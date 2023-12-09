NEW (New Zealand Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction

NEW

76%

Chance of Winning

PAK

24%

Parimatch

1.32
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Melbet

1.49
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Megapari

1.395
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T20i

Queenstown Events Centre

Having clinched a historic series win, Pakistan Women will take on New Zealand Women in the third and final T20 international on Saturday, December 9th. The two teams will lock horns at John Davies Oval in Queenstown, with the match scheduled to begin at 5:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • Pakistan's Aliya Riaz struck 25 not-out in 12 balls in the first T20I and 32 not-out in 22 balls in the second.
  • New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr has 874 runs in T20Is at 26 average while picking 61 wickets at 5.85 economy.

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New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Chance Winning

Pakistan Women came on this tour of New Zealand having never defeated NZ women in the T20 format. Two games later, they have secured their first ever series win outside Asia and Ireland. Pakistan won the series opener by seven wickets and then edged out the hosts in the second game by 10 runs.

Having lost the first game while batting first, New Zealand opted to field first in the second game at Dunedin on Tuesday. The visitors had a steady start with 39 for 1 in the powerplay. Muneeba Ali scored 35 off 28 at the top of the order before she was caught and bowled by Hannah Rowe in the ninth over.

Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals as Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar couldn't convert their starts. They were 101/5 at the end of 16 overs and needed a strong finish. Aliya Riaz provided just that with an unbeaten 32 off 22 to push the total to 137. Fran Jonas and Molly Penfold bagged two wickets each for the hosts.

New Zealand women could not get a good start in their chase as Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana struck twice each in the powerplay. The hosts lost their experienced trio of Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr. Georgia Plimmer then scored a run-a-ball 28 while Maddy Green added 18.

Needing 49 off 23, Hannah Rowe made 33 off 24 balls but the target was just out of reach. For Pakistan, Fatima Sana was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 22 in four overs as they held off the hosts.

Pakistan Women may have won both the games so far but New Zealand still remain the stronger side on paper. Here are the two teams' chances of winning the third T20 international.

  • New Zealand Women's chance of winning: 76%
  • Pakistan Women’s chance of winning: 24%

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New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips

Suzie Bates has got starts in all of her previous four games, with 26, 18, 28 and 18 runs. She has a stellar record in T20 internationals with over 4000 runs at an average of nearly 30. Betting on her to score over 16.5 runs in the match would be wise.

Pakistan captain made 23 runs in the first game of the series and 14 in the second. Nida Dar has over 1800 runs in T20I cricket and will be a key here. Bet on her to score over 14.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

New Zealand Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs

1.84
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Pakistan Women Opening Partnership Over 15.5 runs

1.84
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Higher Opening Partnership: New Zealand Women

1.69
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New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

John Davies Oval in Queenstown has hosted only two women's T20 international matches, with both of them being won by the team batting first. In men's cricket, three out of four games have been claimed by the team batting second. With the nature of the pitch not known, teams could look to bowl first here. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests rain could play a spoilsport in this game with showers expected in Queenstown on Saturday morning and afternoon. There is a high chance of rain around the venue with a 90% chance of precipitation and around 14mm of rain predicted. The temperature is likely to hover around 10-16 degree Celsius with wind gusts blowing at 50 kmph.

New Zealand Women Player List

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Kate Anderson, Jess Kerr, Isabella Gaze

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Wicketkeeper

Suzie Bates

Batter

Amelia Kerr

All-rounder

Sophie Devine (capt)

All-rounder

Maddy Green

All-rounder

Georgia Plimmer

All-rounder

Hannah Rowe

All-rounder

Lea Tahuhu

Bowler

Molly Penfold

Bowler

Eden Carson

Bowler

Fran Jonas

Bowler

New Zealand Women Recent Form

New Zealand batters have failed to get going in the ongoing series, especially Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr. The hosts lost the opening game by seven wickets after posting only 127 runs on the board. In the second game, they fell 10 runs short while chasing 138.

Pakistan Women Players List

Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Nida Dar (c), Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani, Sidra Ameen, Ghulam Fatima, Waheeda Akhtar, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Muneeba Ali

Batter

Shawaal Zulfiqar

Batter

Bismah Maroof

Batter

Nida Dar (capt)

All-rounder

Aliya Riaz

All-rounder

Omaima Sohail

All-rounder

Fatima Sana

All-rounder

Diana Baig

All-rounder

Najiha Alvi

Wicket-keeper

Nashra Sandhu

Bowler

Sadia Iqbal

Bowler

Pakistan Women Recent Form

Pakistan Women lost their previous series against Bangladesh in October by 1-2 but have done a terrific job to clinch this series with a game to go. Their bowlers have been exceptional, restricting the hosts to 127 in both games while Aliya Riaz has been the difference with the bat.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head Record

New Zealand and Pakistan Women have competed against each other in 10 T20 internationals. New Zealand have won eight of those games while Pakistan have claimed the most recent two games.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

Pakistan Women total fours under 14.5 @ XX (Parimatch)

Batters have found it tough to score freely in this series and that is likely to be the case in the third game as well. Pakistan lacks power in their side barring Aliya Riaz. Betting on Pakistan Women to score under 14.5 fours in the match would be a good move.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women

T20i

Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

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New Zealand

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1.32
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Pakistan

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New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for New Zealand Women

The 23yr old all-rounder only featured in the second game and was dismissed in single digits. But she has a pretty good record in international T20s with 874 runs at an average of 26 and strike rate of 110. Amelia is coming off some decent form in the WBBL. Bet on Kerr to be the top batter for New Zealand Women.

Muneeba Ali to be the top batter for Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali has been a key player for Pakistan in the last few years. The opening batter’s overall T20I record doesn't look great but she has put up some good performances in recent times. She made 23 in the series opener and struck 35 off 28 in the second game. Back her to be Pakistan Women's top batter.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Fran Jonas to be the top bowler for New Zealand Women

The 19yr old left arm orthodox spinner was excellent in the last game, picking 2 for 21 in four overs. Fran Jonas has 16 wickets in T20I cricket at a superb economy of 5.14. You can back Jonas to be the top bowler for New Zealand Women.

Fatima Sana to be the top bowler for Pakistan Women

Fatima Sana has been the most impactful bowler from either side in this series. The right arm medium pacer picked 3 for 18 off four overs in the opening game and backed it up with 3 for 22 in the second. Bet on Sana to be the top bowler for Pakistan in this match.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

New Zealand Women

Pakistan women have got the better of White Ferns in the ongoing series. But the hosts still have a better side and will be motivated to avoid the clean sweep. New Zealand will expect more from their senior players such Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu. Our prediction is that New Zealand Women will win this match.
  • New Zealand Women to win the match @ 1.32 PARIMATCH
  • Pakistan Women to win the match @ 3.28 PARIMATCH
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