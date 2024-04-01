Oman vs Namibia Match Prediction OMN 42 % Chance of Winning NAM 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Namibia and Oman will meet again in the first of the five match series of the Namibia tour of Oman 2024. The game will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on April 1. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Oman vs Namibia Chance of Winning

Oman are placed 18th in the ICC T20I rankings. They perform well at home but struggle in multilateral tournaments. Oman played their last T20I series against Papua New Guinea and won the series by 2-1. The team performed well in the bowling department but needs work with their batting. This will be the second time the sides will clash in the format and Oman will look to register a strong performance in the game. Aqib Ilyas will lead the Oman side.

Namibia have dropped two places in the ICC T20 Men’s ranking and now occupy the 13th place in the list. Namibia had a brief break from the format but they returned to play in the African Games 2024. The team performed very well but the team was knocked out in the finals of the competition. Namibia has not been very good with their batting lately but must focus on their next task of facing Oman in the format. Gerhard Erasmus has been named as the captain of the Namibia cricket team.

Namibia’s chance of winning: 58%

Oman’s chance of winning: 42%

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Oman vs Namibia Betting Tips

Namibia to score low before 1st dismissal

Namibia is a stronger team on paper in comparison to Oman in the 20 over format. However, they have been struggling currently in the batting department. Malan Kruger and Nikolaas Davin opened for the team in those games and posted the scores of 20, 43 & 3 runs before their 1st dismissal. Kruger and Davin average at 23.16 & 29.17 in the format but look out of form currently. Namibia posted 0 before their first dismissal in the only meeting against Oman in the format. Oman have a weak batting line-up as well but boast a pretty decent bowling unit. That said, Namibia will be losing their 1st wicket pretty early in the next game.

Oman vs Namibia Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground offers a balanced contest between bat and ball and also favours pacers. Both teams will be eager to put on a show, with chasing being the preferred option for the captains winning the toss.

Weather Report

It will be a hot day on April 1, 2024. The weather will be perfect for a game of cricket. The temperature will hover around 30 degree Celsius during the game. The humidity will be around 40%.

Oman Players List

Aqib Ilyas (c), Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah, Samay Shrivastava, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi(wk), Pratik Athavale(wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Shakeel Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Pratik Athavale Wicket-keeper Kashyap Prajapati Batter Aqib Ilyas (c) All-rounder Zeeshan Maqsood All-rounder Khalid Kail Batter Ayaan Khan All-rounder Mehran Khan Bowler Rafiullah Batter Naseem Khushi Batter Kaleemullah Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Recent Form

Oman won three out of their last five outings. They have a good bowling unit but lack in their batting line-up. Oman will look to level the tally against Namibia in the upcoming T20I series.

Namibia Player List

David Wiese, Dylan Leicher, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Van Rensburg (wk), Zane Green (wk), Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Simon Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni

Predicted playing XI

Gerhard Erasmus © Batter Zane Green Wicket Keeper Malan Kruger Batter JP Kotze Batter David Wiese All-rounder Gerhard Van Rensburg All-rounder Jan Frylinck All-rounder Ruben Trumpelmann Bowler Bernard Scholtz Bowler Ben Shikongo Bowler Jack Brassell Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia have a strong batting order. But their batting unit looked out of form in the recent games. They have strong bowlers in the team. They won two of their last five T20Is. The team will be looking to do well in the upcoming T20I series against Oman.

Oman vs Namibia Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed a single time in the format where Namibia managed to win the game.

Oman won- 0

Namibia won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Oman vs Namibia Betting Odds

Oman went against Papua New Guinea in their last T20I series. They won the series by 2-1. In the last T20I, PNG batted first in the game. They scored 127, losing 6 wickets in the process. Oman were very efficient in their bowling department. Aqib Ilyas picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Oman surpassed the target comfortably and won the game by 4 wickets with an over remaining. Khalid Kail was the top batter from Oman with the score of an unbeaten 32. Oman will be looking to seal the first game in their favour.

Namibia contested in the African Games 2024. They surpassed the group games and reached the play-offs. The team reached the finals and lost in the finals against Zimbabwe Emerging Players. In the game, Namibia scored 113/7 in the game. Dylan Leicher scored 29 runs in the game while others dismissed out for a much cheaper score in the game. Namibia could not defend the target and conceded 114 runs in the 15th over. Namibia lost the game by 8 wickets. Peter-Daniel Blignaut was the only successful bowler in the team with 2 wickets in the game. Namibia will hope to do better in the upcoming game with the return of their major players in the format.

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Oman vs Namibia Top Batters

Gerhard Erasmus to be the top batter for Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus will go in as the best batting prospect from the team. He has scored 1194 runs in 50 T20Is of his career. He averages at 32.27 in the format. Erasmus will be expected to bat well in the first game of the series.

Khalid Kail to be the top batter for Oman

Khalid Kail scored 88 runs in the last three games against Papua New Guinea in the previous series. He averages 44.00 in the format. He is expected to score high for Oman in the first T20I of the series.

Oman vs Namibia Top Bowlers

Bernard Scholtz to be the top bowler for Namibia

Bernard Scholtz will go in as the best bowling pick from Namibia in the first T20I of the series. He picked 3 wickets in his last outing against Oman. He will be expected to deliver the same in the next game.

Bilal Khan to be the top bowler for Oman

Bilal Khan will be the best bowler from Oman in the next game. He picked 4 wickets in the last series against Papua New Guinea. He also picked 4 wickets in the last outing against Namibia in the format.