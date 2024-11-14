Oman vs Netherlands Match Prediction
OMN
45%
Chance of Winning
NED
55%
T20i
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket
Facts:
- With 550 runs, Michael Levitt is the leading run scorer for Netherlands in this calendar year.
- Oman has bagged two wins in the last ten T20 matches.
Oman vs Netherlands Chance of Winning
Oman and Netherlands go head to head in the second match after Oman took a 1-0 lead in the previous match. Oman have struggled to make a mark in the T20i in this calendar year but they managed to turn things around in the opening game. On the other hand, Netherlands were favoured in the first match as they headed into this series after three wins in four matches but their batsmen failed to show up as they were restricted to 138 runs. Oman lost early wickets in the run chase but Hammad Mirza scored a brilliant half century as Oman won the game with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Netherlands remain favourites in the upcoming game.
- Oman’ chances of winning - 45%
- Netherlands’ chances of winning - 55%
Oman vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
We are again going to go with this tip as Netherlands did outscore Oman in the powerplay in the last game. Even though Netherlands lost the game they have a good batting lineup and we expect them to outscore Oman in the powerplay once again.
Max O’Dowd has had a solid year thus far as he has scored 342 runs and has showcased consistency thus far. Even though O’Dowd did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Oman vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that has bowling first, the last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Oman News & Player List
Oman Player List
Ashish Odedara, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza (wk), Wasim Ali, Aamir Kaleem, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Jay Odedra, Khalid Kail, Pratik Athavale, Mohammad Nadeem
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ashish Odedara
|
Batter
|
Jatinder Singh
|
Batter
|
Karan Sonavale
|
Batter
|
Aamir Kaleem
|
All-rounder
|
Hammad Mirza
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Nadeem
|
Batter
|
Siddharth Bukkapatnam
|
All-rounder
|
Shakeel Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Samay Shrivastava
|
Bowler
|
Jay Odedra
|
Bowler
|
Muzahir Raza
|
Bowler
Oman Team Form
Oman have struggled in the T20 format this season but managed to beat Netherland in the opening game.
Netherlands News & Player List
Netherlands Player List
Max ODowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Noah Croes, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Michael Levitt, Wesley Barresi, Vivian Kingma, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmed, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Kyle Klein, Olivier Elenbaas
Predicted Playing XI
|
Michael Levitt
|
Batter
|
Max O’Dowd
|
Batter
|
Noah Croes
|
Batter
|
Colin Ackermann
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Edwards
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Teja Nidamanuru
|
Batter
|
Bas de Leede
|
All-rounder
|
Timm van der Gugten
|
All-rounder
|
Roelof van der Merwe
|
Bowler
|
Paul van Meekeren
|
Bowler
|
Aryan Dutt
|
Bowler
Netherlands Team Form
Netherlands headed into this series after three wins in four matches but fell short in the opening game against Oman as they trail the series 1-0.
Oman vs Netherlands Head to Head
Netherlands and Oman hold similar records in this fixture as both sides have won twice. Oman won the last game with three wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Oman: 2
Netherlands: 2
Oman vs Netherlands Betting Odds
Netherlands to have a better opening partnership than Oman
Netherlands and Oman head into this series in contrasting forms as Oman has struggled to make an impact in this calendar year. In the opening game it was Oman who managed to turn things around as they registered an impressive win and took a 1-0 lead in a three game bilateral series. Oman also managed to have a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in four of the last five matches Netherlands have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Oman vs Netherlands
T20i
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Muscat
Oman vs Netherlands Top Batters
Jatinder Singh to be Oman’ top batter
Even though Jatinder Singh did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has been pretty consistent for Oman thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Michael Levitt to be Netherlands’ top batter
Michael Levitt did not feature in the last game but we expect him to return in the starting eleven as with 550 runs he is the leading run scorer for Netherlands in T20i this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Oman vs Netherlands Top Bowlers
Aamir Kaleem to be Oman’ top bowler
Aamir Kaleem had a brilliant game against Netherlands in the opening game of the series as he was economical and was unlucky to have bagged only two wickets in the match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Paul van Meekeren to be Netherlands’ top bowler
Paul van Meekeren did not have a great game in the last outing regardless, we are going to stick with him as with 16 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Netherlands
Parimatch