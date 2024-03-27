NEW (New Zealand Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction NEW 29 % Chance of Winning ENG 71 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.393 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 New Zealand Women and England Women are poised to take on each other in the fourth T20I match of England Women’s tour of New Zealand on March 27, 2024. They will meet at Basin Reserve, Wellington, at 5:30 A.M IST.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

England Women lead the tally in the series so far as they stand 2-1 against New Zealand Women. The first two matches of the tour swung in their favor as they batted first on both occasions; the first time around, they put up a target of 160 during the first match which New Zealand Women struggled to chase down. The latter found themselves on the losing side despite the efforts of acting skipper Suzie Bates who contributed 65 runs and held down the fort until the return of key players from the Women’s Premier League.

During the second match of the series, England Women set up a mediocre score of 149 runs with the held of captain Heather Knight who added 56* runs to the tally and watched the rest of her team collapse at the other end of the crease. However, they did not have much to worry about since New Zealand Women could not pose a threat yet again and were bundled out for 134 runs.

It was only in the third match of the tour where New Zealand Women were able to salvage their position and prevent themselves from losing the series with two matches to spare. They batted first this time and scored 155 runs with skipper Sophie Devine having done the bulk of the scoring with 60 runs against her name. This put England Women under pressure and they received the raw deal this time considering they scored 152 runs and lost by three runs.

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 29%

England Women chance of winning - 71%

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New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Tips

New Zealand Women to score over 41.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.81 (Parimatch)

New Zealand Women have been able to accumulate decent runs during the first six overs in the previous three matches of the series. So far, the kiwis have scored 44, 48 and 40 runs by the end of the powerplay. They have been quite impressive in this aspect as they play for damage limitation and their approach has yielded results. They are expected to surpass 41.5 runs during the powerplay of the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Women Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England Women Opening PartnershipOver 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: England Women 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

Basin Reserve has proven to be advantageous to the sides bowling first given that three out of four T20I matches held at the venue have been won by them. Only one match has seen the team batting first come out on top. It is not a particularly high scoring pitch since the average first innings score is around 138 runs. These factors will likely lead the toss winner to opt to field first in the next game.

Weather Report

It is anticipated to be rather windy on match day with a negligible 5% chance of precipitation. The temperatures are likely to reach 21 degrees Celius.

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Eden Carson, Fran Jones, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Mikaela Greig.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-rounder Bernadine Bezuidenhout Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Sophie Devine (C) All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Brooke Halliday Batter Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Hannah Rowe Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Rosemary Mair Bowler Fran Jones Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women finally found their footing in the last game but they missed the mark in the series and it seems highly likely that they will be on the losing side once again.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Hollie Armitage, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Sophia Dunkley Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Heather Knight (C) All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Danielle Gibson All-rounder Bess Heath Batter Hollie Armitage Batter Charlie Dean Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women are in considerably better form compared to New Zealand Women and are projected to win the series in the next game.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

New Zealand Women and England Women have taken on each other 34 times in the T20I format. The former has won on eight occasions while England Women have been quite dominant with 25 victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 34

New Zealand - 8

England - 25

Abandoned - 1

New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Odds

England Women to score under 20.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

In the first three matches of the series, England Women were only able to post a decent opening partnership in the first match where Tammy Beaumont and Sophia Dunkley collaborated for 27 runs. In the following two matches, however, things went south for the island nation whose first wicket partnerships regressed to three runs and two runs. The previous two matches indicate that they are not in a position to put up a competitive opening stand in the next match.

New Zealand Women vs England Women T20i Basin Reserve, Wellington New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.94 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.393 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.48 Bet Now!

New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Batters

Sophie Devine to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Sophie Devine, the skipper, joined the series after the completion of the first match which she missed due to her participation in the Women’s Premier League. She scored 17 runs during the second match of the tour but made her mark with 60 runs and a strike rate of 162.16 in the third game. She will be anticipated to come out on top once again.

Heather Knight to be England’s Best Batter

With the exception of the last game where she was dismissed for ten runs, Heather Knight was England Women’s leading batter two matches in a row. During the first game, she scored 63 runs and went on to achieve yet another half-century with an unbeaten 56 runs during the second match. She will be the top pick for the upcoming match.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

Amelia Kerr has settled into her rhythm as she has picked up a wicket in each of the two innings she has played so far. She also claimed seven wickets in nine innings during the Women’s Premier League prior to this series. She will be relied upon to emerge as their top bowler.

Lauren Bell to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Although she failed to capture any wickets in the last encounter, Lauren Bell leads England Women’s bowling attack in the series with four wickets. She picked up two wickets in each of the matches and maintains an overall economy rate of 7.75 in the series. She is the top choice for the next game as well.