Oman vs Namibia Match Prediction OMN 38 % Chance of Winning NAM 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the final T20I of the Namibia tour of Oman 2024, Namibia and Oman will clash again in a 20 over game. The game will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on April 7. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Oman vs Namibia Chance of Winning

Oman are placed in the top 20 ranks of the ICC T20I Men’s rankings. Oman made a superb return in the series after they won the second and the third game. However, they could not continue to keep the pressure on the Namibian batters who won the previous T20I. The series is now tied at 2-2. Both teams have some of the most talented players in the world. Oman has the likes of Naseem Khushi, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan and so on. They will look to take control by winning the final game and sealing the series in their favour.

Namibia are placed 13th in the ICC T20 Men’s ranking. Namibia looked out of form in the last two outings. Their batting order collapsed pretty early but it was not the case in the previous outing where they scored a lot of runs to win the game comfortably. They levelled the series by 2-2 and must clutch a win to secure the series in their favour. Namibia has the likes of David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus, and many others.

Namibia’s chance of winning: 62%

Oman’s chance of winning: 38%

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Oman vs Namibia Betting Tips

Namibia to score under 16.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@PARIMATCH)

Namibia is a stronger team on paper in comparison to Oman in the 20 over format. However, they have been struggling currently in the batting department. Coming into this series, Malan Kruger and JP Kotze opened for the team and posted the score of 10, 0, 3 & 58 runs before their first dismissal in four games. Kruger and Kotze average at 16.00 & 21.56 in the format but look out of form currently. Although the pair scored 58 runs together for the first wicket in the last game, Kruger lost his wicket early at 3 in the last game. This indicates his dipping form in the format. Oman has displayed an aggressive bowling order. They put pressure right from the beginning and are efficient in picking quick wickets as evident from the past three games. That said, Namibia will be losing their 1st wicket pretty early in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oman’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Namibia’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Namibia 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Oman vs Namibia Toss Prediction

The match between Oman and Namibia is set to take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The venue has been slow and witnessed low scores. Bowlers have dominated the batters with their spells. Batters need to spend some time in the middle before going for shots in the middle overs. With the progression of the match, the wicket is likely to get slower. Bowlers need to operate in good line and length.

Weather Report

It will be a hot day on April 7, 2024. The weather will be perfect for a game of cricket. The temperature will hover around 29 degree Celsius during the game.

Oman Players List

Aqib Ilyas (c), Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah, Samay Shrivastava, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi(wk), Pratik Athavale(wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Shakeel Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Naseem Khushi Wicket-keeper Kashyap Prajapati Batter Aqib Ilyas (c) All-rounder Zeeshan Maqsood All-rounder Khalid Kail Batter Ayaan Khan All-rounder Mehran Khan Bowler Rafiullah Batter Shakeel Ahmed Bowler Fayyaz Butt Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Recent Form

Oman conceded a lot of runs in the last game. However, the batters failed to chase down the target in time.

Namibia Player List

David Wiese, Dylan Leicher, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Van Rensburg (wk), Zane Green (wk), Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Simon Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni

Predicted playing XI

Gerhard Erasmus © Batter Zane Green Wicket Keeper Malan Kruger Batter JP Kotze Batter David Wiese All-rounder Gerhard Van Rensburg All-rounder Jan Frylinck All-rounder Ruben Trumpelmann Bowler Bernard Scholtz Bowler Dylan Leicher Bowler Tangeni Lungameni Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia displayed impressive batting form in the last game. They scored 164 runs in the last game. Their bowlers also did well in the game to win the game.

Oman vs Namibia Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed five times in the format where Namibia leads the tally with three wins while Oman could only win twice.

Oman won- 2

Namibia won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Oman vs Namibia Betting Odds

It was a poor outing for the Oman side in the last game against Namibia. Oman won the toss and chose to field first. Namibia managed to secure 164/4. JP Kotze smashed 78 runs in the game while David Wiese chipped in an unbeaten 51 in the game. Samay Shrivastav picked 2 wickets for Oman. However, the batting order of Oman did not look good as they could only raise 140 for the loss of 9 wickets in the game. Naseem Khushi was the top scorer with 34 runs from Oman. David Wiese performed very well with the ball as he collected 3 wickets against Oman. The bookmakers favour Namibia but considering the form, they will be looking for a win in the final T20I.

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Oman vs Namibia Top Batters

David Wiese to be the top batter for Namibia

David Wiese is a terrific allrounder from Namibia. He scored an unbeaten 51 runs in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Naseem Khushi to be the top batter for Oman

Naseem Khushi averages around 18 in the T20Is. However, his form looks sound in the current series. In the last two games, he struck 66 & 34 runs in the two games and scored highest in the team. This will make him the best batting pick from Oman for the next fixture.

Oman vs Namibia Top Bowlers

Ruben Trumpelmann to be the top bowler for Namibia

Ruben Trumpelmann has played 22 T20Is playing for Namibia. He picked 25 wickets in them. Coming into the series, he picked 1 wicket in the last game but stands as the best wicket-taker from Namibia in this series.

Samay Shrivastav to be the top bowler for Oman

Samay Shrivastav has picked 3 wickets in the last two T20Is. He picked 2/20 in the last game. He will be the best bowling pick from Oman and will be keeping the Namibian batters at check in the next game.