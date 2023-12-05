NEW (New Zealand Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction NEW 75 % Chance of Winning PAK 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand Women and Pakistan Women battle out in the 2nd T20I on Tuesday, 5th December 2023. The match will be played at University Oval, Dunedin and the scheduled start time is 5:30 am IST.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Chance of Winning

Pakistan Women registered their first win against New Zealand Women in T20 internationals in the first T20I match on Sunday. Maddy Green's knock of 43 runs and Suzie Bates' contribution of 28 runs helped New Zealand Women post a total of 127/6. Fatima Sana emerged as the best bowler for Pakistan Women, picking up three wickets. Pakistan Women then comfortably chased down the target in 18.2 overs, thanks to some high-quality batting performances from Shawaal Zulfiqar (41 runs), Muneeba Ali (23 runs), Nida Dar (23 runs), and Aliya Riyaz (25 runs). Sophie Devine stood out as the most effective bowler for New Zealand Women, claiming two wickets.

The return of Amelia Kerr boasts New Zealand Women’s chances of winning the second T20I.

New Zealand Womens (NZ-W) chance of winning: 75%

Pakistan Womens (PAK-W) chance of winning: 25%

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New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips

Amelia Kerr to score over 22.5 runs at 1.83 (Melbet)

Amelia Kerr has been in red hot form in recent times and has scored 30, 31, 48, 20, 64 in her last five innings.

Kerr has now scored over 23 runs in four of her last five T20 matches. For those seeking a surefire bet, look no further than Amelia Kerr to score over 22.5 runs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sophie Devine to score over/under 21.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Melbet Shawaal Zulfiqar to score over/under 13.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Melbet Amelia Kerr to score over/under 22.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Melbet

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

The surface at University Oval, Dunedin is a batters paradise and a high scoring venue. In the initial stages of the match fast bowlers get some lateral movement and swing and as the game progresses the ball comes on the bat nicely making it easier for the batsman to score runs. In the 26 T20 matches played at the University Oval in Dunedin the team batting first won eight matches and the team batting second won 18 matches. The average 1st innings score is 166 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will likely opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at University Oval, Dunedin on Tuesday, 5th December 2023 is expected to be around 14 degrees Celsius and 76% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 32 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

New Zealand Women Players List

Sophie Devine (c), Kate Anderson, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

New Zealand Women Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Sophie Devine All-rounder Suzie Bates Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Kate Anderson All-rounder Bernadine Bezuidenhout Wicket Keeper Eden Carson All-rounder Fran Jonas Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Hannah Rowe Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler

New Zealand Women Recent Form

New Zealand Women won two and lost three of the last five T20I matches played. They lost the last T20I match against Pakistan Women by seven wickets.

Pakistan Women Players List

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Pakistan Women Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Shawaal Zulfiqar Batter Muneeba Ali Batter Bismah Maroof Batter Aliya Riaz Batter Nida Dar All-rounder Omaima Sohail All-rounder Najiha Alvi Wicket Keeper Fatima Sana Bowler Umm-e-Hani Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler Diana Biag Bowler

Pakistan Women Recent Form

Pakistan Women won two and lost three of the last five T20I matches played. They won their last T20I match against New Zealand Women by seven wickets.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head Record

New Zealand Women holds a strong head-to-head record against Pakistan Women in T20 Internationals. In nine head-to-head matches played till date, New Zealand Women won eight matches and displayed absolute dominance, while Pakistan Women snatched one win. In their last 5 head to head matches, New Zealand Women won four matches, while Pakistan Women emerged victorious in one match.

Matches Played: 9

New Zealand Women Won: 8

Pakistan Women Won: 1

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

New Zealand Women to win the Opening Partnership @ 1.57 (Melbet)

New Zealand Women on an average scored 27 (20,27,33) runs before the fall of first wicket in the last three T20I matches, on the other hand Pakistan Women scored 15 (40, 3, 3) runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of both the openers of both the teams we predict New Zealand Women to score more runs than Pakistan Women for the first wicket.

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New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Sophie Devine to be the top batter for New Zealand Women (NZ-W) at 4.00 (Melbet)

Devine scored 11 runs in 17 balls in the first T20I match against Pakistan Women. She was in rollicking form in the WBBL, where she scored 489 runs in 15 matches and was the fourth-best batter in the tournament. It is a must win match for New Zealand Women as a loss here would result in them dropping the series to Pakistan Women. Devine is known to deliver in series deciders and high pressure matches therefore we back her to produce a match winning knock and be the top batter for New Zealand Women.

Bismah Maroof to be the top batter for Pakistan Women (PAK-W) at 3.75 (Melbet)

Bismah Maroof remained unbeaten in the first T20I, where she scored 13 runs in 18 balls. Maroof has amassed 342 runs in 12 T20I matches at an impressive average of 36.55 in 2023. A reliable batter known for her consistency, Maroof occupies a key role at the top of the order for Pakistan Women. Considering her recent form, we believe she is the best bet to be Pakistan Women's top scorer.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be the top bowler for New Zealand Women (NZ-W) at 3.75 (Melbet)

Amelia Kerr boasts an impressive record against Pakistan Women in T20Is, having taken eight wickets in five matches. In the recently concluded WBBL, Kerr showcased her bowling prowess by bagging 10 wickets. Considering her recent bowling form and her exceptional record against Pakistan Women, we anticipate Amelia Kerr to take more wickets than other bowlers.

Fatima Sana to be the top bowler for Pakistan Women (PAK-W) at 4.00 (Melbet)

Fatima Sana took three wickets ij the first T20I match on Sunday and guided Pakistan Women to their maiden T20I win against New Zealand Women. She has picked up eight wickets in nine T20I matches in 2023. Given her performance in the first T20I, we back Fatima Sana to produce another match winning spell and be the top bowler for Pakistan Women.