NEW (New Zealand Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction NEW 23 % Chance of Winning ENG 77 % Bet Now! England and New Zealand Women will be clashing for the last time in the series in the England Women tour of New Zealand 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Basin Reserve, Wellington on March 29 and will begin from 5:30 AM IST.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

Sophie Devine and her team are probably feeling disappointed because they missed a chance to even out the series in the last match. Despite Devine's great performance as both a batter and bowler, the home team only managed to win by 3 runs in the third T20I. Unfortunately, in the fourth match, New Zealand's women's team was outplayed again, and now they're behind 1-3 in the series. The upcoming match is their last chance to salvage something, but their batting hasn't been performing well, so another loss seems likely.

England's women's team was always expected to be stronger in this series. Their batters have scored a lot, and their bowlers have been good at limiting runs. They comfortably won the last T20I and have already secured the series with a 3-1 lead. Now, their goal is to finish the series strongly.

England Women chance of winning - 77%

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 23%

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New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Tips

New Zealand Women to score under 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)

New Zealand Women played the fourth T20I of the series and could not continue their winning momentum from the win in the 3rd T20I. The openers posted the scores of 1, 8, 44 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in four games. Suzie Bates opens for the team alongside Bernadine Bezuidenhout in the series. Bates and Bezuidenhout average at 25.5 & 19.33 respectively in the current series. The team could not score over 18 runs in three out of the four games. The England bowlers have been very efficient in picking wickets in the games. That said, NZ-W are very likely to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 60.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England Women’s opening partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England Women 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

The 5th T20I of the New Zealand vs England Women’s series 2024 will take place at Basin Reserve in Wellington. With the series already won by the visitors, England looks formidable with the bat and may aim for another competitive total like in the previous match. A score of 175+ in the first innings could be decisive on this ground. In Women’s T20Is at this venue, teams bowling first have won 3 out of 4 matches. Despite the hosts' recent struggle to chase a target, opting to bowl first remains a favorable choice at this ground.

Weather Report

The weather will be windy with a high of 14 degrees Celsius in Wellington on the match day.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (captain), Hollie Armitage, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Linsey Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Heather Knight (c) Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Alice Capsey Batter Lauren Bell Bowler Charlotte Dean All-rounder Nat-Sciver Brunt All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler

England Women Team Form

The team is in terrific form. They are coming after a win in the last game. They performed well in the batting department but their bowlers have been the reason for their win in the last game.

New Zealand Women Players List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates (c) All-rounder Fran Jonas Bowler Bernadine Bezuidenhout Batter Maddy Green Batter Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Brooke Halliday Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Jess Kerr Bowler Hannah Rowe All-rounder Rosemary Mair Bowler Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper

New Zealand Women Recent Form

New Zealand Women made some progress after a win in the third T20I. However, the team lost again in the 4th game and have lost hold of the series. Their batters need a lot of work to play against ENG-W bowlers.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

The sides have clashed 33 times in the format where England Women amassed 26 wins while New Zealand Women won on 7 occasions

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New Zealand Women - 7

England Women - 26

No Result/Abandoned - 0

New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Odds

In the fourth WT20I, England Women batted first and they posted a total of 177 for 3 in 20 overs. Maia Bouchier was the standout performer, scoring an impressive 91 runs off 56 balls. Nat-Sciver Brunt remained unbeaten at 29 in the game. The NZ-W bowlers could not do much in the game and conceded a lot of runs in the match. New Zealand Women batters could not chase the target in time. They could only register 130/7 in 20 overs, losing the game by 47 runs. Brooke Halliday was the top scorer in the game with 25 runs while the other batters bundled out pretty cheaply in the game. Charlie Dean was the best bowler from ENG-W with 4 wickets in the game.

Promoted to open the batting, Bouchier thumped 12 fours and two sixes to help England to a 47-run win and an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Bouchier alongside with other top order batters make ENG-W a strong batting unit. The New Zealand Women missed out on a chance to level the series in the last game in Wellington. They are trailing 1-3 in the 5-match series and will be hoping to finish on a winning note.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Batters

Maia Bouchier to be England Women’s Best Batter

Maia Bouchier is the top batter from the ENG-W team. She has already amassed 217 runs in 4 games at an average of 72.33. She is coming from a superb strike of 91 runs off 56 balls in the last game. Bouchier is in terrific form and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr will go in as the best batting prospect from NZ-W team. She has scored 109 runs in 3 games at an average of 54.5. She scored 44, 44* & 21 runs in the three games. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Charlie Dean to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Charlie Dean is a terrific bowler. She has picked a total of 6 wickets in 4 games. She has an economy rate of 6.37 in the series. She is coming from a 4-wicket haul in the previous outing.

Sophie Devine to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

The bowling will rest on Sophie Devine. She has 4 wickets in 3 games of the current series. She will go in as the best bowling pick.