Oman vs Singapore Match Prediction SIN 13 % Chance of Winning OMN 87 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.126 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Match 5 of the 2023 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final will witness the tussle between Oman and Singapore. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:45 am IST.

Oman vs Singapore Chance of Winning

In their opening match of the 2023 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final, Oman emerged victorious over Malaysia with a 32-run margin. Oman, after winning the toss and choosing to bat first, set a target of 153 runs, losing six wickets in the process. Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood played a pivotal role in Oman's innings with his impressive 56-run knock off 46 balls. In the latter part of the innings, Malaysia's Virandeep Singh displayed a commendable performance, scoring an unbeaten 57 runs, but unfortunately lacked support from his teammates, resulting in Malaysia falling short at 121 runs with the loss of eight wickets. Currently, Oman holds the 2nd position in Group A, having accumulated 2 points and boasting a net run rate of +1.600.

In contrast, Singapore suffered an 8-wicket defeat to Nepal in their tournament opener. Singapore, opting to bat first, managed to score 145 runs, losing nine wickets in the process. Opener Rohan Rangarajan played a significant role, contributing 46 runs, while Manpreet Singh and Aryaveer Chaudhary's efforts were crucial in helping Singapore reach this total. Unfortunately, the Singaporean bowlers struggled to secure early wickets, resulting in their loss. Presently, Singapore occupies the bottom position in Group A, with zero points and a net run rate of -1.659.

Oman's chance of winning: 87%

Singapore chance of winning: 13%

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Oman vs Singapore Betting Tips

Ayaan Khan emerged as the second-highest run-scorer for Oman in the 2023 Gulf Cricket T20I Championship, amassing a total of 182 runs with an impressive average of 36.40. In the T20 format, the 31-year-old cricketer maintains an average of 21.85. While he had a relatively brief innings against Malaysia, he is anticipated to exceed the 20.5 runs threshold in the upcoming match against Singapore.

Rohan Rangarajan scored 46 runs off 30 balls in the last game against Nepal. He was the top batter for Singapore in the game. We predict Rangaranjan to score over 17.5 runs in the game against Oman.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oman Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Singapore Opening Partnership Over 13.5 18.5 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Oman 1.63 Bet on Parimatch

Oman vs Singapore Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is well-balanced but tends to favour batsmen. Considering the track record, the team that wins the toss would be wise to opt for bowling first, as most matches at this venue have been won by the team chasing the target.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Tuesday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 55% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 13 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Oman Player List

Zeeshan Maqsood, Aaqib Ilyas Sulheri, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Mohammed Khan, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Naseem, Bilal Khan, Ahmad Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Shakeel Ahmad, Mehran Khan, Prathik Athavale, Sandeep Goud Shreemantula, Siddharth Prasad Bukkapatnam

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kashyapkumar Prajapati Batter Aaqib Ilyas Sulheri Batter Shoaib Khan Batter Ayaan Mohammed Khan All-rounder Pratik Athavale Batter Mehran Khan Batter Shakeel Ahmad Bowler Zeeshan Maqsood Batter Mohammad Nadeem All-rounder Fayyaz Butt Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Team Form

Oman defeated Malaysia by 32 runs in their last game. They occupy the 2nd place in the Group A table with 2 points and a net run rate of +1.600.

Singapore Players List

Aritra Dutta (c), Rohan Rengarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Anish Paraam, Manpreet Singh, Janak Prakash, Akshay Roopak Puri, Thilip Omamdurai Thilappan, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Anantha Krishna, Utsav Rakshit, Aaryan Russell Menon, Amartya Kaul, Aryaveer Chaudhary, Harsha Bharadwaj

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Aritra Dutta Batter Rohan Rangarajan Batter Surendran Chandramohan Batter Amartya Kaul Batter Manpreet Singh Wicket-keeper Janak Prakash All-rounder Aryaveer Chaudhary Bowler Thilip Thilappan Bowler Anantha Krishna All-rounder Akshay Puri Bowler Ramesh Kalimuthu Bowler

Singapore Recent Form

Singapore lost their opening game of the tournament against Nepal by 8 wickets. As it stands, they are languishing at the bottom of the Group A table with no points and a net run rate of -1.659.

Oman vs Singapore Head-to-Head Record

The sides are yet to meet each other in T20Is.

Oman vs Singapore Betting Odds

Singapore to score under 21.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

The opening duo of skipper Aritra Dutta and Rohan Rangarajan failed to open the scoring for Singapore in their first game of the campaign against Oman. In their past five games, Singapore posted scores of 20, 11, 11, 36 & 0 runs before losing their first wicket. In each of these five games, barring one, Singapore failed to accumulate over 21.5 runs in the game before their first dismissal. Bet on Singapore to score under 21.5 runs before their 1st dismissal.

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Oman vs Singapore Top Batters

Zeeshan Maqsood to be Oman’s Best Batter

Zeeshan Maqsood, the Oman batter, played a valuable 56* run knock in the last game. His 46 ball stay at the crease helped Oman reach a respectable total. The 36-year-old has some 1016 runs in 40 T20I innings at an average of 31.75. Bet on Maqsood to be the top batter for Oman in the game.

Janak Prakash to be Singapore’s Best Batter

Janak Prakash delivered an outstanding performance for Singapore in the Asian Games, accumulating a total of 55 runs. This achievement earned him the distinction of being Singapore's second-highest run-scorer during the competition. The 23-year-old cricketer maintains an impressive average of 21.57. Given his track record, we expect Janak Prakash to be the leading batsman for Singapore in the forthcoming game.

Oman vs Singapore Top Bowlers

Bilal Khanto be Oman’s Best Bowler

During the 2023 Gulf Cricket T20I Championship, Bilal Khan demonstrated his prowess by taking 10 wickets in six matches for his team, maintaining an economy rate of 6.39. Khan's extensive experience is evident in his impressive record of 81 wickets in 58 T20I innings. In the most recent match, he secured two wickets while conceding 32 runs. Based on his consistent performance, we anticipate Bilal Khan to excel as Oman's top bowler in the upcoming game.

Anantha Krishnato be Singapore’s Best Bowler

Anantha Krishna picked up a wicket in the last game while leaking only 33 runs. At the 2023 Asian Games, Krishna bagged three wickets in two games for Singapore. Bet on Krishna to be the top bowler for Singapore in the game.