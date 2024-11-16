Oman vs Netherlands Match Prediction
OMN
34%
Chance of Winning
NED
66%
T20i
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket
Facts:
- With 550 runs, Michael Levitt is the leading run scorer for Netherlands in this calendar year.
- Oman has bagged two wins in the last 11 T20 matches.
Oman vs Netherlands Chance of Winning
Oman and Netherlands go head to head in the penultimate game with the series tied at 1-1. Netherlands were favourites in this tie prior to the series but Oman managed to upset the odds in the opening game as Netherlands were restricted to 138 runs in 20 overs. Oman lost early wickets in the game but managed to steady the ship and eventually won the tie with three wickets to spare. Netherlands bounced back in the last game as they batted first once again and scored 185 runs. Netherlands captain Scott Edwards was the star of the show as he scored 99 off 55 balls. Oman lost the game by 50 runs. As per our calculations, Netherlands remain favourites in the upcoming game.
- Oman’ chances of winning - 34%
- Netherlands’ chances of winning - 66%
Oman vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Even though Oman outscored Netherlands in the powerplay in the last game we expect Netherlands batters to step up in the final game as they have done in prior matches and have a good start. We believe Netherland would outscore Oman in the powerplay.
Max O’Dowd has had a solid year thus far as he has scored 342 runs and has showcased consistency thus far. Even though O’Dowd did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Oman vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that has bowling first, the last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Oman News & Player List
Oman Player List
Ashish Odedara, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza (wk), Wasim Ali, Aamir Kaleem, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Jay Odedra, Khalid Kail, Pratik Athavale, Mohammad Nadeem
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ashish Odedara
|
Batter
|
Jatinder Singh
|
Batter
|
Karan Sonavale
|
Batter
|
Aamir Kaleem
|
All-rounder
|
Hammad Mirza
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Nadeem
|
Batter
|
Siddharth Bukkapatnam
|
All-rounder
|
Shakeel Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Samay Shrivastava
|
Bowler
|
Jay Odedra
|
Bowler
|
Muzahir Raza
|
Bowler
Oman Team Form
Oman have struggled in the T20 format this season but managed to win the opening game. In the last match they were beaten by Netherland and it's all square between the two sides.
Netherlands News & Player List
Netherlands Player List
Max ODowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Noah Croes, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Michael Levitt, Wesley Barresi, Vivian Kingma, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmed, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Kyle Klein, Olivier Elenbaas
Predicted Playing XI
|
Michael Levitt
|
Batter
|
Max O’Dowd
|
Batter
|
Noah Croes
|
Batter
|
Colin Ackermann
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Edwards
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Teja Nidamanuru
|
Batter
|
Bas de Leede
|
All-rounder
|
Timm van der Gugten
|
All-rounder
|
Roelof van der Merwe
|
Bowler
|
Paul van Meekeren
|
Bowler
|
Aryan Dutt
|
Bowler
Netherlands Team Form
Netherlands lost the opening game against Oman but bounced back in style as they won the last game by 50 runs.
Oman vs Netherlands Head to Head
Netherlands hold a slight edge in this fixture against Oman 3-2. In the last game Netherlands won the match by 50 runs.
Head to Head
Oman: 2
Netherlands: 3
Oman vs Netherlands Betting Odds
Netherlands to have a better opening partnership than Oman
Netherlands and Oman head into this series in contrasting forms as Oman has struggled to make an impact in this calendar year. In the opening game they managed to upset the odds and beat Netherlands with three wickets to spare. The visitors bounced back in the last game on the back of an impressive innings by Scott Edwards as they won the game by 50 runs and managed to level the series. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in four of the last six matches Netherlands have managed to have a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Oman vs Netherlands
T20i
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Muscat
Oman vs Netherlands Top Batters
Hammad Mirza to be Oman’ top batter
Hammad Mirza has been the most consistent batsman for Oman in this series as he scored a brilliant half century in the first game and then scored 23 off 18 balls in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Scott Edwards to be Netherlands’ top batter
Scott Edwards did not have a great start to the series as he scored six in the opening game. In the last match Edwards scored 99 off 55 balls and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Oman vs Netherlands Top Bowlers
Muzahir Raza to be Oman’ top bowler
Even though Muzahir Raza did not have a great game in the last outing he has been the standout bowler for Oman in this series. In the first game Raza had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Timm van der Gugten to be Netherlands’ top bowler
Timm van der Gugten has been the most consistent bowler for Netherlands in this series thus far. Gugten has bagged four wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Netherlands
- Oman to win @ 2.47 (PariMatch)
- Netherlands to win @ 1.51 (PariMatch)
Parimatch