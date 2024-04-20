PAK (Pakistan) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction PAK 78 % Chance of Winning NEW 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.318 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR After the first T20I was washed out due to rain with only two balls being bowled, Pakistan and New Zealand will square off against each other in the second of the three-match T20I series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on April 20, 2024 (Saturday), at 7:30 PM IST. With Mohammad Amir returning to the Pakistan squad, this shall be an interesting series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Pakistan fielded their full-strength side in the series but couldn’t test the waters after severe rain washed the game away. However, in the second game, the Babar Azam-led will be confident to challenge New Zealand handsomely, with a massive parity existing between both sides with most of the New Zealand players being away from the national duty due to their respective Indian Premier League teams.

New Zealand could count themselves as unfortunate, especially because of the fact that Finn Allen and Adam Milne - two of their star players - had to be out of the tournament due to injuries. That New Zealand don’t have the services of the likes of Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, and Daryll Mitchell added insults to injury. So the overall expectations from them are the bare minimum.

PAK’s chance of winning is 78%

NZ’s chance of winning is 22%

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Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Does Babar Azam ever go out of form? You can’t have enough of his consistency and how he delivers on an everyday level. You will also have to bet on Mohammad Rizwan, for he is another version of Rohit Sharma sans his six-hitting abilities. Mohammad Amir is returning to the squad and it’s evident that Amir can do amazing things with the ball.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest individual score Over 70.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Rawalpindi is one of the most even cricket grounds in Pakistan, in terms of its help for batting first and batting second sides. While the batting-first teams have won 39 games since January 2019, the chasing sides have won just four more games. The average first-innings score at the venue is 172/6 whereas the average first-innings winning score at the venue is 183/6.

Weather Report

After the first T20I of the series was washed away by rain, there is indication that the second game may get impacted as well. The chance of precipitation stays around 31%, but during the match time, there is not much of a threat.

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha

Predicted Playing XI

Babar Azam Batter Sain Ayub Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Usman Khan Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Ifran Khan All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan, since 2023, have been massively underperforming, having won just five of their 17 encounters. Can they reverse the fortune in the ongoing series?

New Zealand Player List

Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Zack Fowlkes, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Seifert Batter Tim Robinson Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Michael Bracewell Batter James Neesham All-rounder Josh Clarkson All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Ben Sears Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand managed to beat Pakistan 4-1 at home before setting off for this tour that has been pending since 2021. New Zealand. They’re in spectacular form, but almost all of their first-choice players are either injured or on IPL duty. So don’t expect any fireworks.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head-To-Head

Pakistan have historically dominated New Zealand in the shortest format of the game, having won 21 out of the 40 head-to-head encounters. Expect the status quo to continue.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Pakistan opening partnership over 27.5 runs @1.88 (Parimatch)

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, while not flawless, are a formidable pair in T20s, consistently amassing runs. Over the past three years, they've contributed 39% of Pakistan's total runs with an opening average of 36.5. Expect the order of preference to stay the same going forward.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20i Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.28 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.555 Bet Now!

Pakistan vs New Zealand Best Batters

Babar Azam to be Pakistan’s best batter (Parimatch)

What Babar Azam can do in the shortest format of the game is not a secret to many. In T20s alone, the Pakistani skipper has scored 10495 runs at an average of 44.28 and a strike rate of 129.32, with 11 centuries and 87 fifties to go with his name. If you are not betting on him, you are missing out on a large chunk of money the market has to offer.

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tim Seifert is one of the most consistent New Zealand batters, having scored 4344 runs at an average of 26.16 and a strike rate of 129.43. He has 22 fifties and a couple of centuries to go with his credentials, but what is impressive is the fact that he always finds a way. Even when things don’t seem to be in his control, Seifert manages to score runs. So bank on him to do something amazing.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Best Bowlers

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Pakistan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the most devastating pacers in world cricket, having taken 258 T20 wickets at an average of 20.98 and an economy rate of 7.92. Even at the international level, he has 87 T20 wickets, which adds to his legacy as a fast bowler par excellence.

Ish Sodhi to be New Zealand’s best bowler (Parimatch)

What an amazing bowler Ish Sodhi is! In a T20 career that has now spanned over 11 years, the spinner has taken 289 wickets at an average of 24.46 and an economy rate of 7.86. His record in T20Is alone is even more impressive - he has an average of 23.09 at the international level. So you know he is going to deliver for you.