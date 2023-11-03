Oman vs Bahrain Match Prediction OMN 78 % Chance of Winning BAH 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Dafabet 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Oman and Bahrain battle out in semi final one of ICC Mens T20I World Cup Asia Cup finals on Thursday, 3rd November 2023. The match is slated to be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur and the scheduled start time is 10:45 am IST.

Oman vs Bahrain Chance of Winning

Oman won their last match against Nepal by five runs. Batting first Oman finished at 145/9 on the back of some key contributions from Pratik Athavale (24 runs in 18 balls), Zeeshan Maqsood (32 runs in 26 balls), Naseem Khushi (25 runs in 14 balls) and Shakeel Ahmed (22 runs in 17 balls). Oman bowlers then responded positively by bowling tight line and lengths and picking up wickets at regular intervals led by Bilal Khan (3/30) and assisted by two wicket hauls from Shakeel Ahmed (2/15), Mehran Khan (2/20) and Aqib Illyas (1/16). Nepal were bowled out for 140 runs in 20 overs as Oman booked their spot in the semi finals.

Bahrain lost their last match against Kuwait by four wickets. Batting first Bahrain finished at 158/9 with the help of cameos from Imran Anwar (37 runs in 25 balls) and Imran Ali (22 runs in 33 balls). Defending a challenging total Bahrain were on top early in the second innings but a magnificent half century from Usman Patel (64 runs in 34 balls) and a quick fire cameo from Mohammed Aslam (36 runs in 20 balls) helped Kuwait chase down the target in 16.3 overs.

Oman’s chance of winning: 78%

Bahrain’s chance of winning: 22%

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Oman vs Bahrain Betting Tips

Oman captain Zeeshan Mqasood has scored 115 runs (32,26 & 56*) in the last three matches. He has scored over 25 runs in each of the three occasions and looks in very good form. We believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score over 25 runs against Bahrain.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bahrain to win 3.27 Bet on Parimatch Oman to win 1.29 Bet on 1xBet Bahrain to win 3.80 Bet on Dafabet

Oman vs Bahrain Toss Prediction

The surface at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur is a balanced track that favours both batsman and bowlers. The pitch assists fast bowlers early in the innings and as the game progresses spinners come into play as they can extract some turn. In the last six T20I matches played at this venue the team batting first won four matches and the team batting second won two matches. The average 1st innings score is 163 runs.

In the last three morning matches played at Kirtipur the batting first won two matches, while the team batting second won one match and the average 1st innings score is 155 runs. Based on the recent outcomes and how the pitch has played out, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Friday, 03rd November 2023 is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 62% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 13 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Oman Players List

Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Bukkapatnam Siddharth, Sandeep Goud.

Oman Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kashyap Prajapati Batsman Pratik Athavale Wicket Keeper Aqib Illyas All-rounder Zeeshan Maqsood All-rounder Shoaib Khan Batsman Ayaan Khan All-rounder Naseem Khushi Batsman Mehran Khan Bowler Shakeel Ahmed Bowler Kaleemullah Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Recent Form

Oman won the last five T20I matches played. They won their last match against Nepal by five runs and are positioned at the top of the table in Group A.

Bahrain Players List

Umer Toor (c), Abdul Majid Abbasi, Imran Ali Butt (wk), Sohail Ahmed, Haider Butt, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Sachin Kumar, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Yasser Nazir, Sai Sarthak.

Bahrain Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Umer Toor Batsman Imran Ali Butt Wicket Keeper Sohail Ahmed Batsman Haider Butt All-rounder Imran Javed Anwar All-rounder Junaid Aziz Batsman Rizwan Butt All-rounder Abdul Majir Abbasi Bowler Ali Dawood Bowler Sathaiya Veerapathiran Bowler Sachin Kumar Bowler

Bahrain Recent Form

Bahrain won three and lost two of the last five T20I matches played. They lost their last match against Kuwait by four wickets and are positioned at second position in group B

Oman vs Bahrain Head to Head Record

In the last four head-to-head matches played between Oman and Bahrain in T20 internationals, Bahrain won two matches and Oman won two matches.

Matches Played: 04 matches

Oman Won: 2 matches

Bahrain Won: 2 matches

Oman vs Bahrain Betting Odds

Oman to win an opening Partnership

Oman on average scored 25 runs for the opening wicket in the last three T20 matches, on the flip side Bahrain are averaging six runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, we predict Oman to win an opening Partnership.

Oman vs Bahrain T20i Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu Oman Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.29 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.29 Bet Now! Bahrain Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 3.80 Bet Now!

Oman vs Bahrain Top Batters

Zeeshan Maqsood to be the top batter for Oman

Zeeshan Maqsood scored 32 runs and was the top batter for Oman in the last match against Nepal. Maqsood has led from the front smashing 114 runs in three matches at an average of 57.00. He has scored 107 runs in two matches against Bahrain and we predict Zeeshan Maqsood to be the top batter for Oman versus Bahrain.

Imran Ali to be the top batter for Bahrain

Imran Ali scored 22 runs in the last match against Kuwait and was the second best batter for Bahrain. He has been in good touch in the tournament and has scored 90 runs in three matches at an average of 30.00 in the tournament so far. Imran Ali has scored 145 runs in the last five T20I matches and we expect him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Bahrain against Oman.

Oman vs Bahrain Top Bowlers

Bilal Khan to be the top bowler for Oman

Bilal Khan bowled a match winning spell in the last match against Nepal finishing with match figures of 3/30 and was the top bowler for Oman. He has picked up seven wickets in three matches and is the leading wicket taker for Oman in the tournament. He is a key bowler for Oman early in the powerplay and in the death overs. We back Bilal Khan to once again weave his magic with the ball and be the top bowler for Oman against Bahrain.

Mohammad Rizwan Butt to be the top bowler for Bahrain

Mohammad Rizwan’s economy was on the higher side against Kuwait in the last match and finished with match figures of 2/48 . Rizwan Butt has been at his best in the competition and has bagged six wickets in three matches and he is the leading wicket taker for Bahrain in the tournament. With the pitch assisting fast bowlers Rizwan Butt will fancy his chances of adding a few more wickets to his tally. He has picked up 18 wickets in 12 matches in 2023 and is the strike bowler for Bahrain. We predict Mohammad Rizwan Butt to be the top bowler for Bahrain against Oman.