too strong for New Zealand Women in this series and although the second WT20I was closer than the first, the visitors have looked likely to win both matches for the majority of the games. Heather Knight's team boasts a formidable top order and a clinical performance in both batting and bowling. With a 2-0 lead in the current series, England Women will be eager to maintain their momentum and secure victory in the third game, clinching the series. It remains to be seen whether New Zealand Women can summon the resilience to level the series against their dominant opponents.

England Women chance of winning - 65%

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 35%

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New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Tips

New Zealand Women to score under 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)

New Zealand Women played the second T20I of the series and failed again to win the fixture. The openers posted the scores of 1 & 8 runs before their first dismissal in two games. Suzie Bates opens for the team alongside various other batters. Isabella Gaze and Bernadine Bezuidenhout also opened for the team respectively in two games alongside Bates. The Australian bowlers have been very efficient in picking wickets in the games. Lauren Bell and Linsey Smith were the first responders and managed to pick the first wicket in the two games. That said, NZ-W are very likely to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Sixes: England Women 1.60 Bet on PARIMATCH Most Fours: England Women 1.43 Bet on PARIMATCH Highest Opening Partnership: England Women 1.77 Bet on PARIMATCH

New Zealand Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

At the outset of the match, the wicket shows signs of seam movement, providing pacers with plenty of opportunities to challenge the batsmen. However, if the batting side successfully handles the initial threat posed by the new ball, they can capitalise on the ground’s compact dimensions to hit the ball far. Spin bowlers are unlikely to receive considerable support from the pitch. The side winning the toss shall like to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The temperature is not forecast to reach 20 degrees during Sunday afternoon in this game but the humidity levels will be high from start to finish. Plenty of cloud but no rain is expected across the WT20I.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (captain), Hollie Armitage, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Linsey Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Heather Knight (c) Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Bess Heath Batter Lauren Bell Bowler Charlotte Dean All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

England Women Team Form

The team is in terrific form. They are coming after two consecutive wins in the T20I series. They won the game in a terrific fashion and performed well in both the departments.

New Zealand Women Players List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates (c) All-rounder Fran Jonas Bowler Bernadine Bezuidenhout Batter Maddy Green Batter Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Brooke Halliday Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Jess Kerr Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Rosemary Mair Bowler Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper

New Zealand Women Recent Form

New Zealand Women lost their last WT20I by 15 runs. They performed better in their bowling order but it was not enough to win the game. They have to bat better in the remaining games in order to win games.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

The sides have clashed 31 times in the format where England Women amassed 25 wins while New Zealand Women won on 6 occasions

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New Zealand Women - 6

England Women - 25

No Result/Abandoned - 0

New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Odds

In the second WT20I, England Women batted first and they posted a total of 149 for 7 in 20 overs. Heather Knight was the standout performer, scoring an impressive 56 runs off 40 balls. In terms of bowling, Lauren Bell and Charlotte Dean took 2 wickets each for New Zealand Women, showcasing a strong team effort, but the splendid performance of all these players could not lead the team to victory. New Zealand Women could not chase the target in time and posted only 134 runs, losing 8 wickets in the process. ENG-W won the game by 15 runs. Amelia Kerr was the top performer from NZ, scoring 44 runs in 36 balls, and Suzie Bates contributed 19 runs in 13 balls. On the bowling front, Lauren Bell and Charlotte Dean took 2 wickets for England Women. England Women have won four of their last five WT20Is against New Zealand Women and they will be full of confidence ahead of this game.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Batters

Heather Knight to be England Women’s Best Batter

Heather Knight is leading her side from the front. She averages 24.76 in the format. However, she was able to strike 63 runs in the first game while smashing an unbeaten 56 in the next game. She will be expected to bat fiercely in the next game too.

Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Suzie Bates has an average of 30.23 in the format. She was fantastic in the first game. She scored 65 off 51 balls in the last game. She scored 19 runs in the second game. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Lauren Bell is a terrific bowler in the team. She has picked 4 wickets in the two T20Is. She picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Sophie Devine to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

The bowling will rest on Sophie Devine. She made her return and picked 2 wickets in the last game. She will be the bowling pick for the next game.