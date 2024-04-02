Oman vs Namibia Match Prediction OMN 34 % Chance of Winning NAM 66 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Namibia and Oman will meet again in the second T20I of the Namibia tour of Oman 2024. The game will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on April 2. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Oman vs Namibia Chance of Winning

Oman are placed 18th in the ICC T20I rankings. Oman played their last T20I series against Papua New Guinea and won the series by 2-1. The team performed well in the bowling department but needs work with their batting. Their lack in the batting performance was visible in the first T20I where Namibia won the game. They are 0-1 behind in the series and must bounce back with the next fixture.

Namibia are placed 13th in the ICC T20 Men’s ranking. Namibia had a brief break from the format but they returned to play in the African Games 2024. The team performed very well but the team was knocked out in the finals of the competition. Namibia has not been very good with their batting lately but they still managed to overpower Oman in the first T20I of the series. They are 1-0 ahead in the current series and must continue the same in the next game. Gerhard Erasmus has been named as the captain of the Namibia cricket team.

Namibia’s chance of winning: 66%

Oman’s chance of winning: 34%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Oman vs Namibia Betting Tips

Namibia to score under 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@PARIMATCH)

Namibia is a stronger team on paper in comparison to Oman in the 20 over format. However, they have been struggling currently in the batting department. Malan Kruger and Nikolaas Davin opened for the team in those games and posted the scores of 20, 43 & 3 runs before their 1st dismissal. Coming into this series, Malan Kruger and JP Kotze opened for the team and posted the score of 10 runs before their first dismissal. Kruger and Kotze average at 21.00 & 20.40 in the format but look out of form currently. Oman have a weak batting line-up as well but boast a pretty decent bowling unit. That said, Namibia will be losing their 1st wicket pretty early in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oman’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Oman 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Oman vs Namibia Toss Prediction

The next T20I between Oman and Namibia is set to take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). It is known to assist both batters and bowlers. The wicket is usually slow, and the batters need to farm strike and convert singles to doubles. Bowlers need to be accurate in their lines and lengths. Given it is an afternoon game, batting first would be the best option, as the pitch could get slower with the progression of the match.

Weather Report

It will be a hot day on April 2, 2024. The weather will be perfect for a game of cricket. The temperature will hover around 30 degree Celsius during the game. The humidity will be around 40%.

Oman Players List

Aqib Ilyas (c), Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah, Samay Shrivastava, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi(wk), Pratik Athavale(wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Shakeel Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Pratik Athavale Wicket-keeper Kashyap Prajapati Batter Aqib Ilyas (c) All-rounder Zeeshan Maqsood All-rounder Khalid Kail Batter Ayaan Khan All-rounder Mehran Khan Bowler Rafiullah Batter Shakeel Ahmed Bowler Fayyaz Butt Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Recent Form

Oman won two out of their last five outings. They have a good bowling unit but lack in their batting line-up. They lost the first T20I of the series by 4 wickets. The team will look to strike back in the next game in order to level the series.

Namibia Player List

David Wiese, Dylan Leicher, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Van Rensburg (wk), Zane Green (wk), Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Simon Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni

Predicted playing XI

Gerhard Erasmus © Batter Zane Green Wicket Keeper Malan Kruger Batter JP Kotze Batter David Wiese All-rounder Gerhard Van Rensburg All-rounder Jan Frylinck All-rounder Ruben Trumpelmann Bowler Bernard Scholtz Bowler Dylan Leicher Bowler Tangeni Lungameni Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia have a strong batting order. But their batting unit looked out of form in the recent games. They have strong bowlers in the team. They won three of their last five T20Is. The team are 1-0 ahead in the current series and will be looking to widen the gap between them and Oman.

Oman vs Namibia Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed twice in the format where Namibia managed to win both the games.

Oman won- 0

Namibia won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Oman vs Namibia Betting Odds

In the first T20I, Oman batted first and they were restricted to 109 for 9 in 20 overs. Except for Kashyapkumar Prajapati, no other batter looked to threaten the opposition. He scored 33 runs in the game. Tangeni Lungameni picked up 3 wickets and helped inflict a collapse as Oman had to settle for an ordinary total of 109 in 20 overs of play. During the chase, Namibia lost 4 wickets for just 36 runs and looked to be in deep trouble. Zane Green and David Wiese then took the responsibility of taking their team over the line. They smashed 26 and 23 runs respectively and won the match for Namibia with 4 wickets in hand. Fayyaz Butt took 3 wickets for Oman whereas Mehran Khan picked 2 wickets in the game.

Namibia are better on paper in terms of the squad strength. They will go in as match favourites. However, Oman did better with the bat and scored beyond what they did in the last game.

Oman vs Namibia T20i Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Muscat Oman Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.56 Bet Now! Namibia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now!

Oman vs Namibia Top Batters

Zane Green to be the top batter for Namibia

Zane Green has a low average in the format. However, the batter looks in good form currently. He scored 26 runs in the last game, highest in the team. The batter will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Khalid Kail to be the top batter for Oman

Khalid Kail scored 88 runs in the last three games against Papua New Guinea in the previous series. He averages around 44.00 in the format. He was dismissed out at 1 in the last game. He is expected to score high for Oman in the first T20I of the series.

Oman vs Namibia Top Bowlers

Bernard Scholtz to be the top bowler for Namibia

Bernard Scholtz will go in as the best bowling pick from Namibia in the second T20I of the series. He picked 1 wicket in his last outing against Oman. He will be expected to deliver a better performance in the next game.

Fayyaz Butt to be the top bowler for Oman

Fayyaz Butt is a talented bowler from Oman. He picked 3 wickets for 21 runs in the last game. He will be the best bowling pick in the next game.