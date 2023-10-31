Oman vs Singapore Match Prediction
SIN
13%
Chance of Winning
OMN
87%
T20i
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- The sides are yet to meet each other in T20Is.
- Oman kicked off their campaign with a win while Singapore lost their first game.
- Oman is positioned significantly higher, holding the 20th spot in the ICC Men’s T20I Team rankings whereas Singapore is situated at the 36th position.
Oman vs Singapore Chance of Winning
In their opening match of the 2023 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final, Oman emerged victorious over Malaysia with a 32-run margin. Oman, after winning the toss and choosing to bat first, set a target of 153 runs, losing six wickets in the process. Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood played a pivotal role in Oman's innings with his impressive 56-run knock off 46 balls. In the latter part of the innings, Malaysia's Virandeep Singh displayed a commendable performance, scoring an unbeaten 57 runs, but unfortunately lacked support from his teammates, resulting in Malaysia falling short at 121 runs with the loss of eight wickets. Currently, Oman holds the 2nd position in Group A, having accumulated 2 points and boasting a net run rate of +1.600.
In contrast, Singapore suffered an 8-wicket defeat to Nepal in their tournament opener. Singapore, opting to bat first, managed to score 145 runs, losing nine wickets in the process. Opener Rohan Rangarajan played a significant role, contributing 46 runs, while Manpreet Singh and Aryaveer Chaudhary's efforts were crucial in helping Singapore reach this total. Unfortunately, the Singaporean bowlers struggled to secure early wickets, resulting in their loss. Presently, Singapore occupies the bottom position in Group A, with zero points and a net run rate of -1.659.
- Oman's chance of winning: 87%
- Singapore chance of winning: 13%
Oman vs Singapore Betting Tips
Ayaan Khan emerged as the second-highest run-scorer for Oman in the 2023 Gulf Cricket T20I Championship, amassing a total of 182 runs with an impressive average of 36.40. In the T20 format, the 31-year-old cricketer maintains an average of 21.85. While he had a relatively brief innings against Malaysia, he is anticipated to exceed the 20.5 runs threshold in the upcoming match against Singapore.
Rohan Rangarajan scored 46 runs off 30 balls in the last game against Nepal. He was the top batter for Singapore in the game. We predict Rangaranjan to score over 17.5 runs in the game against Oman.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Oman Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Singapore Opening Partnership Over 13.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Oman
Oman vs Singapore Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is well-balanced but tends to favour batsmen. Considering the track record, the team that wins the toss would be wise to opt for bowling first, as most matches at this venue have been won by the team chasing the target.
Weather Report
As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Tuesday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 55% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 13 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.
Oman Player List
Zeeshan Maqsood, Aaqib Ilyas Sulheri, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Mohammed Khan, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Naseem, Bilal Khan, Ahmad Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Shakeel Ahmad, Mehran Khan, Prathik Athavale, Sandeep Goud Shreemantula, Siddharth Prasad Bukkapatnam
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Kashyapkumar Prajapati
|
Batter
|
Aaqib Ilyas Sulheri
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Khan
|
Batter
|
Ayaan Mohammed Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Pratik Athavale
|
Batter
|
Mehran Khan
|
Batter
|
Shakeel Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Zeeshan Maqsood
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Nadeem
|
All-rounder
|
Fayyaz Butt
|
Bowler
|
Bilal Khan
|
Bowler
Oman Team Form
Oman defeated Malaysia by 32 runs in their last game. They occupy the 2nd place in the Group A table with 2 points and a net run rate of +1.600.
Singapore Players List
Aritra Dutta (c), Rohan Rengarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Anish Paraam, Manpreet Singh, Janak Prakash, Akshay Roopak Puri, Thilip Omamdurai Thilappan, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Anantha Krishna, Utsav Rakshit, Aaryan Russell Menon, Amartya Kaul, Aryaveer Chaudhary, Harsha Bharadwaj
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Aritra Dutta
|
Batter
|
Rohan Rangarajan
|
Batter
|
Surendran Chandramohan
|
Batter
|
Amartya Kaul
|
Batter
|
Manpreet Singh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Janak Prakash
|
All-rounder
|
Aryaveer Chaudhary
|
Bowler
|
Thilip Thilappan
|
Bowler
|
Anantha Krishna
|
All-rounder
|
Akshay Puri
|
Bowler
|
Ramesh Kalimuthu
|
Bowler
Singapore Recent Form
Singapore lost their opening game of the tournament against Nepal by 8 wickets. As it stands, they are languishing at the bottom of the Group A table with no points and a net run rate of -1.659.
Oman vs Singapore Head-to-Head Record
The sides are yet to meet each other in T20Is.
Oman vs Singapore Betting Odds
Singapore to score under 21.5 runs before their 1st dismissal
The opening duo of skipper Aritra Dutta and Rohan Rangarajan failed to open the scoring for Singapore in their first game of the campaign against Oman. In their past five games, Singapore posted scores of 20, 11, 11, 36 & 0 runs before losing their first wicket. In each of these five games, barring one, Singapore failed to accumulate over 21.5 runs in the game before their first dismissal. Bet on Singapore to score under 21.5 runs before their 1st dismissal.
Oman vs Singapore
T20i
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu
Oman vs Singapore Top Batters
Zeeshan Maqsood to be Oman’s Best Batter
Zeeshan Maqsood, the Oman batter, played a valuable 56* run knock in the last game. His 46 ball stay at the crease helped Oman reach a respectable total. The 36-year-old has some 1016 runs in 40 T20I innings at an average of 31.75. Bet on Maqsood to be the top batter for Oman in the game.
Janak Prakash to be Singapore’s Best Batter
Janak Prakash delivered an outstanding performance for Singapore in the Asian Games, accumulating a total of 55 runs. This achievement earned him the distinction of being Singapore's second-highest run-scorer during the competition. The 23-year-old cricketer maintains an impressive average of 21.57. Given his track record, we expect Janak Prakash to be the leading batsman for Singapore in the forthcoming game.
Oman vs Singapore Top Bowlers
Bilal Khanto be Oman’s Best Bowler
During the 2023 Gulf Cricket T20I Championship, Bilal Khan demonstrated his prowess by taking 10 wickets in six matches for his team, maintaining an economy rate of 6.39. Khan's extensive experience is evident in his impressive record of 81 wickets in 58 T20I innings. In the most recent match, he secured two wickets while conceding 32 runs. Based on his consistent performance, we anticipate Bilal Khan to excel as Oman's top bowler in the upcoming game.
Anantha Krishnato be Singapore’s Best Bowler
Anantha Krishna picked up a wicket in the last game while leaking only 33 runs. At the 2023 Asian Games, Krishna bagged three wickets in two games for Singapore. Bet on Krishna to be the top bowler for Singapore in the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Oman
- Oman to win the match - 1.15 (Parimatch)
- Singapore to win the match - 5.40 (Parimatch)
Parimatch