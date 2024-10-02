Oman vs Nepal Match Prediction OMN 41 % Chance of Winning NEP 59 % Place a bet Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.652 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Oman and Nepal will face each other in the 5th game of the Oman T20 Tri-series 2024. The game will be played at Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City on October 2, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview for this game.

Oman vs Nepal Chance of Winning

Both teams haven't had great success in recent months and shall look to make a positive start. Oman came into this series with a loss against Nepal in the first game of the competition. However, the team won the next game against Canada. With that, they are placed at the second place in the standings with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.021. Oman will be looking to get back at Nepal in the next game.

After making news for their consistency at the start of the year, Rohit Paudel and his men have lost form in recent months. The team failed to compete during the recent World Cup. Nepal

Oman's chance of winning: 41%

Nepal's chance of winning: 59%

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Oman vs Nepal Betting Tips

Oman to score low before 1st dismissal ( @ Parimatch)

Oman had a weak start in the competition. They lost the first game but returned with a win in the next game. Aqib Ilyas and Kashyap Prajapati opened for the team in the two games and scored 0 & 35 for their opening partnerships in the two games. The team has a fragile batting order and have been observed to lose quick wickets in the series. Ilyas and Prajapati average at 27.67 & 21.02 respectively in their T20I careers. Prajapati ducked out in his last match against Nepal whereas Ilyas went out for 2 runs. This resulted in a quick first dismissal in the game. That said, the team is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Oman vs Nepal Toss Prediction

Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City, is a small ground with a quick outfield. It allows the batsmen to free their arms and make big scores. There is some assistance for the fast bowlers early in the game. However, spinners have struggled as the short boundaries make life difficult for them. The average scores here have been less than 160. We expect the side winning the toss in this game to have no hesitation in bowing first.

Weather Report

There will be clear skies over King City. The temperature will remain under 17 degrees Celsius.

Oman Player List

Aqib Ilyas (captain), Hammad Mirza, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Pratik Athavale (wicket-keeper), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam

Predicted Playing XI

Pratik Athavale Wicketkeeper Shoaib Khan Batter Zeeshan Maqsood All-rounder Khalid Kail Batter Aqib Ilyas (c) All-rounder Ayaan Khan All-rounder Fayyaz Butt All-rounder Kaleemullah Bowler Rafiullah Bowler Shakeel Ahmed Bowler Kashyap Prajapati Batter

Oman Team Form

Oman lost the first game against Nepal. However, they are coming off a win over Canada in the last game. They bowled very well and bundled out Canada at 106 runs in the last game. They comfortably chased the target, winning the game by a huge margin.

Nepal Player List

Arjun Saud(wk), Asif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Kushal Malla, Dev Khanal, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batter Rohit Paudel (c) Batter Gulsan Jha All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Kushal Malla All-rounder Karan KC Batter Sompal Kami All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Anil Sah Batter Rijan Dhakal Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal started their campaign with a loss over Canada. The team regained their focus in the second game and won it against Oman. __

Oman vs Nepal Head-to-Head Record

Oman and Nepal have met each other seven times before where Nepal leads the tally by 4-2.

Oman Won: 2

Nepal Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Oman vs Nepal Betting Odds

Oman clashed with Canada in the last game. Batting first in the game, Canada scored 106 runs while losing all their wickets in the game. Aqib Ilyas, Fayyaz Butt and Kaleemullah picked 2 wickets each in the game. It was a huge success for the bowlers in the game. Chasing the target, Oman scored 107/2 comfortably and won the game by 8 wickets with 5 overs remaining. Aqib Ilyas struck a fantastic 53 off 46 balls in the game while Shoaib Khan remained unbeaten at 30 runs.

Nepal clashed against Canada in their last game. Batting first, Nepal scored 139/6 in the game. Aasif Sheikh (30) and Anil Sah (41) established an opening partnership of 70 runs in the game. Gulsan Jha remained unbeaten at 23 runs in the game.

Oman vs Nepal T20i Maple Leaf North-West Ground, null Oman Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.17 Bet Now! Nepal Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.652 Bet Now!

Oman vs Nepal Top Batters

Aasif Sheikh to be the top batter for Nepal

Nepal’s top batter, Aasif Sheikh, averages 23.85 in his T20I career. He scored 8, 27 & 30 runs in the three games of the series. He will come in as the best batter from Nepal in the next game.

Aqib Ilyas to be the top batter for Oman

Aqib Ilyas is a terrific batter and averages nearly 28 in the format. The batter has scored 2 & 53 runs in the two games respectively. That said, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Oman vs Nepal Top Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be the top bowler for Nepal

Sandeep Lamichhane was fantastic in the last two games in the series. The bowler picked 3 wickets against Oman in the first game of the series. He took a wicket against Oman in the last fixture. With his bowling skill, he shall pick many wickets in the next game.

Aqib Ilyas to be the top bowler for Oman

Aqib Ilyas leads his side in both the departments. Ilyas picked wickets consistently in the competition. He took 5 wickets in two games so far. He took 3 wickets against Nepal in the first game followed by 2 wickets in the next game against Canada. He will step in as the best bowling pick from the side.