Oman vs Netherlands Match Prediction OMN 34 % Chance of Winning NED 66 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.535 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Oman take on Netherlands in the final game of the three match bilateral series at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 16 at 03:30 PM IST.

Oman vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Oman and Netherlands go head to head in the penultimate game with the series tied at 1-1. Netherlands were favourites in this tie prior to the series but Oman managed to upset the odds in the opening game as Netherlands were restricted to 138 runs in 20 overs. Oman lost early wickets in the game but managed to steady the ship and eventually won the tie with three wickets to spare. Netherlands bounced back in the last game as they batted first once again and scored 185 runs. Netherlands captain Scott Edwards was the star of the show as he scored 99 off 55 balls. Oman lost the game by 50 runs. As per our calculations, Netherlands remain favourites in the upcoming game.

Oman’ chances of winning - 34%

Netherlands’ chances of winning - 66%

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Oman vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Even though Oman outscored Netherlands in the powerplay in the last game we expect Netherlands batters to step up in the final game as they have done in prior matches and have a good start. We believe Netherland would outscore Oman in the powerplay.

Max O’Dowd has had a solid year thus far as he has scored 342 runs and has showcased consistency thus far. Even though O’Dowd did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Oman vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that has bowling first, the last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Oman News & Player List

Oman Player List

Ashish Odedara, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza (wk), Wasim Ali, Aamir Kaleem, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Jay Odedra, Khalid Kail, Pratik Athavale, Mohammad Nadeem

Predicted Playing XI

Ashish Odedara Batter Jatinder Singh Batter Karan Sonavale Batter Aamir Kaleem All-rounder Hammad Mirza Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nadeem Batter Siddharth Bukkapatnam All-rounder Shakeel Ahmed All-rounder Samay Shrivastava Bowler Jay Odedra Bowler Muzahir Raza Bowler

Oman Team Form

Oman have struggled in the T20 format this season but managed to win the opening game. In the last match they were beaten by Netherland and it's all square between the two sides.

Netherlands News & Player List

Netherlands Player List

Max ODowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Noah Croes, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Michael Levitt, Wesley Barresi, Vivian Kingma, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmed, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Kyle Klein, Olivier Elenbaas

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Levitt Batter Max O’Dowd Batter Noah Croes Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Scott Edwards Wicket-keeper Teja Nidamanuru Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Timm van der Gugten All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands lost the opening game against Oman but bounced back in style as they won the last game by 50 runs.

Oman vs Netherlands Head to Head

Netherlands hold a slight edge in this fixture against Oman 3-2. In the last game Netherlands won the match by 50 runs.

Head to Head

Oman: 2

Netherlands: 3

Oman vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Netherlands to have a better opening partnership than Oman

Netherlands and Oman head into this series in contrasting forms as Oman has struggled to make an impact in this calendar year. In the opening game they managed to upset the odds and beat Netherlands with three wickets to spare. The visitors bounced back in the last game on the back of an impressive innings by Scott Edwards as they won the game by 50 runs and managed to level the series. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in four of the last six matches Netherlands have managed to have a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Oman vs Netherlands T20i Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Muscat Oman Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.47 Bet Now! Netherlands Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.535 Bet Now!

Oman vs Netherlands Top Batters

Hammad Mirza to be Oman’ top batter

Hammad Mirza has been the most consistent batsman for Oman in this series as he scored a brilliant half century in the first game and then scored 23 off 18 balls in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Scott Edwards to be Netherlands’ top batter

Scott Edwards did not have a great start to the series as he scored six in the opening game. In the last match Edwards scored 99 off 55 balls and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Oman vs Netherlands Top Bowlers

Muzahir Raza to be Oman’ top bowler

Even though Muzahir Raza did not have a great game in the last outing he has been the standout bowler for Oman in this series. In the first game Raza had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Timm van der Gugten to be Netherlands’ top bowler

Timm van der Gugten has been the most consistent bowler for Netherlands in this series thus far. Gugten has bagged four wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.