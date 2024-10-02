Oman vs Nepal Match Prediction
OMN
41%
Chance of Winning
NEP
59%
T20i
Maple Leaf North-West Ground
Facts:
- Oman and Nepal have clashed seven times where the tally favours Nepal by 4-2.
- Oman are 2ndt in the standings whereas Nepal are placed at the 1st place.
Oman vs Nepal Chance of Winning
Both teams haven't had great success in recent months and shall look to make a positive start. Oman came into this series with a loss against Nepal in the first game of the competition. However, the team won the next game against Canada. With that, they are placed at the second place in the standings with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.021. Oman will be looking to get back at Nepal in the next game.
After making news for their consistency at the start of the year, Rohit Paudel and his men have lost form in recent months. The team failed to compete during the recent World Cup. Nepal
Oman's chance of winning: 41%
Nepal's chance of winning: 59%
Oman vs Nepal Betting Tips
Oman to score low before 1st dismissal ( @ Parimatch)
Oman had a weak start in the competition. They lost the first game but returned with a win in the next game. Aqib Ilyas and Kashyap Prajapati opened for the team in the two games and scored 0 & 35 for their opening partnerships in the two games. The team has a fragile batting order and have been observed to lose quick wickets in the series. Ilyas and Prajapati average at 27.67 & 21.02 respectively in their T20I careers. Prajapati ducked out in his last match against Nepal whereas Ilyas went out for 2 runs. This resulted in a quick first dismissal in the game. That said, the team is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.
Oman vs Nepal Toss Prediction
Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City, is a small ground with a quick outfield. It allows the batsmen to free their arms and make big scores. There is some assistance for the fast bowlers early in the game. However, spinners have struggled as the short boundaries make life difficult for them. The average scores here have been less than 160. We expect the side winning the toss in this game to have no hesitation in bowing first.
Weather Report
There will be clear skies over King City. The temperature will remain under 17 degrees Celsius.
Oman Player List
Aqib Ilyas (captain), Hammad Mirza, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Pratik Athavale (wicket-keeper), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pratik Athavale
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Wicketkeeper
|
Shoaib Khan
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Batter
|
Zeeshan Maqsood
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All-rounder
|
Khalid Kail
|
Batter
|
Aqib Ilyas (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Ayaan Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Fayyaz Butt
|
All-rounder
|
Kaleemullah
|
Bowler
|
Rafiullah
|
Bowler
|
Shakeel Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Kashyap Prajapati
|
Batter
Oman Team Form
Oman lost the first game against Nepal. However, they are coming off a win over Canada in the last game. They bowled very well and bundled out Canada at 106 runs in the last game. They comfortably chased the target, winning the game by a huge margin.
Nepal Player List
Arjun Saud(wk), Asif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Kushal Malla, Dev Khanal, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kushal Bhurtel
|
Batter
|
Rohit Paudel (c)
|
Batter
|
Gulsan Jha
|
All-rounder
|
Dipendra Singh Airee
|
All-rounder
|
Aasif Sheikh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kushal Malla
|
All-rounder
|
Karan KC
|
Batter
|
Sompal Kami
|
All-rounder
|
Sandeep Lamichhane
|
Bowler
|
Anil Sah
|
Batter
|
Rijan Dhakal
|
Bowler
Nepal Team Form
Nepal started their campaign with a loss over Canada. The team regained their focus in the second game and won it against Oman. __
Oman vs Nepal Head-to-Head Record
Oman and Nepal have met each other seven times before where Nepal leads the tally by 4-2.
Oman Won: 2
Nepal Won: 4
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Oman vs Nepal Betting Odds
Oman clashed with Canada in the last game. Batting first in the game, Canada scored 106 runs while losing all their wickets in the game. Aqib Ilyas, Fayyaz Butt and Kaleemullah picked 2 wickets each in the game. It was a huge success for the bowlers in the game. Chasing the target, Oman scored 107/2 comfortably and won the game by 8 wickets with 5 overs remaining. Aqib Ilyas struck a fantastic 53 off 46 balls in the game while Shoaib Khan remained unbeaten at 30 runs.
Nepal clashed against Canada in their last game. Batting first, Nepal scored 139/6 in the game. Aasif Sheikh (30) and Anil Sah (41) established an opening partnership of 70 runs in the game. Gulsan Jha remained unbeaten at 23 runs in the game.
Oman vs Nepal
T20i
Maple Leaf North-West Ground, null
Oman vs Nepal Top Batters
Aasif Sheikh to be the top batter for Nepal
Nepal’s top batter, Aasif Sheikh, averages 23.85 in his T20I career. He scored 8, 27 & 30 runs in the three games of the series. He will come in as the best batter from Nepal in the next game.
Aqib Ilyas to be the top batter for Oman
Aqib Ilyas is a terrific batter and averages nearly 28 in the format. The batter has scored 2 & 53 runs in the two games respectively. That said, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Oman vs Nepal Top Bowlers
Sandeep Lamichhane to be the top bowler for Nepal
Sandeep Lamichhane was fantastic in the last two games in the series. The bowler picked 3 wickets against Oman in the first game of the series. He took a wicket against Oman in the last fixture. With his bowling skill, he shall pick many wickets in the next game.
Aqib Ilyas to be the top bowler for Oman
Aqib Ilyas leads his side in both the departments. Ilyas picked wickets consistently in the competition. He took 5 wickets in two games so far. He took 3 wickets against Nepal in the first game followed by 2 wickets in the next game against Canada. He will step in as the best bowling pick from the side.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Nepal
Oman to win the match @ 2.17 (Batery)
Nepal to win the match @ 1.70 (Batery)
Batery