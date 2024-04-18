PAK (Pakistan) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction PAK 73 % Chance of Winning NEW 27 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.26 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan and New Zealand will take on each other in the first of the three-match T20I series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on April 18, 2024 (Thursday), at 7:30 PM IST. This is the second T20I series between both sides in 2024 after New Zealand won the previous bout by a margin of 4-1 at home.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Pakistan are going to play a full-strength side in the series and the stronger side going into the encounter. That’s partly because New Zealand are not without their full-strength squad, with most of them being employed in the Indian Premier League. Led by Babar Azam, who returns to the fold after yet another management restructuring, Pakistan pose a strong challenge.

New Zealand were already short-handed by the absence of the likes of Finn Allen and Adam Milne after the likes of Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, and Daryll Mitchell skipped the series to be a part of the Indian Premier League. So the Blackcaps will be led by Michael Bracewell, who had been sidelined since his last international appearance in March last year.

PAK’s chance of winning is 73%

NZ’s chance of winning is 27%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Tips

If it is a limited-overs match, never think twice before putting your money on Babar Azam. He never goes out of form, does he? Similarly betting on Mohammad Rizwan becomes paramount as well for the market's sake. He, like Azam, is one of the most consistent run-scorers in the tournament. I also want to put my money on Jimmy Neesham to do well in the clash - both with bat and ball.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest individual score Over 70.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Rawalpindi is one of the most even cricket grounds in Pakistan, in terms of its help for batting first and batting second sides. While the batting-first teams have won 39 games since January 2019, the chasing sides have won just four more games. The average first innings score at the venue is 172/6 whereas the average first-innings winning score at the venue is 183/6.

Weather Report

There is only an 8% chance of precipitation in Rawalpindi on Thursday, but humidity will be telling. Dew will have its share of impact in the match - so the chasing side will be well-placed in the encounter.

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha

Predicted Playing XI

Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Sain Ayub Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Azam Khan Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Mohammad Amir Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan, since 2023, have been massively underperforming, having won just five of their 16 encounters. This series offers them a chance to put that to bed and do well.

New Zealand Player List

Michael Bracewell , Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Zack Fowlkes, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Seifert Batter Tom Blundell Batter Mark Chapman Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell Batter Tim Robinson Batter James Neesham All-rounder Will O'Rourke All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Ben Sears Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand managed to beat Pakistan 4-1 at home before setting off for this tour that has been pending since 2021. New Zealand. They’re in spectacular form, but almost all of their first-choice players are either injured or on IPL duty. So don’t expect any fireworks.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head-To-Head

Pakistan have historically dominated New Zealand in the shortest format of the game, having won 21 out of the 39 head-to-head encounters. Don’t be surprised if it becomes 24 by the end of this series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Pakistan opening partnership over 27.5 runs @1.88 (Parimatch)

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan may not be the perfect T20 pair, but they’re mighty effective when it comes to scoring runs aplenty. In the last three years, they have scored 39% of Pakistan’s total runs and have had an opening average of 36.5. That tells you why backing them will help us make a decent amount of money from this market.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20i Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.36 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.3 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.925 Bet Now!

Pakistan vs New Zealand Best Batters

Babar Azam to be Pakistan’s best batter (Parimatch)

There is no one like Babar Azam ever in Pakistan’s cricket history. He scores runs aplenty, and still makes it look like a video game affair. In the shortest format alone, he has 10495 runs at an average of 44.28 and a strike rate of 129.32 with 11 centuries and 87 fifties to go with his name. Be sure that the Pakistan skipper is going to deliver big with the bat once again.

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tim Seifert is one of the most consistent New Zealand batters, having scored 4344 runs at an average of 26.16 and a strike rate of 129.43. He has 22 fifties and a couple of centuries to go with his credentials, but what is impressive is the fact that he always finds a way. Even when things don’t seem to be in his control, Seifert manages to score runs. So bank on him to do something amazing.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Best Bowlers

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Pakistan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the most devastating pacers in world cricket, having taken 258 T20 wickets at an average of 20.98 and an economy rate of 7.92. Even at the international level, he has 87 T20 wickets, which adds to his legacy as a fast bowler par excellence.

Ish Sodhi to be New Zealand’s best bowler (Parimatch)

What an amazing bowler Ish Sodhi is! In a T20 career that has now spanned over 11 years, the spinner has taken 289 wickets at an average of 24.46 and an economy rate of 7.86. His record in T20Is alone is even more impressive - he has an average of 23.09 at the international level. So you know he is going to deliver for you.