Oman vs Netherlands Match Prediction OMN 45 % Chance of Winning NED 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.622 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Oman take on Netherlands in the second game of the three match bilateral series at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 14 at 07:30 PM IST.

Oman vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Oman and Netherlands go head to head in the second match after Oman took a 1-0 lead in the previous match. Oman have struggled to make a mark in the T20i in this calendar year but they managed to turn things around in the opening game. On the other hand, Netherlands were favoured in the first match as they headed into this series after three wins in four matches but their batsmen failed to show up as they were restricted to 138 runs. Oman lost early wickets in the run chase but Hammad Mirza scored a brilliant half century as Oman won the game with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Netherlands remain favourites in the upcoming game.

Oman’ chances of winning - 45%

Netherlands’ chances of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Oman vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

We are again going to go with this tip as Netherlands did outscore Oman in the powerplay in the last game. Even though Netherlands lost the game they have a good batting lineup and we expect them to outscore Oman in the powerplay once again.

Max O’Dowd has had a solid year thus far as he has scored 342 runs and has showcased consistency thus far. Even though O’Dowd did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Oman vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that has bowling first, the last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Oman News & Player List

Oman Player List

Ashish Odedara, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza (wk), Wasim Ali, Aamir Kaleem, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Jay Odedra, Khalid Kail, Pratik Athavale, Mohammad Nadeem

Predicted Playing XI

Ashish Odedara Batter Jatinder Singh Batter Karan Sonavale Batter Aamir Kaleem All-rounder Hammad Mirza Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nadeem Batter Siddharth Bukkapatnam All-rounder Shakeel Ahmed All-rounder Samay Shrivastava Bowler Jay Odedra Bowler Muzahir Raza Bowler

Oman Team Form

Oman have struggled in the T20 format this season but managed to beat Netherland in the opening game.

Netherlands News & Player List

Netherlands Player List

Max ODowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Noah Croes, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Michael Levitt, Wesley Barresi, Vivian Kingma, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmed, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Kyle Klein, Olivier Elenbaas

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Levitt Batter Max O’Dowd Batter Noah Croes Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Scott Edwards Wicket-keeper Teja Nidamanuru Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Timm van der Gugten All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands headed into this series after three wins in four matches but fell short in the opening game against Oman as they trail the series 1-0.

Oman vs Netherlands Head to Head

Netherlands and Oman hold similar records in this fixture as both sides have won twice. Oman won the last game with three wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Oman: 2

Netherlands: 2

Oman vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Netherlands to have a better opening partnership than Oman

Netherlands and Oman head into this series in contrasting forms as Oman has struggled to make an impact in this calendar year. In the opening game it was Oman who managed to turn things around as they registered an impressive win and took a 1-0 lead in a three game bilateral series. Oman also managed to have a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in four of the last five matches Netherlands have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Oman vs Netherlands T20i Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Muscat Oman Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.3 Bet Now! Netherlands Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.622 Bet Now!

Oman vs Netherlands Top Batters

Jatinder Singh to be Oman’ top batter

Even though Jatinder Singh did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has been pretty consistent for Oman thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Levitt to be Netherlands’ top batter

Michael Levitt did not feature in the last game but we expect him to return in the starting eleven as with 550 runs he is the leading run scorer for Netherlands in T20i this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Oman vs Netherlands Top Bowlers

Aamir Kaleem to be Oman’ top bowler

Aamir Kaleem had a brilliant game against Netherlands in the opening game of the series as he was economical and was unlucky to have bagged only two wickets in the match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Paul van Meekeren to be Netherlands’ top bowler

Paul van Meekeren did not have a great game in the last outing regardless, we are going to stick with him as with 16 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.