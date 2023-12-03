NEW (New Zealand Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction NEW 55 % Chance of Winning PAK 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand Women and Pakistan Women battle out in the 1st of three T20 internationals in Pakistan Women's tour of New Zealand Women on Sunday, 3rd December 2023. The match will be played at University Oval, Dunedin and the scheduled start time is 6:30 am IST.

NZ-W vs PAK-W Chance of Winning

New Zealand Women holds an unbeaten record against Pakistan Women in T20I’s. The Black Caps women won nine of the last T20I matches played at home and their last international series against South Africa Women in South Africa ended in a (1-1) draw. All the senior players part of the squad were part of the WBBL and most of the players are in- form which increases their chances of winning.

Pakistan Women are coming off a 2-1 series loss against Bangladesh Women. However, they bounced back with a decisive 3-0 victory over South Africa Women at home. With most of their senior players back in the squad for the first T20I against New Zealand, they started the tour on a positive note by defeating the New Zealand A side in the warm-up match.

New Zealand Womens (NZ-W) chance of winning: 55%

Pakistan Womens (PAK-W) chance of winning: 45%

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NZ-W vs PAK-W Betting Tips

Amelia Kerr has been in blistering form, scoring 61 and 70 runs in her last two T20I appearances. Her hot streak continues in the WBBL, and she has now amassed over 50 runs in three of her last five T20I matches. For those seeking a surefire bet, look no further than Amelia Kerr to score another half-century or more.

NZ-W vs PAK-W Toss Prediction

The surface at University Oval, Dunedin is a batters paradise and a high scoring venue. In the initial stages of the match fast bowlers get some lateral movement and swing and as the game progresses the ball comes on the bat nicely making it easier for the batsman to score runs. In the 25 T20 matches played at the University Oval in Dunedin the team batting first eight matches and the team batting second won 17 matches. The average 1st innings score is 168 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will likely opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at University Oval, Dunedin on Sunday, 3rd December 2023 is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius and 75% humidity, 70% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 32 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and there is a 60% chance of rain during the match hours.

New Zealand Women Players List

Sophie Devine (c), Kate Anderson, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

New Zealand Women Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Sophie Devine All-rounder Suzie Bates Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout Wicket Keeper Izzy Gaze Batter Eden Carson All-rounder Fran Jonas Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Hannah Rowe Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler

New Zealand Women Recent Form

New Zealand Women won three and lost two of the last five T20I matches played. They lost the last T20I match against South Africa Women by 11 runs.

Pakistan Women Players List

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Pakistan Women Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Sidra Amin Batter Muneeba Ali Wicket Keeper Bismah Maroof Batter Aliya Riaz Batter Nida Dar All-rounder Natalia Parvaiz Batter Najiha Ali All-rounder Fatima Sana Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler Diana Biag Bowler

Pakistan Women Recent Form

Pakistan Women won one and lost four of the last five T20I matches played. They won the last T20I match against Bangladesh Women by 31 runs.

NZ-W vs PAK-W Head to Head Record

New Zealand Women holds a strong head-to-head record against Pakistan Women in T20 Internationals. In eight head-to-head matches played till date, New Zealand Women won all the eight matches and displayed absolute dominance. In their last 5 head to head matches, New Zealand Women won all five matches, while Pakistan Women failed to win a single match.

Matches Played: 8

New Zealand Women Won: 8

Pakistan Women Won: 0

NZ-W vs PAK-W Betting Odds

New Zealand Women to win the Opening Partnership

New Zealand Women on an average scored 24 runs for the opening wicket in the last two T20I matches, on the other hand Pakistan Women scored seven runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of both the openers of both the teams we predict New Zealand Women win the opening Partnership.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women T20i University of Otago Oval, Dunedin New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.07 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now!

NZ-W vs PAK-W Top Batters

Sophie Devine to be the top batter for New Zealand Women (NZ-W)

Sophie Devine was in rollicking form in the WBBL, where she scored 489 runs in 15 matches and was the fourth-best batter in the tournament. Her performance in T20 internationals in 2023 has been ordinary, however, with only 148 runs in 10 matches. The experienced Kiwi batter has scored 998 runs in 35 T20I matches at home and is just two short of reaching the 1,000-run milestone on home soil. Devine is one of the best T20 batters in the world, and given her recent form in the WBBL, we back her to continue her good run and score a match-winning knock to kick start the series.

Bismah Maroof to be the top batter for Pakistan Women (PAK-W)

Bismah Maroof, the leading run-scorer of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh Women, compiled 98 runs. Maroof has accumulated 329 runs in 11 T20I matches at an impressive average of 36.55 in 2023. A reliable batter known for her consistency, Maroof occupies a key role at the top of the order for Pakistan Women. Considering her recent form, we believe she is the best bet to be Pakistan Women's top scorer.

NZ-W vs PAK-W Top Bowlers

Lea Tahuhu to be the top bowler for New Zealand Women (NZ-W)

Lea Tahuhu took two wickets in two matches in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa Women. Since the conditions are expected to be overcast on Sunday, which favors swing, Tahuhu, one of the best swing bowlers in the world, could be lethal. She has picked up 14 wickets in seven T20I matches in 2023, including six wickets in four matches against Pakistan Women. The 33-year-old has also bagged a remarkable 32 wickets in 24 T20I matches played in New Zealand. Given her phenomenal home T20I record, we predict that Lea Tahuhu will be the top wicket-taker for New Zealand Women.

Nashra Sandhu to be the top bowler for Pakistan Women (PAK-W)

Nashra Sandhu took three wickets in three matches in the recently concluded T20I series against Bangladesh Women. Sandhu has taken 17 wickets in 12 T20I matches in 2023, and is one of the leading wicket-takers for Pakistan Women in T20Is this year. She has been the main strike bowler in the last two T20I series and considering her recent form, we predict Nashra Sandhu to be the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan Women.