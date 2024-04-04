Oman vs Namibia Match Prediction OMN 35 % Chance of Winning NAM 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.568 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Namibia and Oman will meet again in the third T20I of the Namibia tour of Oman 2024. The game will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on April 4. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Oman vs Namibia Chance of Winning

Oman are placed 18th in the ICC T20I rankings. Oman gained a lot of confidence after coming from a series win (2-1) against Papua New Guinea before entering this tour. The team improved their batting performance and posted a competitive score in the last game. Their bowlers were more impressive to restrict Namibia under the target and hence, won the game. The series is tied at 1-1 and will account for a thrilling match in the 3rd T20I.

Namibia are placed 13th in the ICC T20 Men’s ranking. After a brief break from the format, Namibia took part in the African Games 2024. They finished as the first runners-up for the title. Namibia were very efficient with the ball in the first game but lacked the same flair in the second match and lost the game. The series is levelled at 1-1 and Namibia will go out to snatch another victory in the upcoming clash.

Namibia’s chance of winning: 65%

Oman’s chance of winning: 35%

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Oman vs Namibia Betting Tips

Namibia to score under 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@PARIMATCH)

Namibia is a stronger team on paper in comparison to Oman in the 20 over format. However, they have been struggling currently in the batting department. Malan Kruger and Nikolaas Davin opened for the team in those games and posted the scores of 20, 43 & 3 runs before their 1st dismissal. Coming into this series, Malan Kruger and JP Kotze opened for the team and posted the score of 10 & 0 runs before their first dismissal in two games. Kruger and Kotze average at 19.37 & 19.67 in the format but look out of form currently. Oman have a weak batting line-up as well but boast a pretty decent bowling unit. That said, Namibia will be losing their 1st wicket pretty early in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oman’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Oman 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Oman vs Namibia Toss Prediction

The next T20I between Oman and Namibia is set to take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). It is known to assist both batters and bowlers. The wicket is usually slow, and the batters need to farm strike and convert singles to doubles. Bowlers need to be accurate in their lines and lengths. Given it is an afternoon game, batting first would be the best option, as the pitch could get slower with the progression of the match.

Weather Report

It will be a hot day on April 4, 2024. The weather will be perfect for a game of cricket. The temperature will hover around 28 degree Celsius during the game. The humidity will be around 40%.

Oman Players List

Aqib Ilyas (c), Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah, Samay Shrivastava, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi(wk), Pratik Athavale(wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Shakeel Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Pratik Athavale Wicket-keeper Kashyap Prajapati Batter Aqib Ilyas (c) All-rounder Zeeshan Maqsood All-rounder Khalid Kail Batter Ayaan Khan All-rounder Mehran Khan Bowler Rafiullah Batter Shakeel Ahmed Bowler Fayyaz Butt Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Recent Form

Oman returned in the series with a win in the second T20I. They scored decently in the game but the real game changer was their bowling unit. They restricted Namibia to 131 to register a narrow victory. They may lack in some departments but the team makes it up with their sheer will.

Namibia Player List

David Wiese, Dylan Leicher, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Van Rensburg (wk), Zane Green (wk), Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Simon Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni

Predicted playing XI

Gerhard Erasmus © Batter Zane Green Wicket Keeper Malan Kruger Batter JP Kotze Batter David Wiese All-rounder Gerhard Van Rensburg All-rounder Jan Frylinck All-rounder Ruben Trumpelmann Bowler Bernard Scholtz Bowler Dylan Leicher Bowler Tangeni Lungameni Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia have a strong batting order. But their batting unit looked out of form in the recent games. They have strong bowlers in the team. However, the team faced a loss in the last game. They will have to do better to win the next one.

Oman vs Namibia Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed thrice in the format where Namibia has won two games as opposed to Oman’s maiden victory.

Oman won- 1

Namibia won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Oman vs Namibia Betting Odds

In the second T20I, Oman batted first and they posted a total of 137 for 7 in 20 overs. Pratik Athavale gave a promising start to his team by smashing 38 runs off just 26 balls. The rest of the batting line-up collapsed pretty quickly in the game. Namibia were great with the ball. Gerhard Erasmus picked 3 wickets for just 7 runs in the game. During the chase, Namibia lost both its openers cheaply. Gerhard Erasmus played a captain's knock of 58 runs but he failed to find the right support as the wickets on the opposite end kept on falling. Mehran Khan bowled superbly and picked up 3 wickets for 17 runs to help restrict Namibia for 131, as Oman won the match by 6 runs.

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Oman vs Namibia Top Batters

Gerhard Erasmus to be the top batter for Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus is a fantastic cricketer from Namibia. He has an average of 32.17 in the T20Is. He scored 58 runs in the last game and was the top scorer of the team. The batter will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Pratik Athavale to be the top batter for Oman

Pratik Athavale has played 9 T20Is for Namibia and averages 25.37 in them. He has scored 38 runs in the last game and led his team to victory. He will be the best batting prospect from Oman in the next game.

Oman vs Namibia Top Bowlers

Ruben Trumpelmann to be the top bowler for Namibia

Ruben Trumpelmann has played 21 T20Is playing for Namibia. He picked 24 wickets in them. Coming into the series, he picked 2 wickets in the first T20I. He was successful in picking 3 wickets for 30 runs in the last game. He will be expected to carry on his bowling consistency in the next game.

Fayyaz Butt to be the top bowler for Oman

Fayyaz Butt is a talented bowler from Oman. He picked 3 wickets for 21 runs in the first game followed by figures of 2/31 in the last game. He will be the best bowling pick in the next game.